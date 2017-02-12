More Videos

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

3:50 Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to the end of the Heat's 13-game win streak

3:15 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts after Heat's 13-game winning streak is snapped

0:27 Former Hurricane Paco Figueroa returns to Mark Light Field for Fan Fest

0:51 Former Miami pitching great Stan Jakubowski returns for Fan Fest

1:15 Former Miami Hurricane pitcher Andy Suarez remembers his time at the U

1:08 A big day for Panthers' Vincent Trocheck

1:07 Miami Marlins' Justin Bour cuddles Tango

2:30 Heat's James Johnson goes for season-high 26 points in win at Brooklyn

2:41 Heat's Goran Dragic says there's only one other player in the league as versatile as James Johnson

3:15 Marlins' Dee Gordon talks about upcoming season