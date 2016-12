More Videos

1:47 Billy Rolle reacts to Southridge's first state championship since 1993

2:39 Haslem shares details of trip to see son play Friday for Aquinas in state title game

1:10 Spoelstra said Haslem deserved chance to see son play in final game

1:35 Carol City defensive coordinator Damon Cogdell speaks after Class 6A title

0:59 Carol City CB Donelle Thomas after Class 6A title

1:31 Carol City DB Irshaad Davis speaks after state championship win

1:18 Carol City coach Aubrey Hill speaks after Class 6A state title

1:02 State Champs: Miami Carol City defeats Lake Gibson 14-6

1:43 Dragic says when Whiteside 'doesn't play at the top of his game it's tough' for Heat to win

2:02 Exotic plants invade the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge

2:17 "Symphony in D" incorporates the sounds of the city

1:26 Still 'Rocking in Fidel's Backyard'