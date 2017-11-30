This Art Basel Week 2017 calendar will help you decide what to see

Events run through Sunday, Dec. 10, unless otherwise noted.

Now open / ongoing

Art and Culture Center / Hollywood: “Change Agents: Six South Florida Artists Making Things Happen,” celebrating the 10th anniversary of Girls Club; “Mottos.” 1650 Harrison Street, Hollywood. artandculturecenter.org

ArtCenter/South Florida: “On Documentary Abstraction; an exploration of abstraction,” and “Climate Sync” by Tom Scicluna. 924 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. www.artcentersf.org. FREE.

Bakehouse Art Center: “Social Fabric(actions),” “Sagas On Thin Ice,” featuring five Icelandic artists. 561 NW 32nd Street, Wynwood. www.bacfl.org. FREE.

Bayfront Park: Julio Larraz Sculpture Exhibit, by the Nader Art Museum Latin America, features nine large-scale works. 301 N. Biscayne Blvd, downtown Miami. FREE.

The Bass: “Ugo Rondinone: good evening beautiful blue,” “Pascale Marthine Tayou: Beautiful.” 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. thebass.org

City of Coral Gables: Banners and crosswalks are painted in kinetic designs created by Carlos Cruz-Diez in conjunction with Art Basel in Miami Beach. FREE.

Coral Gables Museum: “Sheltering Survivors.” 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. coralgablesmuseum.org

Dimensions Variable: “A Thread of Execution.” 300 NE 2nd Avenue, MDC Building 1, 3rd floor, downtown Miami. dimensionsvariable.net. FREE.

Emerson Dorsch: “Sunrise, Sunset” group show. 5900 NW 2nd Ave., Little River, Miami. dorschgallery.com FREE.

Frost Art Museum-FIU: “Rafael Soriano: The Artist as Mystic,” “Continental Abstraction,” “Reflections of the Americas” collection donated by Univision. 10975 Southwest 17th Street, Miami-Dade. thefrost.fiu.edu

Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU: “Ruth Gruber: Photojournalist,” “Subject to Interpretation: MONAD Studio.” 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. jmof.fiu.edu

Locust Projects: Nancy Davidson’s multimedia “per Sway,” Pepe Mar’s “Man of the Night.” 3852 North Miami Avenue, Miami Design District. locustprojects.org. FREE.

Lowe Art Museum: “Pop Art Prints” from the Smithsonian Museum; “Michele Oka Doner: Into the Mysterium.” 1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables. lowe.miami.edu

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse: “Pop Art.” 17 seminal pop art works from the personal collection of Martin Z. Margulies. 591 Northwest 27th St., Wynwood. Through Dec. 10. margulieswarehouse.com

Miami Design District: “Meeting Bowls at Art Basel,” presented by The Cultural Center of Spain in Miami (CCEMiami), Miami Design District, Arlington Cultural Affairs, Acción Cultural Española. Paseo Ponti between 39th and 40th streets, Miami Design District. miamidesigndistrict.net. FREE.

Miami International Airport: “Wish You Were Here: site-specific postcard collage by Andrew Antonaccio, also known as 2alas. Concourse J International Greeters Lobby, Third Floor. miami-airport.com. FREE.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale: “Frank Stella: Experiment and Change” restrospective with more than 300 works. 1 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org

Pan American Art Projects Annex: “Art vs. Fetishism Or the Utility of Idolatry.” 274-A NE 67th Street, Miami. FREE. panamericanart.com

Pan American Art Projects Gallery: Ruben Millares’ “Paint by Numbers,” 6300 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. FREE. panamericanart.com

Perez Art Museum Miami: “Dara Friedman: Perfect Stranger,” “Steve McQueen: End Credits,” “From the truer world of the other: Typewriter Art from PAMM’s Collection,” “On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection,” “John Dunkley: Neither Day nor Night,” “Haroon Mirza: ACIDGEST,” “Within Genres.” 1103 Biscayne Boulevard, downtown Miami. pamm.org

Under the Bridge Art Space: “Laocoön’s Folly,” by Carol K. Brown. 12425 NE 13 Ave, Studio 4, North Miami. www.facebook.com/Under-the-Bridge-N-Miami. FREE.

