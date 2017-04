3:49 Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis on Tuesday's win and near no-hitter Pause

5:16 When a river of grass runs dry

3:23 Will Jaromir Jagr return to Florida Panthers?

1:28 Gun rights proponent: Gun-free zones 'misguided'

1:00 Fans get nostalgic at Florida Supercon Retro

1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers

0:38 Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings

1:05 Woman asks Richard Spencer what it's like to get punched in the face

1:20 Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame