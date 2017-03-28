NBC to show Winter Olympics in all time zones at same time

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay Pause

5:38 Lawsuit filed in case of famous shark filmmaker

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

0:42 Masked men burglarize Doral cellphone store

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

0:58 Dolphins Jay Ajayi wins team MVP award

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand