Looking for an art fix? Check out this parade/disco honoring care workers

2:20 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow Pause

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

1:28 Gun rights proponent: Gun-free zones 'misguided'

2:53 Biden to Obama: 'I've also leaned on you'

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

1:12 Pregnant woman recalls the horror of finding out she had Zika

1:24 Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:59 How coins are made