    Wynwood Walls is kicking off Art Basel with a theme called 'Human Kind' and new walls and sculptures by 12 new artists. CEO of Goldman Properties and founder of Goldman Global Arts, Jessica Goldman Srebnick, says that each year over 1 million people visit the Wynwood Walls from all over the world.

Wynwood Walls is kicking off Art Basel with a theme called 'Human Kind' and new walls and sculptures by 12 new artists. CEO of Goldman Properties and founder of Goldman Global Arts, Jessica Goldman Srebnick, says that each year over 1 million people visit the Wynwood Walls from all over the world.
Wynwood Walls is kicking off Art Basel with a theme called 'Human Kind' and new walls and sculptures by 12 new artists. CEO of Goldman Properties and founder of Goldman Global Arts, Jessica Goldman Srebnick, says that each year over 1 million people visit the Wynwood Walls from all over the world. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Art Basel

Here’s an early glimpse of Wynwood Walls’ newest works

By Jane Wooldridge

jwooldridge@miamiherald.com

December 05, 2017 08:44 AM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 08:49 AM

Street artists from across the globe wrapped up their works Monday at Miami’s Wynwood Walls, where a dozen new works adorn walls, rolling aluminum doors and a reclaimed section of a small airplane.

The theme at this year’s outdoor street-art museum is HumanKind — “because we are all human and we all need to make an effort to be kind,” explained Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties. The Walls were launched by Srebnick and her father, the late Tony Goldman, who initiated Wynwood’s renaissance.

New this year are large-format sculptures, including a tiger atop an airplane created from recycled plastic by Portugese artist Bordalo II. (Look closely and you may find a Frisbee, bits of a recycling bin and the remnant of some of Srebnick’s children’s toys.)

The Walls, which formally unveil their new works Tuesday for Art Basel week, welcome more than 1 million visitors per year, according to Srebnick.

