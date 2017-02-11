Miami Marlins' Justin Bour Cuddles Tango

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who became famous for his speech at the Democratic National Convention, spoke Thursday at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami. His son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, was a Muslim soldier who was killed in Iraq.
Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who became famous for his speech at the Democratic National Convention, spoke Thursday at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami. His son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, was a Muslim soldier who was killed in Iraq.
After scoring three touchdowns and a key two-point conversion in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, St. Thomas Aquinas graduate James White enjoyed a parade in his honor in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Monday.