Wolfsonian-FIU: #Thousandpeople Project by Emanuele Timothy Costa, “Julius Kingler: Posters for a Modern Age” and “Selling the Golden Leaf.” 1001 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. wolfsonian.org

YoungArts: “Imagination Land: Fantastical Narrative.” 2100 Biscayne Blvd, downtown Miami. youngarts.org. FREE.

Opening Dec. 1

CASACOR Miami, featuring interactive installations by local and internaational artists and designers, benefits Voices for Children. RISE at Brickell City Centre, 88 SW 7th Street, downtown Miami. casacormiami.com/tickets/

“Constructing Constructivism,” explores international geometric abstraction styles with works by Ilya Bolotowsky, Lygia Pape, Jesús Soto, Leon Polk Smith, Gego, Kenneth Noland, Joël Stein, Tadaaki Kuwayama, among others. Juan Carlos Maldonado Art Collection, 3841 NE 2nd Ave. Suite 201, Miami Design District. jcmac.art/en/ FREE.

“The Drawing Chronicles:” Kiki Valdes premiers at Swampspace with a series of abstraction drawings that explore themes of the human existence. SWAMPSPACE, 3940 N. Miami Ave., Miami Design District. //swampspace.blogspot.com FREE.

“Entwine.” Shani Crowe links an intangible connectivity to the physical craft of intricate hair braiding among African peoples. Yeelen Gallery, 294 NW 54th Street, Little Haiti. //yeelenart.com FREE.

“The Everywhere Studio,” inaugural exhibition at the new Institute of Contemporary Art - Miami, 61 NE 41st Street, Miami Design District. icamiami.org. FREE.

Works by Enrique Martinez Celaya — including an installation incorporating a full-size aircraft — will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Fredric Snitzer Gallery in downtown Miami. Jeff McLane Jeff McLane

“Nothing That Is Ours,” works by Enrique Martínez Celaya. Fredric Snitzer Gallery, 1540 NE Miami Court, downtown Miami. snitzer.com. FREE.

“Stickwork,” massive site-specific sculpture by Patrick Dougherty. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. pinecrestgardens.org

“Young World Faces,” a mobile art installation by Robert Young, celebrates diversity and culture through portraits of citizens painted with the flag of their country. It will appear at pertinent Art Basel and satellite fair locations, which will be announced on social media. RaconteurSeven.com FREE.

Opening Dec. 2

“I Can Feel.” Suzy Kellems Dominik breaks down intimacy with a 12-foot neon orgasming vulva installation on view at the Nautilus Hotel lobby. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. suzykellemsdominik.com/i-can-feel/ FREE.

“Leo Matiz: The Modern Gaze.” A showcase of Matiz’s photographs, which depict scenes of the Americas. Presented by Miami Biennale. The Print Shop, 3000 North Miami Ave, Suite 1, Wynwood. miamibiennale.org. FREE.

Nautilus Tent on the Beach. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. sixtyhotels.com. FREE.

“We are One,” Mex/Art Contemporary and Pop Art Exhibition presented by Be/Art Gallery and La Santa Taqueria. Contemporary and pop art works by artists including Romero Britto, Jorge Marin, Jesus Lima, Neon Caron, Alvaro Cuevas, Gabriela Montano, Robert Morleghem and Carlos Luna. 119 NW 29th Street, Wynwood. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mexart-2017-mexican-contemporary-art-exhibition-tickets-39701547397

“Weekend.” Show curated by Eza Johnson. Mindy Solomon Gallery, 8397 NE 2nd Ave., Little River. mindysolomon.com. FREE

Opening Dec. 3

“Before the Flood” (One-time event.) screenings all day of climage change film, presented by filmmaker Fisher Stevens and actor Leonardo diCaprio. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. The film is part of an awareness initiative that includes a month-long outdoor neon work by Andrea Bowers and an indoor painting by Tomas Sanchez; the work is for sale, with some proceeds benefiting the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. pamm.org.

Cultural Marketplace at Pinecrest Gardens (Dec. 3 only). Weekly marketplace this week includes a pop-up exhibition by artist Xavier Cortada, and a new Stickworks installation by Patrick Dougherty. 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. pinecrestgardens.org

Miami Design District: Pop-ups, art tours and exhibitions will appear throughout the Miami Design District throughout the week. miamidesigndistrict.net/december/ FREE.

Opening Dec. 4

3D Mapping Artist Collective: A series of 3D Mapping projections on the circular façade of Faena Forum. 3300 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. faena.com. FREE.

“The Circle of Land and Sky” installation: Phillip K. Smith III’s piece defines a reflective space within the beach environment, with 300 geometric reflectors angled at 110 degrees to engage sky and sea. At Faena Beach, 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. faena.com. FREE.

The DAM installation at Sugar. The Directed Art Modern presents an installation at Sugar, the 40th floor bar at East Hotel. 788 Brickell Plaza, downtown Miami. thedirectedartmodern.com. FREE.

Fridge Art Fair. This fair of small works moves to the Blue Moon Hotel as it showcases the works of individual artists. 944 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. fridgeartfair.com

Shepard Fairey is among the artists whose work is included in the Urban Legends show at the Sagamore Hotel.

Urban Legends. The Sagamore Hotel presents a collection of influential urban artists including: ABSTRK, Bambi, Banksy, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Obey. 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. sagamorehotel.com. FREE.

“Narcissus.” Katie Stout explores coming of age through the reinvention of traditional interior items into ones that resemble a mature female form. Nina Johnson, 6315 NW 2nd Ave., Little Haiti. ninajohnson.com. FREE.

Bringing Art to Life, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Knight Arts Challenge. Free entry into Frost Science and PAMM, with select performances by Knight Arts Challenge winners, a vast literary alley, and a projected broadcast of New World Symphony’s “Project 305.” Knight Plaza (between PAMM and Frost Science), 1103 Biscayne Blvd. FREE.

Opening Dec. 5

Art Africa. Works by artists from the African Diaspora, plus artist panels to discuss black aesthetics and multiculturalism. This year’s featured presentation is “Back to Black: No On/Off Ramps,” which explores the neccessity of Black arts in the cultural sphere. 920 NW 2nd Ave., Overtown / downtown Miami. artafricamiamifair.com. FREE.

The popular outdoor Art Basel Art Public sculpture presentation will again be set in Collins Park on Miami Beach, as it has been for the past several years. PATRICK FARRELL pfarrell@miamiherald.com

Art Basel Art Public. Directed for the first time by critic and curator Philipp Kaiser, Art Basel Art Public features a large-scale sculpture and performance art series titled “Territorial.” Collins Park (in front of The Bass), 2100 Collins Ave. FREE.

Art talk: PAMM director Franklin Sirmans in conversation with Pamela Joyner and Jorge Pérez. (One-time event, 2:30 p.m.) Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. pamm.org.

Björk in concert. (One-time event.) III Points brings Björk, Icelandic DJ, for her first performance in Florida at Mana Wynwood. The Black Room at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd Street, Wynwood. iiipointscampusatmanawynwood.ticketoffices.com

“Force and Form.” The de la Cruz Collection presents an exhibition of more than 100 works spanning three decades that challenges tradition in current issues and art forms, presenting boundary-pushing new ideas. 23 Northeast 41st Street, Miami Design District. delacruzcollection.org. FREE.

Locust cocktail reception. (One-time event.) Locust Projects hosts a reception to meet artists Nancy Davidson and Pepe Mar, including a special performance in Nancy Davidson’s exhibition space by Jason A. Rodriguez, also known as Slim Ninja. 3852 North Miami Ave., Miami Design District. locustprojects.org. FREE.

“Meeting Bowls.” (One time event, 7 p.m.) Artist talk with Eva Salmerón, co-founder of mmmm…. group, and an artist behind “Meeting Bowls.” CCEMiami, 1490 Biscayne Blvd, downtown Miami. ccemiami.org. FREE.

Miami River Art Fair. Specializes in modern and contemporary art, with more than 300 exhibitions. Through Dec. 6. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., downtown Miami. Free with printout miamiriverartfair.com/tickets/

Wynwood Walls again will unveil more than a dozen new walls by renown street artists. The setting is popular with tourists, as in this 2016 photograph. C.M. GUERRERO. EL NUEVO HERALD

Wynwood Walls. 12 new walls appear this year at the outdoor Wynwood Walls street art museum with the theme “humanKIND.” 2520 NW Second Ave., Wynwood. thewynwoodwalls.com. FREE.

Opening Dec. 6

“Abstract/ Not Abstract.” Jeffrey Deitch and Gagosian present a collection of works exploring the line between abstraction and representation, featuring Josh Smith, John Armleder, Sterling Ruby, Tauba Auerbach and Seth Price. Moore Building, 191 NE 40th Street, Miami Design District. FREE.

Art demonstrator Kat Quinn shows elasticity of Lihongbo's paper piece entitled "Apollo" to visitors at the 2016 edition of Art Miami. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

Art Miami. Miami’s longest running art fair moves to a new location at the former site of the Miami Herald between the McArthur and Venetian Causeways. Sister fair CONTEXT Art Miami is in an adjacent tent. One Herald Plaza at Northeast 14th Street, downtown Miami. artmiami.com.

“As Far As My Fingertips Take Me.” Tania El Khoury’s interactive conversation is part of MDC Live Arts’ performance series, “Ojalá/Inshallah: Wishes From the Muslim World.” New World Center, Clinton Room, 17th Street at Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. mdclivearts.org

“Azikiwe Mohammed: Jimmy’s Thrift.” Mana BSMT presents a performance installation of a fictional thriftstore where Azikiwe Mohammed plays Jimmy, the store owner, during the entirety of Art Basel. Mana Downtown, Flagler Station, 53 SE 1st Street & 48 E Flagler Street, downtown Miami. new.azikiwephoto.com FREE.

Basel House Mural Festival. Three-night block party featuring live music, more than 60 local and international artists creating murals, magic shows, food trucks and a virtual-reality playground. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th Street, Wynwood. baselhouse.com FREE.

CIFO Art Space: “Triángulo: Loló Soldevilla, Sandu Darie, and Carmen Herrera” showcases around 50 works from the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection. “Sandu Darie: An Immersive Experience” make important Cuban works of art accessible through virtual reality. 1018 North Miami Ave., downtown Miami. cifo.org. FREE.

Design Miami/. Global forum for design featuring gallerists, designers, curators and collectors in a museum-quality presentation of furniture, lighting and objets d’art. Design Miami/ tent, Meridian Avenue and 19th Street (adjacent to the MB Convention Center). designmiami.com

“Exquisite Corpse, Moving Image in Latin American and Asian Art.” Organized by Asia Society, Mana Contemporary and Smack Mellon, a series of videos and new media works by Latin American and Asian contemporary artists. Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW 5th Ave., Wynwood. manacontemporary.com/exhibitions-events/

“Apex Predator / Darwinian Voodoo” by Fantich & Young merges art, fashion and design. Fantich & Young

“Fantich & Young: Apex Predator.’ Barrett Barrera Projects presents a collaboration between Mariana Fantich and Dominic Young as a pop-up shop featuring macabre luxury items that parallel social and natural evolution and their link to the supernatural and ritualistic world. 221 NW 23 Street, Wynwood. barrettbarrera.com. FREE.

“Flatland: A Journey of Many Dimensions.” Exhibition featuring works by 17 artists spans five storefronts in Downtown. Mana Downtown BSMT Block, 32–54 SE 1st Street, downtown Miami. manacontemporary.com/exhibitions-events/

“Gardens Speak.” Tania El Khoury’s sound installation is part of MDC Live Arts’ performance series, “Ojalá/Inshallah: Wishes From the Muslim World.” Gleason Room at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. mdclivearts.org.

Ink Miami. Art fair focuses on contemporary works on paper by internationally renowned artists. Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. inkartfair.com. FREE.

The Los Angeles version of the pop-up Museum of Ice Cream featured a swimming pool. What will be included in the Miami pop-up won’t be revealed until art week 2017.

Museum of Ice Cream: This buzz-worthy installation opens in Miami following popular runs in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, for previews during Art Week. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. During art week, they cost $98; from Dec. 12-Jan. 22, they cost $38. Those under 3 are free. Tickets are nonrefundable. museumoficecream.com.

Om this Way. (One-time event.) Mana Contemporary and Equinox present a Hip Hop Yoga class with live performances by Darryl D.M.C. McDaniels and Donald Webber Jr. of “Hamilton” the musical, benefiting The Felix Organization and The Irie Foundation for children in foster care. Mana Wynwood SCAD Building, 2217 NW 5th Ave., Wynwood. crowdrise.com/OmthisWayMiami

“Overload.” Artworks commissioned by Vizcaya to portray the immersive sensory experience of the estate, by artists Katherine Behar, David Brooks, Orlando Jacinto Garcia, Arnout Meijer and Tanja Smeets. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Coconut Grove. vizcaya.org.

PINTA Miami. Art fair focuses on Latin American, Spanish and Portuguese art with a focus on the abstract, concrete, neo-concrete, kinetic and conceptual art movements. Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW 5th Ave., Wynwood. pintamiami.com

Works by artists including Shawn Theodore will be showcased at the Prizm Art Fair on Flagler Street in downtown Miami.

Prizm Art Fair. Universal Belonging: a global exploration of complexities between cultural dialogues of the African Diaspora, is this year’s theme for contemporary artworks including previews, panels, films, and performances. Mana Downtown, 777 Mall, 141 E. Flagler Street, downtown Miami. prizmartfair.com

“The Rinse Cycle,” (one night only, 8 - 9 p.m.) Rock opera by Jim Shaw and D’red D’warf, was 10 years in the making. Soundscape Park at New World Center, Miami Beach. artbasel.com. FREE.

SCOPE. Art fair features more than 140 international exhibitors of emerging contemporary artists right on the sands of Miami Beach. SCOPE tent, 801 Ocean Drive. scope-art.com

Soul Basel. (One-time event.) The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater celebrates its 40th anniversary with a 4-day event, including performances by The S.O.S. Band, Doug E. Fresh, Sugar Hill Gang, and George Clinton & the P-Funk All Stars, hosted by comedian Rickey Smiley. The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Overtown / downtown Miami. bahlt.org. Tickets at eventbrite.

SCAD at Miami. Savannah College of Art and Design celebrates contemporary art and creative education with Chroma, an exploration of color philosophy by Carlos Cruz-Diez, and with SCAD Art Sales: a vibrant group exhibition with SCAD alumni Cory Imig, Christopher Paul Dean and Britt Spencer. At UNTITLED art fair.

“Stranger in Paradise.” Rubell Family Collection presents Allison Zuckerman’s paintings and sculptures reimagining historical works with internet culture, creating a hybridization that critiques society and culture. Rubell Family Collection, 95 NW 29th Street, Wynwood. rfc.museum

UNTITLED. Curated art fair spotlighting galleries, artist-run exhibition spaces and non-profits in dialogue with an architecturally designed venue on the sand of South Beach. UNTITLED tent, Ocean Drive and 12th Street on the beach, Miami Beach. untitledartfairs.com

Opening Dec. 7

Aqua Art Miami. Fair showcases works by young, emerging and mid-career level artists are on view in a classic Art Deco hotel where exhibition spaces sprawl out into an intimate courtyard. Exhibitions include live tattoo art and Laura Kimpton’s BE ART 16-foot-tall golden marble monkey sculpture. Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. aquaartmiami.com

Carolina Parsons, Di Mondo and Erica Pelosini, left to right, during Art Basel at the Miami Beach Convention Center in 2015. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Art Basel in Miami Beach. The week’s namesake fair opens to the public with 268 world-renowned galleries focusing on modern, contemporary and cutting-edge art, plus talks and panels. Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach. artbasel.com.

Art Basel Film presentations. 8 p.m., outdoors at New World Center SoundScape Park, Washington Avenue at 17th Street, Miami Beach. artbasel.com. FREE.

ArtSpot. Fair focusing on modern and contemporary works emphasizing international and Latin American artists. Spectrum Miami tent, 1700 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. artspotmiami.com

Bakers’ Breakfast at Bakehouse Art Complex. (One-time event.) Complimentary breakfast prepared by BAC resident artists and open studio tours. Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd Street, Wynwood. bacfl.org FREE.

The Bass: Mika Rottenberg solo exhibition. 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. thebass.org

“Blink, Burn.” (One-time performance.) New World Symphony in collaboration with Pratt Institute, presents a collaboration of four audio-visual artworks that delve into human impact, climate change, and astrology. The New World Center, 500 17th Street, Miami Beach. nws.edu

“Don’t believe their lies: Four Contemporary Colombian Artists,” exhibition from the collection of Thibault Poutrel, including works by Iván Argote, Milena Bonilla, Carlos Motta, and Oscar Muñoz. 2217 NW 5th Avenue, Wynwood. manacontemporary.com/exhibitions-events/. FREE.

Chery Pope’s “I Am Not Afraid” is one of the works on view at Fair, non-commercial art festival being hosted at Brickell City Centre during Miami Art Week 2017.

Fair. Curated by Anthony Spinello and Zoe Lukov, this all-women non-commercial contemporary art fair that aims to give a voice to female artists and break down gender inequality. Artists include Guerilla Girls, Yoko Ono, Liza Cowan, Micol Hebron and Jillian Meyer. Includes Fair Play, The Femmes’ Video Art Festival, and Fair Trade, major public installations and performances. Brickell City Center, 701 S. Miami Ave., downtown Miami. www.fairmarket.art FREE.

“Focus on Puerto Rico.” Participants in Mana Contemporary artist residency program open studios to the public. Mana Downtown 777 Mall, 141 E. Flagler Street, downtown Miami. manacontemporary.com/exhibitions-events/. FREE.

Girls Club / Art Basel Miami Beach Brunch. (One-time event, 10 a.m. - noon.) Informal conversation with Francie Bishop Good, Sarah Michelle Rupert and Michelle Weinberg hosted by Girls’ Club. Art and Culture Center Hollywood, 1650 Harrison Street, Hollywood. artandculturecenter.org

Gran Centenario Tequila x Kelsey Montague. Kelsey Montague creates a golden angel wings mural to be auctioned with proceeds benefiting Mexican Relief charities. Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. sixtyhotels.comFREE.

“How to Unlock a Portal.” Swedish photographer Jacob Felländer’s solo exhibition follows the artist’s past 15 years of works, including “The Brave Frontier” where guests enter a virtual landscape by virtual reality goggles. Museum of Contemporary Art - North Miami, 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami. mocanomi.org

Miami Street Photography Festival. Photographs from more than 50 countries focusing on documentary images from the streets. HistoryMiami, 101 West Flagler Street, downtown Miami. miamistreetphotographyfestival.org. FREE.

NADA fair. New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is organized by a non-profit that cultivates, supports, and advances new voices in contemporary art. The atypical fair explores new or underexposed art from the world’s youngest and strongest art galleries. Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Avenue, Miami (near the Arsht Center.) newartdealers.org

PAMM Free First Thursdays. (One-day event.) Free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. pamm.org.

PAMM Presents (one-time event.) The museum’s signature Thursday night outdoor bash this year features DJ Masea of De La Soul, Afrobeats musician Young Paris, heavy metal band Holly Hunt and poet Aja Monet. Open to sustaining members and above. pamm.org.

PULSE Contemporary Art Fair. Focusing on emerging to mid-career artists. Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. pulseartfair.com

Red Dot. Juried contemporary art fair with international galleries showcasing more than 500 contemporary artists with art labs, events and interactive talks focused on collecting. This year’s curatorial theme is Impact. 1700 NE Second Ave., downtown Miami. reddotmiami.com

“Red Tides.” Rachel T. Harris exhibition explores the natural phenomenon of red tides, which occur when ecosystems are imbalanced, by creating art that describes and brings awareness to the fragile ocean habitat. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. racheltharris.com. FREE.

