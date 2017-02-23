Visual Arts

Pretty, yes, but does it work? Weekend-only show explores intersection of form and function

By Jane Wooldridge

When it comes to design, beauty is not nearly enough.

Just ask anyone who has ever stayed in a hotel without blackout shades or lived in an apartment without decent closets.

Better yet, check out “Complements & Dichotomies,” a “multisensory” exhibition running 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, (tickets required, $18) and noon Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, (no ticket needed) at 1111 Lincoln Road.

The exhibit, organized by the Young Artist Initiative as part of Lincoln Road’s #OnLincoln series, explores the question, “how do aesthetic and functionality converge in the creation of beauty?” through six local artists. They are multimedia artist Dan Alva; sculptor Dante Dentoni; multimedia artist Bernadette Despujols; Miguel Braceli, who focuses on ephemeral interventions; Reed Van Brunschot, who works in installations, video art, sculpture and performance; and Paul Amundarain, painter and sculptor.

