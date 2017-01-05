US drops more bombs in Obama’s final year of office than in 2015

1:18 Carol City coach Aubrey Hill speaks after Class 6A state title Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:39 Adam Gase discussing the past Dolphins season

2:57 Meet Tilou and Lili in this Sesame Street-inspired Haiti series

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:31 Dolphins Ajayi: 'We have players too'

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring