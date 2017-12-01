ASK Angelhaha: 11 questions from internet

More Videos

    Artist Qinmin Liu has launched the first-ever and only artist airline to 2017 Miami Art Basel. Angelhaha Airline promises to only fly to art events.

Artist Qinmin Liu has launched the first-ever and only artist airline to 2017 Miami Art Basel. Angelhaha Airline promises to only fly to art events.
Video: Boxer pounds canvas full of 'insulin dots,' at Art Basel-related event at St. Regis Hotel in Miami Beach

Video: Boxer pounds canvas full of ‘insulin dots,' at Art Basel-related event at St. Regis Hotel in Miami Beach

Former world-class boxer turned artist astounds Miami’s Art Basel elite with flying paint and flying GoPros to raise money for diabetes research and his own fight against the disease. Egyptian/Italian Omar Hassan gave his first U.S performance at the St. Regis Hotel in Bal Harbour Thursday night to a crowd of some 400 art lovers there to see him create one of his “Breaking Through” art pieces. Works by the urban pop artist known in Europe for his depictions of his “insulin dots” sell for $20-55 thousand dollars. Money raised from the painting and party Thursday will go toward diabetes research.

Video: Artist paints Welcome to Overtown mural

Video: Artist paints Welcome to Overtown mural

As Art Basel's annual creativity and color explosion hits Miami, Liberty City artist Addonis Parker continues work on his next contribution to Miami's mural scene with his Welcome to Overtown mural on Northwest Third Avenue.

Video: Holoscenes at Art Basel

Video: Holoscenes at Art Basel

Holoscenes is an installation/performance art at Miami Dade College downtown campus plaza that has four performers doing daily chores and actions in an elevator-sized tank that fills and empties with water.

Rats bite children at infested Little Havana apartment

Rats bite children at infested Little Havana apartment

At least six children were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday night after they were reportedly bitten by rats in a run-down Little Havana building. Paula Laguna talks about her daughter, Arte Laguna, 1, who was bitten by a rat in her apartment in Little Havana on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter magnitude scale hit Delaware on Thursday, November 30, and was felt by residents across the region. This CCTV footage filmed from inside of Wavlab Studios in Wilmington, Delaware, shows the moment the earthquake struck, shaking the studio for a few seconds. The earthquake, which hit at 4:45 pm, was felt across Baltimore, Boston, New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, CBS News reported. Wilmington is located about 50 miles north of Dover, where the earthquake’s epicenter was located by the US Geological Survey.

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.