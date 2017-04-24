Bumbling burglar fall through store’s ceiling twice
A would-be burglar tried lowering himself down a rope through the ceiling of a New Orleans clothing store on April 17, 2017. The man makes a hard landing despite his attempt to use the rope to slow his descent. He then appears to panic as the alarm goes off, trying desperately to climb back up into the ceiling. Eventually, the man locates an exit and flees on foot.
New Orleans Police Department
