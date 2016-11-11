During art week, free events are all around. Here are our picks.

Art Week isn’t just for VIPs. Across Miami and the Beaches, free installations, performances and shows pop up throughout Art Week, this year scheduled for November 27 through December 4. A few of our top choices:
Join the parade
Argentine developer and culture maven Alan Faena opens the Rem Koolhaas-designed Faena Forum arts center with Tide by Side, a carnival-style parade through the Faena Arts District neighborhood, a series of solo presentations by Iranian philosopher Reza Negarestani and performances of the newly commissioned ballet “Once With Me, Once Without Me.” The parade begins at 3 p.m. November 27 and progresses along Collins Avenue between 32nd and 36th streets; artists Carlos Betancourt, Los Carpinteros, Miralda and Ernest Neto are slated to participate. Tickets for the November 29 ballet at the Faena Forum, 3300 Collins Avenue, cost $25; faenaart.org.
Go public
A glow-in-the-dark lamppost by Wagner Malta Tavares, Tony Tasset’s giant pair of arrows posing the question “Which Way is Up?” and Erwin Wurm’s staggering headless human forms are among the 20 sculptures in the Art Public exhibition on the Collins Avenue lawn of The Bass museum, created this year around the theme “Ground Control.” While you’re there, check out Ugo Rondinone’s “Miami Mountain,” recently acquired by the museum. The exhibit opens at 8 p.m. November 30 with a free performance including a garlic-infused beverage and a David Bowie tribute by drag performer Lady Bunny. Through December 4, free tours are offered daily at 2 p.m. 2100 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.
Honk! if you love free art
No, this isn’t just another I-95 backup. Riffing off one of Miami’s pet vexations, MDC Live Arts presents Steve Parker’s “Traffic Jam,” a series of interactive sound-and-motion performances involving bicycles, pedicabs, cars and horns of both the musical and automotive variety. The peripatetic road rally will pop up at various locations around town from November 30 through December 2, culminating in a live event at 3 p.m. December 3 in college’s Biscayne Boulevard parking lot between Northeast Fifth and Sixth streets.
Your heart’s desire
Following on their 2015 collaboration-exhibit “Unrealism,” New York uber-art dealers Jeffrey Deitch and Larry Gagosian are once again coming together to create “Desire,” an exhibition of works by 50 modern and contemporary artists exploring the emotional, physical and spiritual aspects of eroticism curated by Diana Widmaier Picasso. Not, perhaps, for young eyes. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 30 through December 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 4 at the Moore Building. 191 Northeast 40th Street, Design District.
Screen
As part of Art Basel’s film program, sound works and short films (including “I Am Your Grandma,” by Miami’s Jillian Mayer) are shown nightly from 6 to 11 p.m. November 30 through December 4 on the giant Wallcast screen at Soundscape Park outside the New World Center. At 8:30 p.m. December 2, the feature film “Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back” by Maura Alexrod will be shown at the Colony Theater. 1040 Lincoln Road; entry is free, but seating is limited.
Buzz
Each morning before fair time, Art Basel hosts free “Conversations” with artists, gallerists and influencers. This year they include a chat between artist Julio Le Parc and curator Estrellita Brodsky and a discussion of technology’s impact on art. They begin at 10 a.m. December 1 through December 4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. 1900 Convention Center Drive. For details, see artbasel.com.
Rap meets opera
Live performances accompany Alexis Gideon’s “The Comet and the Glacier” video opera (think “Hamilton”) and installations at Locust Projects as they explore the vicissitudes of memory. 3 p.m. November 28, 7:30 and 9 p.m. November 29, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. December 1, 11 a.m. December 2-4 and again at 6 p.m. December 3. 3852 North Miami Avenue, Design District; locustprojects.org.
Art in the box
Brooklyn-based José Parlá, known best for his murals, returns to his native Miami to create a site-specific installation, “Roots,” in the Jewel Box building of the YoungArts campus as part of a commission by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America. Open 10-2 p.m. November 29, noon to 6 p.m. December 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. December 2-15. YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami.
