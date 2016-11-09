UM basketball player Rashad Muhammad suspended

University of Miami junior guard Rashad Muhammad, a transfer from San Jose State, will have his Hurricanes debut delayed after being suspended three games for violating team rules.
Muhammad will miss the UM home opener Friday against Western Carolina, the Nov. 16 game at North Florida and the Nov. 19 home game against Penn State.
He will be eligible to play against Stanford Nov 24 in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando.
Muhammad, who is 6-6, sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules. He averaged 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds as a sophomore at San Jose State.
