Art Basel

Get a jump on Art Basel with public artworks in Coral Gables and Pinecrest

By Jane Wooldridge

jwooldridge@miamiherald.com

November 27, 2017 09:46 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Art Basel Week fever has expanded beyond downtown and Miami Beach.

In Coral Gables, drivers and pedestrians will find banners at City Hall and crosswalks around downtown featuring bright geometric patterns designed by Carlos Cruz-Diez, internationally known for his chromatic presentations that often distort reality. Those will stay in place through January 2018.

At Pinecrest Gardens, world-renowned “Stickwork” creator Patrick Dougherty has crafted a site-specific sculpture in Pinecrest Gardens by twisting and weaving 30,000 lbs. of willow tree saplings into a massive work of art.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami collective art expression take the streets

    In a pre-Basel event, Tide by Side took to the streets in a artistic representation of Miami's colorful diverse music and performance expressions on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

Miami collective art expression take the streets

Miami collective art expression take the streets 2:10

Miami collective art expression take the streets
Video: Boxer pounds canvas full of ‘insulin dots,' at Art Basel-related event at St. Regis Hotel in Miami Beach 1:50

Video: Boxer pounds canvas full of ‘insulin dots,' at Art Basel-related event at St. Regis Hotel in Miami Beach
Video: Life-size mannequin sculpture crushes nuts between her legs during Miami Art Week 1:34

Video: Life-size mannequin sculpture crushes nuts between her legs during Miami Art Week

View More Video