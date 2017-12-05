Here’s an early glimpse of Wynwood Walls’ newest works

Street artists from across the globe wrapped up their works Monday at Miami’s Wynwood Walls, where a dozen new works adorn walls, rolling aluminum doors and a reclaimed section of a small airplane.
The theme at this year’s outdoor street-art museum is HumanKind — “because we are all human and we all need to make an effort to be kind,” explained Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties. The Walls were launched by Srebnick and her father, the late Tony Goldman, who initiated Wynwood’s renaissance.
New this year are large-format sculptures, including a tiger atop an airplane created from recycled plastic by Portugese artist Bordalo II. (Look closely and you may find a Frisbee, bits of a recycling bin and the remnant of some of Srebnick’s children’s toys.)
The Walls, which formally unveil their new works Tuesday for Art Basel week, welcome more than 1 million visitors per year, according to Srebnick.
