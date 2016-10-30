Justise Winslow reacts to Miami Heat's loss to San Antonio Spurs

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distressed boaters who were all wearing their life-jackets and clinging to their capsized hull.
The Heat trimmed its roster down to 15 players on Saturday and kept former D-League shooting guard Rodney McGruder over point guards Beno Udrih and Briante Weber. Spoelstra explained why on Sunday. Oct. 23, 2016. Video by Manny Navarro