More Videos

2:43 Dragic says X-rays negative on sprained left ankle

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

0:57 Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya on his center

0:33 Hurricanes' stretch before practice

2:43 Spoelstra said Monday's loss at OKC no reason for panic

0:27 Miami defensive end Chad Thomas talks about his fumble recovery which led to a TD

0:45 Miami freshman receiver Ahmmon Richards talks about his record-breaking day

3:26 Hassan Whiteside said he's got to drink Gatorade to avoid cramps

2:23 Justise Winslow reacts to Miami Heat's loss to San Antonio Spurs

2:26 Goran Dragic wants consistent effort from Miami Heat after loss to San Antonio Spurs

1:49 Hillary Clinton takes stage with JLo