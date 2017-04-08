New ‘Stand Your Ground’ rules offer creative opportunities for defendants

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base Pause

2:51 Mark Walton talks UM football

1:35 U.S. Secretary of Education DeVos visits Royal Palm Elementary in Miami

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

2:22 Ellington: "We're excited for this road trip."

1:39 Lincoln Road landmarks lit up for Pride

0:17 Panic after Stockholm terror attack

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice