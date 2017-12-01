ASK Angelhaha: 11 questions from internet

Former world-class boxer turned artist astounds Miami’s Art Basel elite with flying paint and flying GoPros to raise money for diabetes research and his own fight against the disease. Egyptian/Italian Omar Hassan gave his first U.S performance at the St. Regis Hotel in Bal Harbour Thursday night to a crowd of some 400 art lovers there to see him create one of his “Breaking Through” art pieces. Works by the urban pop artist known in Europe for his depictions of his “insulin dots” sell for $20-55 thousand dollars. Money raised from the painting and party Thursday will go toward diabetes research.