Truck rams German Christmas market, killing at least 9

2:51 Goran Dragic says the Heat 'doesn't have talent' to go through long lulls Pause

3:32 And thats a rap for the Queen of Dancehall Lady Shaw

1:29 Whiteside on the Heat's win over Wizards

2:47 Heat's Justise Winslow talks stitches, slow starts and Celtics chippiness

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

0:59 Deer busts into Gold's Gym

1:35 La La Land

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill