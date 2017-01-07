Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside left Friday's loss in Boston with 1:36 left to play after being poked in the right eye Friday night, Dec. 30, 2016, by Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder. Whiteside said he will see an eye doctor on Saturday in Miami.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas' 52-point night Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, against the Heat. The Celtics’ 5-9, 185-point guard scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter – all but six of his team’s 35 points in the final period – lifting Boston to a thrilling 117-114 victory over Miami at TD Garden.