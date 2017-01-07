Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas' 52-point night Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, against the Heat. The Celtics’ 5-9, 185-point guard scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter – all but six of his team’s 35 points in the final period – lifting Boston to a thrilling 117-114 victory over Miami at TD Garden.