Melania Trump to make rare appearance for her husband

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind

0:46 Armed thief raids cash register at Ocean Surf Hotel

1:44 Standoff ends with suspected killer shot by police

2:39 Trump slams Clinton over new email scandal in Miami

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally