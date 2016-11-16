University of Miami lands 5-star recruit Lonnie Walker

The University of Miami basketball team landed one of its most highly-touted recruits in recent history on Wednesday when shooting guard Lonnie Walker announced he had chosen the Hurricanes over Arizona, Villanova, Syracuse and Kentucky.
Walker, 6-5, is from Reading, Pa., and is rated a Top 20 prospect in the Class of 2017 by most recruiting websites. He is rated No. 19 by ESPN, making him the highest-ranked UM signee since ESPN’s recruiting database began in 2007.
“First off, I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me through this long journey, but it’s time for me to take this next step and move on and commit to University of Miami,” he wrote on Twitter. “I feel like it’s the best for me, on and off the court and will make me a greater individual on the court. Thanks to all the schools that recruited me, but I’m officially a Cane #GoCanes”
I'm officially a Cane pic.twitter.com/raBHqUndwF— G.C.M (@lonniewalker_4) November 16, 2016
On the Nike circuit last summer, Walker averaged 16 points and 40 percent shooting from three-point range, five rebounds and three assists. He is the fourth commitment in the 2017 Canes class, along with Denk Gak of New Jersey, Chris Lykes of Washington, D.C., and New Zealand native Sam Waardenburg.
Wednesday was the final day of the Fall early signing period.
