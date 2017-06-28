Michael Jackson’s chimp, Bubbles, is a painter. And he’s getting his own show

Art patrons who gaze at the bright streaks of paint swirling across the canvas may have to tilt their heads.
It’s all about how the artist sees the world, of course.
And these artists are apes.
On July 21, art collectors and ape lovers alike will have the chance to purchase the art, including pieces from Bubbles, best known as singer Michael Jackson’s former chimpanzee.
The opening reception of “Apes That Paint” is on July 21.
Paintings created by Bubbles and others will be on display for 10 days at Frames USA & Art Gallery, 6822 SW 40th St. in Miami. The gallery will be filled with between 50 to 70 pieces of art, from celebrities like the chimpanzees from Planet of the Apes, orangutans from the movie Going Ape! and NBC’s soap opera Passions.
Proceeds will benefit the Center for Great Apes, where the artists live. It is a sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees who have been rescued or retired from the entertainment industry, from research or from the exotic pet trade.
Gallery owner Adam Brand said he got the inspiration for the ape art show after a customer came into the store to frame a painting done by an orangutan.
“What could a frame shop do to help? I said, ‘Let’s do an art show.’” Brand said. “Not to mention that the proceeds from the sales of the art will go to an amazing cause.”
At the Center for Great Apes in Central Florida, the primate population finds companionship with their own, often for the first time, said founder Patti Ragan. It is home to almost 50 apes, and the cost to care for each one is $22,000.
Bubbles came to the center when he was 20, Ragan said. Now 34, he is the alpha of his group.
Bubbles is among the oldest apes at the center. He loves to paint, but his favorite activity is playing in tubs of water. He and pal Ripley, believe it or not, often nap curled around each other, four stories above the ground.
“They have different tastes, just like humans,” she said. “Some don’t like to paint. Others get interested in it and paint and paint and paint.”
Painting is just one of many enrichment activities that helps them rehabilitate from their time in captivity.
“Everyone thought it was great to watch baby apes be raised by people,” she said. “But now awareness of the needs of these animals has raised tremendously. They really don’t belong in a human home.”
To Go:
Where: Frames USA & Art Gallery6822 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155
When: Friday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
How: RSVP at framesusamiami.com
Comments