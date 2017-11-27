Get a jump on Art Basel with public artworks in Coral Gables and Pinecrest

Art Basel Week fever has expanded beyond downtown and Miami Beach.
In Coral Gables, drivers and pedestrians will find banners at City Hall and crosswalks around downtown featuring bright geometric patterns designed by Carlos Cruz-Diez, internationally known for his chromatic presentations that often distort reality. Those will stay in place through January 2018.
At Pinecrest Gardens, world-renowned “Stickwork” creator Patrick Dougherty has crafted a site-specific sculpture in Pinecrest Gardens by twisting and weaving 30,000 lbs. of willow tree saplings into a massive work of art.
