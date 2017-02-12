Marlins Fanfest celebrates passion for home team

Miami Heat forward James Johnson talks about his season-high 26 points in the Heat's win at Brooklyn Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The 29-year-old forward, who is having a career year on his fifth NBA team, scored a season-high 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked three shots and dished out two assists – he basically did it all – as the Heat rallied past the Brooklyn Nets 108-99 at Barclays Center.