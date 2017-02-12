Marlins Fanfest celebrates passion for home team

Former Miami Hurricane pitcher Andy Suarez remembers his time at the U during the 2017 UM Fan Fest and Alumni Game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Suarez will report to spring training Monday with the San Francisco Giants organization.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson talks about his season-high 26 points in the Heat's win at Brooklyn Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The 29-year-old forward, who is having a career year on his fifth NBA team, scored a season-high 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked three shots and dished out two assists – he basically did it all – as the Heat rallied past the Brooklyn Nets 108-99 at Barclays Center.
Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who became famous for his speech at the Democratic National Convention, spoke Thursday at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami. His son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, was a Muslim soldier who was killed in Iraq.
Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who became famous for his speech at the Democratic National Convention, spoke Thursday at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami. His son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, was a Muslim soldier who was killed in Iraq.