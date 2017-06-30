Multiple people shot in Bronx hospital, shooter, reportedly former employee, is dead

A man pulled a rifle from under his white lab coat and opened fire inside a Bronx hospital Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others before apparently taking his own life, authorities said.
The shooting reportedly occurred at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital just before 3 p.m., police told the Associated Press. According to CNN, four to six people were shot.
CBS New York and ABC New York both report that the suspected shooter barricaded himself in the hospital before he was discovered by police.
NBC New York reports that the suspect was wearing a white doctor’s coat when he opened fire. The station and the AP say the suspect was believed to be carrying a rifle.
The New York Daily News cited a tweet from the NYPD Special Operations Division saying the shooter is believed to be dressed all in black.
According to CNN and CBS New York, the shooter was believed to be a former employee.
#BREAKING: Police confirm shooter is believed to be a former employee of #Bronx Lebanon Hospital @CBSNewYork— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) June 30, 2017
Posts on social media seem to show people inside the hospital barricading themselves in rooms.
The 120-year-old hospital has nearly 1,000 beds and one of the busiest emergency rooms in New York City. It is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.
This story is developing and will be updated with more details.
