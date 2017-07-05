He sexually assaulted a chicken. Now he has to register as a sex offender.

An Oregon man with a history of mental disorders who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a chicken must now register as a sex offender.
In May, Joshua Woltmon of Medford, Oregon, exposed himself and came in contact with a chicken’s genitals, according to court documents reported by The Oregonian. He also reportedly threatened a man with sticks around the time of the incident.
A few days after the incident, he was arrested and charged with sexual assault of an animal, public indecency, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to The Oregonian.
He pleaded guilty on June 21 to felony-level sexual assault of an animal and was sentenced to 20 days in jail and two years’ probation, according to The Mail Tribune.
The public indecency and menacing charges were thrown out as a part of a plea deal, but he must now he must now register as a sex offender, The Mail tribune reported.
According Michigan State’s Animal Legal & Historical Center, such a ruling is only common in a few states.
"While categorizing this conduct as cruelty can be seen as a step toward greater animal welfare, California and Oregon have gone beyond this by calling the act ‘sexual assault of an animal.’ This change may reflect these states' assessment that animals are incapable of consenting to such acts. In some states, this categorization may also bring offenders under sexual assault registry laws," Rebecca Wisch wrote in her analysis for the Animal Legal & Historical Center.
Court records in 2014 obtained by The Oregonian described Woltmon as a man functioning at the level of a 7-year-old with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
The Mail Tribune’s report also showed Woltmon has had numerous encounters with law enforcement. In 2016, he was convicted of fourth degree assault for punching his mother and a man, first-degree criminal trespassing after he illegally entered a home, and methamphetamine possession.
Comments