Trump expected to order border wall construction during DHS visit

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:37 Miami Edison quarterback Malcolm Vigille on 49-0 win over Braddock

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

2:05 Haitian earthquake memorial service

1:34 Thieves steal truck, then trailer

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

0:40 Dolphins WR Landry prepares for playoffs