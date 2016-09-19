Hit the surf — literally — at 2016 UNTITLED art fair

When your art fair is literally on the beach, why not do more than just look at the water?
UNTITLED, held annually during December’s Art Basel week in a massive tent on the sand, is taking the idea literally. For the 2016 edition, artists Rirkrit Tiravanijaand Tomas Vu will pay homage to Miami’s beach culture with an installion of artist designed surfboards, a T-shirt silkscreen printing stand run by students, and a set of Pussy Riot-inspired boards that fair attendees can borrow to use in the surf. (There’s even a shower for apres-surf rinsing.)
Also at this year’s fair: Argentinian conceptual artist Noemi Escandell will stock a large stand with blank newspapers where fairgoers can “write the news they want to read.”
The program, announced Monday, previews the fifth edition of the curated UNTITLED fair, slated for Nov. 30 - Dec. 4. Art Basel Miami Beach is open to the public Dec. 1-4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
