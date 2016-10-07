The Latest: Ryan 'sickened' by Trump comments on women

The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):
9:15 p.m.
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he is "sickened" by Donald Trump's crude comments about women, revealed in an audio from 2005, and is calling on the Republican presidential nominee to show greater respect for women.
In a statement late Friday, Ryan says Trump will no longer be attending an annual fall festival in Wisconsin. The all-GOP event in Ryan's home state had been planned with Trump, Ryan, Gov. Scott Walker and the head of the Republican Party, Reince Priebus.
Ryan, who has had a rocky relationship with Trump, says women are to be championed and revered. He adds that he hopes Trump will treat the fallout with the seriousness it deserves.
---
8:30 p.m.
"Access Hollywood" says a story from The Associated Press about Donald Trump's behavior as star of "The Apprentice" led to its decision to dig through its archives and turn up damning footage of the GOP nominee.
The AP reported earlier this week that during his years on the "The Apprentice," the GOP nominee repeatedly demeaned women with sexist language.
Natalie Morales of "Access Hollywood" says the AP's story led it to find previously unaired footage from 2005, in which Trump brags about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women who were not his wife.
The footage was recorded during a bus ride while Trump was on his way to tape an episode of the soap opera "Days of Our Lives."
It was first posted Friday by The Washington Post and NBC News.
---
8:05 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign says it will not confirm the authenticity of emails from campaign co-chairman John Podesta that WikiLeaks released Friday.
The campaign is blaming the intrusion on Russian state actors seeking to help rival Donald Trump. Spokesman Glen Caplin says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange "has made no secret of his desire to damage Hillary Clinton."
Podesta says he doesn't "have time" to sort out which emails are real but is "not happy" about being hacked.
A different group of hackers also published emails purported to be from Clinton aide Capricia Marshall on Friday.
The U.S. government officially accused Russia of trying to interfere with the election through hacking earlier Friday
---
7:40 p.m.
Billy Bush says he's "embarrassed and ashamed" by a 2005 conversation he had with Donald Trump in which Trump made lewd comments about women.
Bush, then a host of the entertainment news show "Access Hollywood," was chatting with Trump as the businessman waited to make a cameo appearance on a soap opera.
On audio and video recordings obtained by The Washington Post and NBC News, Trump brags about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women who were not his wife. The remarks were captured by a live microphone that Trump did not appear to know was recording their conversation.
In a statement Friday, Bush says he was younger and less mature when the incident occurred, adding that he "acted foolishly in playing along." He says he is sorry.
Bush recently joined NBC News' "Today." His statement was released by the network.
---
7:30 p.m.
Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus is condemning crude comments made by GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying in a statement that "No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever."
Priebus has been a champion of the billionaire businessman's campaign since he won the party's nomination.
But he was among the first Republicans to criticize the latest revelations of Trump's comments about women.
In a 2005 recording published Friday by The Washington Post and NBC News, Trump bragged about trying to have sex with a married woman and made a series of profane, sexually charged comments.
---
7:25 p.m.
Excerpts from closed-door speeches that Hillary Clinton gave to Wall Street executives two years ago have been leaked.
The excerpts include Clinton suggesting that Wall Street insiders are best equipped to help reform the financial sector. She also conceded that presidential candidates for either party must have tens of millions in contributions from New York to mount a competitive national campaign.
The WikiLeaks organization posted Friday what it said were thousands of emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. It was unclear whether Podesta's personal email accounts had been hacked or whether the emails had been included in successful hacking attacks, blamed on Russia, against prominent Democratic organizations.
Clinton's primary opponent Bernie Sanders had called on the now Democratic presidential nominee to release transcripts of her paid speeches. Clinton refused
---
7 p.m.
Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte says Donald Trump's lewd comments about women are "totally inappropriate and offensive."
Ayotte, who is locked in a close re-election race against New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan, has walked a fine line in responding to the Republican presidential nominee. Ayotte has repeatedly said she will support him but not endorse him.
She stumbled earlier this week when she told a debate audience that Trump "absolutely" was a role model for children. She quickly issued a statement saying she misspoke and neither Trump nor Hillary Clinton is a role model.
---
6:30 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign is calling on rival Donald Trump to condemn Russia for the hacking of political sites in the United States and disclose all his ties to the country.
The U.S. on Friday formally accused Moscow of trying to interfere with the upcoming election by hacking the Democratic National Committee and other email accounts.
Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and invitation for further intrusions shows the Republican candidate "welcomes the help."
Podesta said in a statement released by the campaign: "The only remaining question is why Donald Trump continues to make apologies for the Russians."
Russia has dismissed the accusation.
---
6:20 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign is accusing Donald Trump of peddling "yet another racist lie," after he claimed the "Central Park Five" were guilty of rape despite being exonerated by DNA evidence.
