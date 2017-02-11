Trump and Japan's Abe share high-five on Florida golf course

2:41 Heat's Goran Dragic says there's only one other player in the league as versatile as James Johnson Pause

0:34 Miss Universe runner-up Miss Haiti arrives in Little Haiti

1:33 Dutch water-management expert advises on sea-level-rise in Miami

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets

3:24 Spoelstra said we should expect nights like this from Whiteside

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game