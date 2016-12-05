Judge: Prosecutors can use Bill Cosby's deposition at trial

1:59 Trump's White House Pause

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

0:48 Motorcycle ridding thieves rob Hialeah gas station at gun point

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth

1:55 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins' loss against Ravens

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

3:26 Your Wish Book donations make a difference. Here's how.