This Banksy could be yours! Auction Saturday in the Design District

In 2008, the reclusive street artist Banksy painted the wall of a Los Angeles vintage shop. Throngs soon followed -- so the shop owner covered over the wall to prevent damage. With a few months to go on his lease, so the story goes, he cut out the artwork and sold it a collector.
That collector is now offering the work at an auction slated for Feb. 18 at Fine Art Auctions Miami. Also on the block are works by Shepard Fairey, FAile and Speedy Graphito.
The action begins at 5 p.m. at 4141 NE Second Avenue, Suite 106A. To bid on the Banksy, you’ll want a big wall and fat wallet; “The Caveman” measures 86 by 50 inches and is expected to bring $400,000 - $600,000.
