Tributes pour in for Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope

The death of long-time Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope was mourned by many in the South Florida sports community on Friday, with tributes pouring in from Miami’s teams, athletes, and his fellow media colleagues, both locally and nationally.
In a statement, the Miami Dolphins wrote that “the South Florida community lost one of its greatet citizens. Whether he doled out criticism or praise, he did so fairly while offering his thoughts to the legions of his readers.”
Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Edwin Pope. pic.twitter.com/evTLDN8dgC— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 20, 2017
We are saddened to hear of the passing of longtime @MiamiHerald sports columnist Edwin Pope. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/sJOwX6CyTM— Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) January 20, 2017
The entire Miami HEAT organization expresses our sincere condolences on the passing of Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 20, 2017
Edwin Pope, former HOF selector & McCann Award winner, was a good friend of the HOF. He will be truly missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/CN2E1qv90a— Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) January 20, 2017
Inaugraguration Day,In R Blessed Country.Sad News that at age 88 the Great Edwin Pope Has Passed! Amazing Influence on so Many of Us!Prayers— Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 20, 2017
Pope’s current and former colleagues at the Herald also noted his passing:
Was and will always be a guide, mentor, blessing and hero to me. A dignified legend of uncommon touch and grace. https://t.co/XCTPiuCHXG— Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) January 20, 2017
Truly sad to report my friend and former Miami Herald sports editor Edwin Pope has passed away this evening. He was 88.— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 20, 2017
To a monumental life, an epic career and a cherished mentor: Thank you, Edwin Pope https://t.co/JbcDbLLsFR— Carl Hiaasen (@Carl_Hiaasen) January 20, 2017
Ed was the real deal, a total pro
Edwin Pope has died. One of the best men I've ever known: Graceful in print, a wonder in person. Miami was lucky to have him. Godspeed, E.— S.L. Price (@bySLPrice) January 20, 2017
Edwin Pope, a South Florica icon, was a friend and mentor who will be missed. My blog: https://t.co/EeL9Tq2ASj— Dave Hyde (@davehydesports) January 20, 2017
My favorite days at the race track were the ones I spent working alongside Herald colleague Edwin Pope. A mentor and true southern gentleman— clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) January 20, 2017
I always wanted a picture with Edwin — but too nervous. My mom took a pic of a game broadcast that captured us working side by side instead. pic.twitter.com/5SzXPcu1rC— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 20, 2017
Nationally recognized writers also chimed in:
To a monumental life, an epic career and a cherished mentor: Thank you, Edwin Pope https://t.co/GJSPDl96Om— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 20, 2017
The great Edwin Pope said to me in LA '84: "Rare to be in a place anyone in world would want to be in today." pic.twitter.com/WGot0REkld— Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) August 5, 2016
RIP Edwin Pope. Great columnist, conscientious HoF voter, huge south Florida advocate, and a very, very nice man.— Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) January 20, 2017