Clinton senior policy adviser Maya Harris said in a statement Friday that Trump's comments are a "clear reason why he is unfit to be president."
The five black teenagers were convicted in the 1989 beating and rape of a jogger in New York's Central Park. They were later exonerated after another man confessed to the crime and had DNA matching the evidence in the case. They were paid a $41 million settlement.
Trump told CNN this week that he still thought they were guilty and the settlement was "outrageous."
---
5:40 p.m.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine says Russia's attempts to disrupt U.S. politics and Republican Donald Trump's comments on immigrants and women highlight the unprecedented stakes in this year's presidential contest.
Kaine said a statement Friday from U.S. intelligence officials blaming Russia for the hacking of political sites should motivate people to support Hillary Clinton. So should, he said, Trump's unsubstantiated comments that immigrants are being allowed illegally into the country to vote.
Kaine was speaking to reporters at a campaign event at a casino in Las Vegas.
He also responded to audio of Trump making lewd remarks about women in 2005. Kaine said Trump's comments "makes me sick to my stomach."
---
5:10 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is responding to a video of rival Donald Trump making lewd comments about women in 2005.
The Democratic presidential candidate said on Twitter, "This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president."
Trump issued an apology after the video emerged of him making sexually charged comments. He called it "locker room banter."
Clinton has said that Trump has shown a lack of respect for women, noting during the first presidential debate that he insulted a former Miss Universe. She has said it's a reason why he's unfit to be president.
---
4:55 p.m.
Donald Trump is issuing a rare apology after a video showed him making lewd, sexually charged comments about women in 2005. He called it "locker room banter."
The Republican nominee said that "I apologize if anyone was offended." He issued the statement after The Washington Post revealed the video of Trump caught on a hot mic while talking with Billy Bush of "Access Hollywood."
Trump is heard saying he "did try and f-- her," referring to an unknown woman. He also used graphic terms to describe the woman's body and said he frequently tried to kiss beautiful women.
He boasted that "when you're a star they let you do it."
He said: "You can do anything."
Trump has a long history of making crude comments about women.
---
4:35 p.m.
President Barack Obama is using a return to his hometown of Chicago to cast an early ballot in this November's election.
Obama's motorcade stopped at the Cook County Office Building after he had completed speaking at a fundraiser for Democratic House candidates.
Obama has been encouraging people in speeches and radio interviews to register to vote and to get to the polls. He led by example Friday. He shook the hands of about a dozen poll workers and was directed to a desk where cameras watched from about 30 feet away.
As Obama marked the ballot, he joked about the camera operators catching his every move. He said: "Now, they can't see me, can they?"
---
3:40 p.m.
Donald Trump is changing up some of his advertising plans.
He's focusing more than ever on Pennsylvania and Ohio, a sign of the importance his campaign is placing on those two states.
The campaign plans to spend almost $1 million next week in Pennsylvania and $1.2 million there in each of the next three weeks. That's according to Kantar Media's political ad tracker.
In Ohio, he'll spend more than $700,000 next week and about $1 million in each of the following three weeks.
At the same time, Trump is slashing his media plans for Maine and Iowa
On Twitter, campaign spokesman Jason Miller wrote that reductions have occurred in "over-performing markets." Trump has been ahead in recent Iowa polls.
---
2:35 p.m.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is telling seniors in swing state Nevada that his running mate Hillary Clinton would better look after their needs than Republican Donald Trump.
Speaking at a retirement community outside Las Vegas, Kaine said Clinton would be "rock solid" in her commitment to preserving Social Security. Trump has vowed to protect the safety net program for seniors, but Kaine said the Republican presidential candidate can't be trusted because of his past criticism of Social Security. Trump once called the program a "Ponzi scheme" in one of his books.
Kaine said Clinton would be a better president for seniors because of her commitment to improving Medicare and lowering prescription drug prices. Kaine brought along his retired parents to the question and answer event.
---
2:15 p.m.
Tim Kaine may not have wowed America in the vice presidential debate, but he's a hit with the donors who are fueling Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
An Associated Press analysis of data from the campaign shows the Democratic vice presidential nominee has raised at least $21 million and attended at least 70 fundraisers since joining the ticket in July.
Donors and people who have attended Kaine's smaller campaign rallies say they see Kaine as a down-to-earth policy wonk who is a good listener and persuasive speaker. That's in contrast to the Kaine who constantly interrupted Republican rival Mike Pence in Tuesday's debate.
Kaine is also an effective emissary to Republicans skeptical of Donald Trump. California venture capitalist Jillian Manus, who hosted Kaine in September, says her Republican friends walked away impressed.
---
2 p.m.
Donald Trump says it's "outrageous" that the original suspects in one of New York's most notorious crimes were exonerated — even though someone else confessed to the attack.
