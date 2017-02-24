Property tax filing deadline nears; outreach events Saturday

As the March 1 property tax filing deadline nears, Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia would like to remind property owners that they may apply for homestead, senior, veterans and other exemptions to help reduce their property taxes. Filing can be done via online or visiting the offices.
Two outreach events will be held Sataurday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South Dade Government Center in Cutler Bay and at the McDonald Center in North Miami Beach.
For details, visit www.miamidade.gov/pa/ or call 305-375-4712