Spectrum. Juried contemporary art fair with international galleries showcasing more than 500 contemporary artists with art labs, art talks and music. This year’s curatorial theme is Fusion. 1700 NE Second Ave., downtown Miami. spectrum-miami.com

Satellite Art Show. Artist-run show featuring non-profits, global performance artists and musical acts in collaboration with Le Poisson Rouge. The Ocean Terrace Hotel, 7410 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach. satellite-show.com

Talk with Canadian Artists. (One-time event, 2 p.m.) Tranter-Sinni Gallery and the Consulate General of Canada present an intimate discussion with artists Jay Bell Red Bird, who will speak about Canada’s aboriginal people, and Halina Stopyra, who will discuss her healing arts. At Art Aqua, Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. aquaartmiami.com

“Vegas: Alter Your Reality.” Experiential gallery exhibit features a virtual reality tour of Las Vegas created by five international artists: Adhemas Batista of Brazil, Beeple of U.S., FAFI of France, INSA of U.K., and Signalnoise of Canada. Zadok Gallery, 2534 N Miami Ave, Wynwood. zagallery.com. FREE.

The Showcase. adidas Skateboarding and Juxtapoz Magazine feature 14 contemporary street artists including Lucy Sparrow, Jean Julian, Conor Harrington, Ron English. Historic Walgreen’s Building, 200 East Flagler Street, downtown Miami. FREE.

Opening Dec. 8

Art Basel Film presentations. 8 p.m., outdoors at New World Center SoundScape Park, Washington Avenue at 17th Street, Miami Beach. artbasel.com. FREE.

Art of The Entrepreneur by Gapingvoid. (One-time event, 6 p.m.) Art of business exhibition and cocktail event at the LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th Street, Wynwood. gapingvoid.com. FREE.

Art Talk with Sheinina Lolita Raj. (One-time event, 4 p.m.) Discussion of the INTERCULTURAL immersive art experience, with a sound collaboration by Nelly Furtado. Miami Design Preservation League’s Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. eventbrite.com/e/intercultural-worldwide-artist-talk-tickets-37556174529 FREE.

“Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat,” by Sara Driver. (One-time event, 8:30 p.m., limited seating.)The screening is followed by a discussion with Sara Driver and Art Basel curator Marian Masone as part of the Art Basel film series. Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. artbasel.com. FREE.

Prizm Perform. (One-time event, 5 p.m.) Series of performances include Tsedaye Makonnen’s “When Drowning is the Best Option” focuses on the African refugee crisis; “Gatekeepers” by Helina Metafaria explores transnational identities and migration; “Lest We Forget” by Nyugen Smith and Marvin Fabien showcases the environmental crises and hurricanes faced by the Caribbean. Mana Downtown 777 Mall, 141 E. Flagler Street, downtown Miami. prizmartfair.com

“ROYGBIV.” Special exhibit by artist Michael Wein. 532 NW 29th Street, Wynwood. FREE.

December 9

Events below occur one time.

Art Basel Film presentations. 8 p.m., outdoors at New World Center SoundScape Park, Washington Avenue at 17th Street, Miami Beach. artbasel.com. FREE.

Miami-based video artist Dara Friedman will give a tour of her exhibition at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Pérez Art Museum Miami.

Artist Tour with Dara Friedman, noon to 2 p.m. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. pamm.org.

PAMM Free Second Saturday. (One-day event.) Free admission at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. pamm.org.

Phil Collins’ Dreaming on the Beach Gala. (One-time event.) Phil Collins and Orianne Collins present Laura Pausini, KT Tunstall, Nacho, Pitingo, and 5800 to perform at the 3rd annual Dreaming on the Beach Gala benefiting the Little Dreams Foundation for aspiring artists. The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets via ticketmaster.com.

Art talk. (One-time event, 10:30 a.m.). Conversation with curator and critic Rachael Rakes, artist Torkwase Dyson, and curator and educator Maria Lind. ArtCenter/South Florida, 924 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. TIME

December 10

Events below occur one time.

Breakfast in the Park, 9:30 - noon. Annual event at Frost Art Museum-FIU this year features Daniel Joseph Martinez, LA-based multidisciplinary artist, in an informal lecture. 10975 Southwest 17th Street, Miami-Dade. thefrost.fiu.edu. FREE.

“Before the Flood” (One-time event.) screenings all day of climage change film, presented by filmmaker Fisher Stevens and actor Leonardo diCaprio. pamm.org.

Bubbles and Brunch. Annual event at University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum this year features artist Michele Oka Doner. 1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables. rsvp.lowemuseum.org