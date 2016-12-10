Latest News

December 10, 2016 8:36 PM

Turkish minister: 29 killed, 166 wounded in twin bombings

By DOMINIQUE SOGUEL Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says two blasts after an Istanbul soccer match killed have 29 people and wounded 166 others.

The twin Saturday night bombings inflicted high casualties among police, killing 27 officers, as well as 2 civilians.

In a address early Sunday, the minister said 10 people had been arrested in connection with the attacks.

