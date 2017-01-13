Looking for an art fix? Check out this parade/disco honoring care workers

Art meets activism Saturday at a parade, disco and storytelling event honoring nannies, housekeepers and caregivers, thanks to CareForce One, described by organizers as “an interactive mobile studio aplifying the voices of America’s fastest growing workforce — caregivers.”
The collaborative, led by Marisa Morán Jahan, concludes a New York-to-Miami rally at 1 p.m. at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., as part of the museum’s regular Free Second Saturdays program. Careforce One is supported by foundations, and various organizations supporting domestic workers and immigrants, who often land in caregiver jobs. Look for the 1967 Mercury Colony Park station wagon covered with superhero graphics (they trigger interactive videos.)
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Also on the art calendar:
▪ Bakehouse ArtCenter: “Lessons in Post-Biology” draws together the work of Judith Berk King and Enrique Molina. Both create nature-inspired works that lean heavily on fantasy, King through delicate drawing and collages, and Molina through scuptural works crafted from furs, skins and feathers. The exhibit opening runs 7-10 p.m. It’s also the last chance to catch car-centric “Autopia: Road Trips from the cold War to the Present,” which closes Jan. 22. 561 NW 32nd Street; 305-576-2828; bacfl.org.
▪ De La Cruz Collection: Acclaimed New York artist Tauba Auerbach, known for work inspired by math and physics, speaks Friday at the de la Cruz. The event is free, with a reception at 6 p;.m. and the lecture at 7 p.m. 23 NE 41st Street in the Design District; 305-576-6112; delacruzcollection.org.