Five black teenagers were charged in 1989 with brutally beating and raping a young woman jogging through Central Park. The suspects were known as "The Central Park Five." They were convicted in a racially charged case based on confessions they said were coerced.
But in 2002, another man confessed and DNA evidence matched him to the crime scene. The original suspects were released and paid $41 million by New York State
Trump told CNN this week that he condemned the settlement, declaring "they admitted they were guilty."
After the attack, Trump took out a full-page ad with the blaring headline: "Bring Back The Death Penalty. Bring Back Our Police!"
--
1:35 p.m.
The U.S. government is keeping Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump informed about its response to Hurricane Matthew.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and the deputy administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Joe Nimmich, briefed the candidates by phone Friday. That's according to a DHS statement.
Both candidates have issued statements and sent out tweets expressing concern about the storm and urging residents affected by it to be careful.
The hurricane sideswiped Florida's Atlantic coast early Friday.
---
12:30 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is urging people in the path of Hurricane Matthew to follow evacuation orders and other instructions from federal and state authorities.
In a campaign statement, she's telling her campaign staff, volunteers and supporters that "nothing is more important" than taking care of "yourselves and your neighbors."
Clinton said to those impacted by the storm: "Stay safe and know that America is with you."
The Democratic presidential nominee is spending the day near her suburban New York home, preparing for the next presidential debate.
---
12:15 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling Donald Trump a "selfish little sleazeball," a "two-bit con man" and "the ultimate racist bully."
Warren spoke at a campaign rally Friday in Madison, Wisconsin, the day before Trump was to make his first joint campaign appearance with House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Wisconsin Republicans.
The Massachusetts senator said that will be "extreme Republican hug night."
Warren calls Ryan the "ultimate Republican insider" and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson the "ultimate tea party" representative.
A favorite of liberals, Warren frequently makes biting criticism of Trump. The Republican nominee has derisively referred to her as "Pocahontas" for her claim that she is part Native American.
---
11:55 a.m.
As Democrats push early voting in the presidential election, President Barack Obama is trying to lead by example.
Obama is on his way to Chicago for a long weekend that includes campaign events and fundraisers for Democrats. He said he plans to fill out his ballot while on his trip.
But Obama says he doesn't plan to show up at a precinct to vote early in-person.
Obama spoke in the Oval Office just before leaving for Chicago.
---
11:50 a.m.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is brushing aside questions about whether his decision to keep Florida's voter registration deadline in place is due to his support of Donald Trump.
The GOP governor is a strong supporter of Trump and is chairman of an organization supporting the Republican presidential nominee.
Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign has asked Scott to extend the registration deadline. Florida's voter registration deadline is Tuesday.
Scott said Friday: "We're in the middle of a storm. My focus right now is keeping everybody safe."
On Thursday Scott said he would not extend the deadline because "everyone has had a lot of time to register."
---
11:40 a.m.
A Border Patrol union spokesman is clarifying a union official's comments about immigration to Donald Trump.
Shawn Moran said some U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employees have claimed they are being asked to ignore criminal histories for people applying for citizenship so they would be eligible to vote in the November election. There has been no evidence to support this.
Moran also said Border Patrol agents are seeing an uptick in the number of people trying to cross the border illegally.
Moran said union vice president Art Del Cueto inadvertently combined the issues when he met Friday with Trump. He wrongly suggested that agents have been told to admit immigrants into the U.S. illegally so they can vote, but provided no evidence to back up that assertion.
---
10:05 a.m.
Donald Trump says border patrol agents have been told to allow immigrants into the United States illegally "so they can vote in the election." Neither Trump nor a border patrol union official supporting him offered evidence Friday to back up the claim.
Newly admitted immigrants are not eligible to vote, a right reserved to citizens.
Trump spoke Friday as he received the endorsement of the 16,500-person National Border Patrol Council on Friday at Trump Tower.
Union official Art Del Cueto says agents have told him they had directives to ignore immigrants' criminal records, so they can quickly become citizens and gain the right to vote.
Trump called it a huge story. Trump has repeatedly said he fears the election will be rigged. He has made a hardline stance on immigration the centerpiece of his campaign.
---
3:30 a.m.
Like other Americans, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are steering clear of battleground Florida, where Hurricane Matthew threatens to wreak havoc on the final stretch of presidential campaigning.
The campaigns have rushed to move staff and volunteers, close offices and cancel events in the path of the storm. And as many Floridians heed calls to evacuate, both candidates have begun the delicate and difficult task of pursuing votes during a crisis.
Clinton's campaign has asked the state for more time to register voters, but Florida Gov. Rick Scott has rejected that as unnecessary. Meanwhile, the Trump team has pulled its negative TV ads from Florida airwaves.
The hurricane was expected to hit Trump's prized Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
