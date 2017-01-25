Nick Bjugstad ready to return to Florida Panthers lineup

A group of Cubans walk across the bridge to the U.S. border to turn themselves over to the U.S. Border Patrol and request asylum. Up until Thursday, January 12, Cubans were allowed to stay legally in the U.S. under the long-standing “wet foot, dry foot” policy.
With her back to the bridge that connects Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to the U.S., Idiana Laurencio gives an emotional appeal, saying she fears returning to Cuba after being denied entry to the U.S. “They will put me someplace, shut me in and beat me,” she said.
Delta moved some of its Saturday flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Miami International Airport. With the usual MIA traffic, a day long on lines and waiting resulted Saurday, Jan. 7, 2017.