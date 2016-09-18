Moments after explosion in New York City

Student dancers at Thomas Armour Youth Ballet on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, rehearse for this year’s school celebration of its 40th ‘Nutcracker’ performance to be held in December at Miami-Dade County Auditorium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill discusses coach Adam Gase's comments on how Gase plans to listen more to his quarterback in game planning and let Tannehill have more control over the offense on game day.
The University of Miami is conducting a study in Biscayne Bay to better understand how trash, sewage, oil, and harmful algae blooms get transported through South Florida waters by wind and ocean currents.