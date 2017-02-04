Anti-Donald Trump protesters gather at Bayfront Park

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside talks about when the Nets led 50-39 with 3:42 left in the first half, before the Miami Heat went on a 17-0 run at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Jan. 30, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic talks to the media about teammate James Johnson and his end-of-game dunk that brought the arena to a roar as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets and extended their win streak to eight games.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters talks to the media about how the team is handling its eight-game winning streak after the Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Jan. 30, 2017.