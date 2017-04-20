Fake travel show ‘Hidden America’ gets real with Miami on season premiere

The popular fake travel show, “Hidden America With Jonah Ray,” is opening its second season with a set-in-Miami episode. We’ll leave aside snide comments like “How appropriate” lest we hear from the thin-skinned or convention and visitor bureau types.
So instead, how cool!
On the Miami episode, set to premiere May 5 on the NBCUniversal Seeso streaming service and titled “Una segunda oportunidad en la vida (A Second Chance in Life),” Ray travels down to the 305 to visit a local assisted living facility, where the elderly bestow pearls of wisdom about living a full life. Ray also investigates the world of Miami drug lords, learns the art of Latin dance and gives viewers a firsthand recreation of the plight of the Cuban refugee.
Sounds heavy but we bet not. Ray’s travel parody show has been likened to Anthony Bourdain’s more serious but ripe-for-parody “Parts Unknown” but with an absurdest twist. Last year Paste proclaimed, “How did it take so long for something like this to exist?”
The format finds the star as tour guide interacting with locals and guest stars through fictional scenarios that look like something Bourdain might feature but with an eye toward poking fun at local restaurants, monuments and historical sites in various cities. Previous episodes have focused on Boston, Nashville, New Orleans and Honolulu. Guests have included Weird Al Yankovic, Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five 0”) and, apparently, a good-natured Bourdain.
Ray also cohosts “The Nerdist Podcast.”
