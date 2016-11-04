Outside money floods Rubio-Murphy race, thanks to high court's Citizens United ruling

3:26 Hassan Whiteside said he's got to drink Gatorade to avoid cramps Pause

2:23 Justise Winslow reacts to Miami Heat's loss to San Antonio Spurs

1:49 Hillary Clinton takes stage with JLo

2:28 Columbus beats district-rival Coral Gables

2:55 Miami Heat's Justise Winslow talks on the eve of the Heat's season opener

1:40 Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about this year's expectations and his new fish tank

3:04 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about expectations, minutes on eve of season opener

1:12 Pregnant woman recalls the horror of finding out she had Zika

1:15 Tim Kaine urges Floridians to vote early at FIU

0:48 Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater, FLA.