Oakland under scrutiny over lack of safety inspections of Ghost Ship before catastrophic fire

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:43 It's Election Day in Haiti

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure

1:46 Man robs Miami supermarket with gun

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day

1:19 Two women abduct, robs other women, police say

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis