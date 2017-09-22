What’s happening in 2017 on Miami’s live music scene

VENUES
AmericanAirlines Arena (AAA) : 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 786-777-1000 or aaarena.com. AAA.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (ARSHT): 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Artscenter.org.
▪ African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC), 6161 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami; 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.
Arts Garage (ARTS GARAGE): 180 NE First St., Delray Beach Center for the Arts/ Crest Theatre Beach; 561-450-6357 or artsgarage.org.
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AVENTURA): 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; 305-466-8002 or Aventura Arts & Cultural Centercenter.org;
BB&T Center (BB&T): 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. 954-835-8000 or thebbtcenter.com.
Broward College’s Bailey Hall (BAILEY): 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie; 954-201-6884 or www.Broward College’s Bailey Hallhall.org.
Bayfront Park Amphitheatre (BAYFRONT): 301 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. Bayfront Park Amphitheatreparkmiami.com/pages/park.html.
Broward Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA): 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.
The Casino @ Dania Beach (CDB), 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com;
C. B. Smith Park (CB SMITH): 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines; 954-357-5170.
Colony Theatre (COLONY): 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-674-1040.
Coral Sky Amphitheatre (formerly Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre) (CORAL SKY): 601 Sansbury's Way, Suite 7, West Palm Beach. 561-793-0445 or livenation.com.
Coral Springs Center for the Arts (CSCA): 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5999 or coralspringscenterforthearts.com.
Culture Room (CR): 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. 954-564-1074 or cultureroom.net.
Faena Theater (FAENA): 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Ticketmaster.
The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (FILL): 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673-7300 or fillmoremb.com.
The Ground (THE GROUND): 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001.
Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (HRL): 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 orhardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Hard Rock Stadium (HRS): 2269 Dan Marino Blvd., Miami Gardens. 305-623-6100 or hardrockstadium.com.
Heart Nightclub (HEART): 50 NE 11th St., Miami; heartnightclub.com.
James L. Knight Center (KNIGHT): 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. 305-416-5977 or jlkc.com.
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (KRAVIS): 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or kravis.org.
Magic City Casino (MAGIC), 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or magiccitycasino.com.
Mana Wynwood South (MANA): Mana Wynwood South, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.iiipoints.com.
Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA): 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 or miamidade.gov/artsandculture/MDCA.asp.
Miniaci Performing Arts Center (MINIACI): 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.
Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark (MIRAMAR): 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org
Mizner Park Amphitheatre (MIZNER): 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7700 or http://myboca.us/pages/mizneramphi.
North Beach Bandshell (NORTH): 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-861-3616.
Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts (OLYMPIA): 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-667-7987 or olympiatheater.org.
Parker Playhouse (PP): 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or parkerplayhouse.com.
Pembroke Pines City Center (PPCC): 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; 954-392-9480.
Pinecrest Gardens Banyan Bowl (PINECREST): 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or pinecrest-fl.gov.
Pompano Beach Amphitheatre (PBA): 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach. 954-946-2402.
Revolution Live (REV): 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-727-0950 or jointherevolution.net.
Seminole Coconut Creek Casino (SCCC): 5555 NW 40th St. Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700.
Seminole Theatre (SEMINOLE): 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; 786-650-2073 or www.seminoletheatre.org.
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC): 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.
University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall (UM-GUSMAN), 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.
Watsco Center (formerly BankUnited Center) (WATSCO): 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-8686 or watscocenter.com
SEPTEMBER
10: Joel DaSilva. ARTS GARAGE.
13: Tove Lo. REV.
15: Depeche Mode. AAA.
15: Brad Paisley. CORAL SKY.
15: An Evening with Al Pacino. FILL.
15: Brazilian Voices Concert: Cabaret. BCPA.
15: Sean Chambers. ARTS GARAGE.
16: Clint Black. PBA.
16: The Metal Alliance Tour, featuring Overkill and Crowbar. CR.
16: Steven Wright. PP.
16: Nicky Jam & Plan B. AAA.
16: Lauren Mitchell Band. ARTS GARAGE.
16-17: Ethan Bortnick. BCPA.
17: 2 Chainz. FILL.
17: The Melvins. CR.
17: P.O.D., Alien Ant Farm & Powerflo. REV.
17: CeCe Winans – Free Gospel Sundays. ARSHT.
19: Mumford & Sons. AAA.
19: Sammy Hagar & The Circle. PBA.
21: Front 242: Exclusive Florida Show. THE GROUND.
21: ONYX - Steve Pomeranz Band and the Leo Lee Rock Band. ARTS GARAGE.
22: Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas. BAYFRONT.
22: Luis Fonsi – Love + Dance World Tour. HRL.
22: Amy Arlo & Almost Blue. ARTS GARAGE.
22-23: Zac Brown Band. CORAL SKY.
23: Arcade Fire – Infinite Content Tour. WATSCO.
23: UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey. BCPA.
23: Young the Giant. BAYFRONT.
23: David Cook. BCPA.
23: Lynda Carter – The Other Side of Trouble. SCCC.
23: Epica & Lacuna Coil. REV.
23: Coyote Peterson. PP.
23: Alex Brown Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
24: 2Cellos. BCPA.
24: ISSUES – Headspace Tour. REV.
24: Miguel Bose. FILL.
24: Rata Blanca. THE GROUND.
26: David Gray. PP.
27: Foster the People. FILL.
27: Tesla. PP.
28: Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman. AAA.
28: Morgan James – Reckless Abandon Tour. BCPA.
28: Café Tacvba. FILL.
28: Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence – Blood Stained Earth Tour. CHURCH.
29: MUTEMATH – Play Dead Live. FILL.
29: John Mulaney – Kid Gorgeous. ARSHT.
29: Papadosio. CR.
29-30: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. REV.
30: Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull. AAA.
30: ‘90s Love Fest Concert, with Shai, Public Announcement, Jon B and Silk. KNIGHT.
30: Rose & Rosie. BCPA.
OCTOBER
1: Zunzún Children Fest – Latino Musicians Sing to Childhood. MDCA.
2: Clean Bandit. REV.
3: THE LANY TOUR – Part 2. REV.
4: Jake Miller. REV.
4: VNV Nation. CR.
5: Chris Isaak. CSCA.
5: Jack Johnson. CORAL SKY.
6: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA. CSCA.
6: Jazziz One Nite Stand featuring Christopher Cross. BOCA.
6: Jesse Cook – Beyond Borders Tour. PP.
6: Batuke Samba Funk. ARTS GARAGE.
7: Marlon Wayans. MAGIC.
7: The Coasters. CDB.
7: Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic – A Tribute to David Bowie. BCPA.
7: Layali Andaluz. OLYMPIA.
7: Artie Lange & Richard Lewis. SCCC.
7: Lisett Morales. ARTS GARAGE.
7: SZA: Ctrl Tour. THE GROUND.
8: An Evening with Blues Traveler’s John Popper: SEMINOLE.
8: Band of Horses. FILL.
8: Enrique Chia. MDCA.
8: J. Roddy Walston & The Business. CR.
8: Boyce Avenue. REV.
8: LaVie. ARTS GARAGE.
11: The Growlers. CR.
13: YES, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin & Rick Wakeman. KRAVIS.
13: J Balvin’s Energia Tour. AAA.
13: Bill Engvall. PPCC.
13: Isabel Pantoja. KNIGHT.
13: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes. HRL.
13: Agnostic Front. CHURCH.
13: Whethan. REV.
13: Dirty Work: A Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan. ARTS GARAGE.
13-15: III Points Festival, with Gorillaz, The xx, Richie Hawtin, Brian Eno. MANA.
14: Scorpions with Megadeth. BB&T.
14: Florida Georgia Line – Smooth Tour. CORAL SKY.
14: YES, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin & Rick Wakeman. ARSHT.
14: Ricardo Arjona. AAA.
14: Tiempo Libre. BCPA.
14: Barak Radical Live. KNIGHT.
14: Sweet Plantain Quartet. BAILEY.
14: Carlos Puig Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
15: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour. BB&T.
15: The Broadway Boys. AVENTURA.
17: Thievery Corporation. FILL.
17: Between the Buried and Me. CR.
17: Post Malone. REV.
18: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour. AAA.
18: La Beriso. THE GROUND.
19: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – Soul2Soul World Tour. BB&T.
19: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. CSCA.
19: ONYX - Anastasia Max and Rocket to Anywhere. ARTS GARAGE.
20: Conor Oberst. CR.
20: Krewella – New World Tour. FILL.
20: The James Hunter Six. BCPA.
20: Timbalive. ARTS GARAGE.
21: Blues Traveler – 30th Anniversary Tour. REV.
21: Stevie B & Judy Torres. MAGIC.
21: Halsey – hopeless fountain kingdom. BB&T.
21: South Motors Jazz Series – Janis Siegel with the South Florida Jazz Orchestra. PINECREST.
21: Whitney Cummings – I’m Fine … And Other Lies Tour. PP.
21: Maggie Carles. MDCA.
22: Shaun Martin & Drew Tucker. ARTS GARAGE.
22: Yoli Mayor. MDCA.
22: Jess & Gabriel Conte: Another Day, Another Tour. BCPA.
23: An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. BCPA.
24: The Weeknd – Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour. AAA.
24: Against Me! CR.
24: Dirty Heads. REV.
25: LCD Soundsystem. KNIGHT.
25: Toad the Wet Sprocket. CR.
26: Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul – Soulfire Tour. REV.
26: Twiztid – Mostasteless Tour. CR.
27: Kings of Leon. CORAL SKY.
27: Ana Gabriel. KNIGHT.
27: The Magpie Salute. REV.
27: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live. PP.
27: Anibal Berraute Tango Fusion Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
28: Carlos Santana – Transmogrify Tour. HRL.
28: Toadies. CR.
28: Andy Mineo. REV.
28: MercyMe with Ryan Stevenson and Unspoken. PBA.
29: The Marcus King Band, with Bobby Lee Rogers. REV.
29: Top of the World – A Carpenters Tribute. AVENTURA.
NOVEMBER
1: Roger Daltrey, with members of The Who. HRL.
1: John Cleese Live Onstage - Monty Python and the Holy Grail. KRAVIS.
1: Jon Bellion. FILL.
1: The Everly Brothers Experience. AVENTURA.
2: Wax Tailor. THE GROUND.
3: John Cleese Live Onstage - Monty Python and the Holy Grail. BCPA.
3: Andre Rieu. BB&T.
3: Jazz Roots – Ella Fitzgerald 100th Birthday Tribute. ARSHT.
4: Loretta Lynn. BCPA.
4: Tracy Morgan. HRL.
4: Gavin DeGraw – Raw Tour. ARSHT.
4: Boney James. SMDCAC.
4: Wiener Bash, starring Vince Neil of Motley Crue and Great White. MAGIC.
4: The Johnny Rogers Band: Buddy and Beyond – The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll. CDB.
4: Sachal Ensemble: Song of Lahore. OLYMPIA.
4: 55 Anos Del Gran Combo, with Grupo Niche and Eddie Santiago. KNIGHT.
4: Bad Suns. CR.
4-5: Rockfest ‘80s, with Dokken, Quiet Riot, Little River Band, Foghat and Lita Ford. CB SMITH.
5: Nobuntu. BAILEY.
5: Fernando Varela. PP.
5: Bashaum Stewart & the B-Stew Band. ARTS GARAGE.
6: Niall Horan – Flicker Sessions 2017. FILL.
6: Iron and Wine. CR.
7-8: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band. PP.
8: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents the Jeff Hamilton Trio. BCPA.
8: FROST Studio Jazz Band with Mike “The Drifter” Flanigin, guest on B3 Organ. UM-GUSMAN.
9: Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra. BCPA.
9: Shaggy. REV.
9: Josh Blue. BCPA.
10: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson. MIZNER.
10: alt-J. FILL.
10: A Tribute to the Palladium Night Club. MDCA.
10: Elio Piedra Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
10-11: Lynn Trefzger – The Voices of Comedy. SMDCAC.
11: Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie. HRL.
11: Legends of Pop: Prince and Michael Jackson Experience. CSCA.
12: Jay-Z – 4:44 Tour. AAA.
12: Thrice & Circa Survive. FILL.
12: DakhaBrakha. KRAVIS.
12: Doug Cameron. ARTS GARAGE.
14: Celtic Thunder – 2017 Symphony Tour. FILL.
15: Bumper Jacksons. KRAVIS.
16: Grizzly Bear. FILL.
16: Miles Electric Band. PP.
17: Paul Nelson Band. ARTS GARAGE.
17-18: Marc Anthony. AAA.
18: South Motors Jazz Series – Nestor Torres. PINECREST.
18: Freestyle Under the Stars. MIRAMAR.
18: Jersey Boy Charles Calillo. AVENTURA.
18: Lanzallamas. ARTS GARAGE.
19: Brandon Santini. ARTS GARAGE.
24-25: Sebastian Maniscalco. BCPA.
25: Tony! Toni! Tone! with Dru Hill featuring Sisqo. PBA.
25: Giving Thanks – A Musical Benefit. AVENTURA.
26: $uicideboy$. REV.
28: 6LACK. REV.
29: Poptone, featuring Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins. REV.
30: Lady Gaga – Joanne World Tour. AAA.
DECEMBER
1: Gabriel Iglesias – FluffyMania. KNIGHT.
1: The Mavericks. PP.
1: Linda Eder Live. CSCA.
1: Rags to Riches: Tribute to Tony Bennett with the Gary Lawrence Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
2: LeAnn Rimes – Today Is Christmas. PP.
2: Sankofa Barbecue & Blues Fest. AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC.
3: The Fab Four. CSCA.
5: Julie Budd – Remembering … Mr. Sinatra. KRAVIS.
5: GWAR. REV.
6: The Colors of Christmas. BCPA.
6: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents Ann Hampton Callaway. BCPA.
7: David Crosby & Friends. PP.
7: Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring Wynton Marsalis and special guest Catherine Russell. KRAVIS.
8: Kansas – 40th Anniversary Leftoverture Tour. PPCC.
9: South Motors Jazz Series – Brian Lynch with the Afro Caribbean Jazz Ensemble and vocalist Nicole Yarling. PINECREST.
9: Celia – Su Vida, Su Musica, Su Leyenda. MDCA.
9: A Well-Strung Christmas. BCPA.
9: The Best of Boston Comedy, with Lenny Clarke & Christine Hurley. CDB.
9: 98° at Christmas. MAGIC.
10: 98° at Christmas. KRAVIS.
11: Janet Jackson – State of the World Tour. BB&T.
14: Bill Burr – HRL.
14: A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas featuring Kirk Whalum and Donnie McClurkin and special guests John Stoddart, Sheléa and Kevin Whalum. KRAVIS.
15: Michael Carbonaro Live. CSCA.
15: Jazz Roots – An Evening with Jon Batiste and Stay Human. ARSHT.
15: Jose Negroni presents Ready for Christmas 3 Latino. MDCA.
15: Jean Caze Quintet. ARTS GARAGE.
16: School of Rock. BCPA.
16: Orquesta Brava. MAGIC.
16: Chyno Miranda & Guaco. FILL.
17: The TEN Tenors – Our Holiday Wish. KRAVIS.
20: Katy Perry – Witness The Tour. AAA.
21: Canadian Brass Holiday featuring Joel Bacon on Organ. KRAVIS.
21: The Reverend Horton Heat, The Blasters, Junior Brown. REV.
22: Rockapella Christmas. CSCA.
22: Sarge: The Chanukah Chutzpah Tour. AVENTURA.
29: Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape Tour. BB&T.
JANUARY
1: Salute to Vienna. CSCA.
6-7: Steve Solomon’s Cannolis, Latkes and Guilt. AVENTURA.
9: The Zombies. PP.
9: One Night in Memphis - Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash. KRAVIS.
9: Brad Garrett and Rita Rudner. KRAVIS.
10: Johnny Mathis - The Voice of Romance Tour 2018. KRAVIS.
10: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents Cyrille Aimee & Shelly Berg Trio. BCPA.
10: Santino Fontana with Special Guest Jessica Fontana. AVENTURA.
11: Shakira – El Dorado World Tour. BB&T.
12: Jazz Roots – Generations: Joey Alexander and Ramsey Lewis. ARSHT.
12: Comic Cure: Black Laughs Matter – Sean Grant. SMDCAC.
13: This Joint Is Jumpin’: Celebrating the Music of Fats Waller. AVENTURA.
13: Trio Nation: Dave Holland, Ignacio Barrero and Martin Bejerano. SMDCAC.
17: Dick Fox’s Golden Boys, Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell. KRAVIS.
18: Art Garfunkel: In Close-Up Tour. PP.
18: Dudu Fisher Celebrates JerUSAlem. AVENTURA.
19: A Temptations Revue featuring Barrington “Bo” Henderson. AVENTURA.
19: Bob Merrill - Celebrating the Trumpet Kings. KRAVIS.
19: Chita & Tune: Two for the Road. PP.
20: South Motors Jazz Series – The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. PINECREST.
20: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Monty Alexander Trio. BAILEY.
20: Darlene Love. PP.
20: Cristina Pato Quartet. SMDCAC.
20: Vic Dibitetto. AVENTURA.
21: Direct from Las Vegas: An Evening with Cher, Elton, Bette Midler & Streisand starring The Edwards Twins. AVENTURA.
21: Night Fever: Bee Gees Tribute. CSCA.
23: The Killers. AAA.
24: Pink Martini. BCPA.
24: The Return of Liona Boyd Accompanied by Andrew Dolson - Two Voices and Two Guitars. KRAVIS.
24: Loesser Known: The Stories and Songs of Frank Loesser. AVENTURA.
25: We Rock, Then We Soul Tour, with Elements and Beginnings. AVENTURA.
25: FROST Concert Jazz Band – The Works of Kenny Wheeler. UM-GUSMAN.
26: The Carpenters Tribute Concert. CSCA.
26: Chanticleer. PP.
26: Emilio Lovero. AVENTURA.
27: The Machine – A Pink Floyd Tribute. CSCA.
27: Tapestry – The Carole King Songbook. AVENTURA.
27: Sahba Motallebi. NORTH.
27-28: Fundarte presents Garifuna Collective featuring Umalali. MDCA.
28: Mutts Gone Nuts. AVENTURA.
29: Chris Mann – A Date with the Phantom. KRAVIS.
30: Paul Anka. KRAVIS.
31: Chris Mann – A Night with the Phantom. AVENTURA.
FEBRUARY
1: The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking. AVENTURA.
2: Orlando Transit Authority – A Chicago Tribute. CSCA.
2: Benise – Spanish Nights. PPCC.
3: Paul Anka – Celebrating 60 Years of Hits: His Way. BCPA.
3: Take Me to the River Live. PP.
3: To Ray With Love, Starring Maceo Parker and Featuring The Ray Charles Orchestra & The Raelettes. SMDCAC.
6: Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles. PPCC.
7-8: Van Morrison. KNIGHT.
9: Rufus Wainwright. ARSHT.
9: Nestor Torres. AVENTURA.
9: Live From Laurel Canyon. CSCA.
9-10: Avery Sommers: For Sentimental Reasons - The Songs of Love. KRAVIS.
10: The Temptations & Four Tops. CSCA.
10: Gilberto Santa Rosa. KNIGHT.
10: The Birdland All Stars Featuring Tommy Igoe – The Art of Jazz. BCPA.
10: California Guitar Trio. SMDCAC.
11: Birdland All-Stars – The Art of Jazz. SMDCAC.
11: Jose Negroni presents Negroni’s Trio New Era. MDCA.
12: Jackie Mason. KRAVIS.
14: Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert. AVENTURA.
14: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents the Willie Jones III All-Stars. BCPA.
15: Sierra Hull. BCPA.
16: The Beach Boys. KRAVIS.
16: Jazz Roots – George Benson: A Night of Breezin’ and Greatest Hits, with special guest Jake Shimabukuro. ARSHT.
16: Poco. CSCA.
16: The Hot Sardines. BCPA.
17: George Benson - An Exclusive Evening of Classic Music and Greatest Hits. KRAVIS.
17: Paula Poundstone. PP.
17: South Motors Jazz Series – The Ellis Marsalis Trio. PINECREST.
17: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Trio da Paz. BAILEY.
17: Wendy Liebman. AVENTURA.
17: Raul Di Blasio In Concert. MDCA.
17: FROST Studio Jazz Band – The Music of Christine Jensen. UM-GUSMAN.
22: Scott Coulter: You’ve Got a Friend - Carole King, Neil Sedaka and More. Music of the Brill Building. KRAVIS.
24: Globalfest on the Road: The Golden Age of Latin Music Featuring Las Cafeteras and Orkesta Mendoza. SMDCAC.
25: Aztec Two-Step Performing Classic Duos: Songs of Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers and Their Own Classics. KRAVIS.
25: Gospelfest Featuring The Jones Family Singers. SMDCAC.
27: George Winston. BCPA.
27: Howie Mandel. KRAVIS.
28: Howie Mandel. CSCA.
28: Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie. AVENTURA.
MARCH
1: Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy – Visions from Cape Breton and Beyond. BAILEY.
1: Kaki King - The Neck Is A Bridge To The Body. KRAVIS.
2: Jazz Roots – Gregory Porter: The Voice of Our Time. ARSHT.
2: The Fab Faux. PP.
2: One Hot Night – A Tribute to Neil Diamond. CSCA.
2-3: An Evening with Steve Ross. KRAVIS.
3: Stayin’ Alive. PP.
3: Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis. AVENTURA.
3: The Tierney Sutton Band – The Sting Variations. SMDCAC.
3: Amir El Saffar: Two Rivers Ensemble. NORTH.
3: The Hit Men. CSCA.
4: Michael McDonald. PP.
6: Lang Lang. BCPA.
9: Robert Klein. AVENTURA.
9: Red Hot Chilli Pipers. CSCA.
10: South Motors Jazz Series – Sammy Figueroa and Glaucia Nasser. PINECREST.
10: International Guitar Night. SMDCAC.
10: Global Cuban Fest. MDCA.
11: Audra McDonald. BCPA.
11: Mancini, Mercer and Manilow! Delores King Williams, Vocalist; Howard Breitbart, Musical Director. KRAVIS.
12: The Doo-Wop Project. KRAVIS.
14: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents the Loston Harris Trio. BCPA.
14: Mandy Gonzalez In Concert. AVENTURA.
15: Zakir Hussain, Tabla, with Rakesh Chaurasia, Bansuri. KRAVIS.
15: Get the Led Out. CR.
16: Mike and the Mechanics. PP.
16: Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live! AVENTURA.
16: Comic Cure: The Funny Faces of Rock - Michael Mack. SMDCAC.
17: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Jane Bunnett & Maqueque. BAILEY.
17: Audra McDonald. KRAVIS.
18: The Righteous Brothers – Bill Medley and Bucky Heard. KRAVIS.
21: Cherry Poppin’ Daddies. PP.
22: Video Games Live! BCPA.
24: Fuggedaboutit ... Three Guys From the Neighborhood. AVENTURA.
25: Joshua Bell, with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. BCPA.
27: Dudu Fisher Celebrates JerUSAlem. AVENTURA.
28: Dudu Fisher Celebrates JerUSAlem. KRAVIS.
30: FROST School's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra - Jack and Lennie. UM-GUSMAN.
31: Dennis Miller. KRAVIS.
APRIL
2: We’ve Only Just Begun - Carpenters Remembered. KRAVIS.
3: FROST Studio Jazz Band – Childhood Favorites. UM-GUSMAN.
4: FROST Concert Jazz Band – Beasley’s MONK’estra. UM-GUSMAN.
7: Stewie Stone. AVENTURA.
7: Edmar Castañeda & Gregoire Maret Duo. SMDCAC.
7: Sankofa Jazz Fest. AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC
8: Max von Essen. AVENTURA.
11: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents An Evening with The Four Freshman. BCPA.
11-12: Ranky Tanky. KRAVIS.
12: Lorde – Melodrama World Tour. AAA.
13-14: Carole J. Bufford: You Don’t Own Me - The Fearless Females of the 1960s. KRAVIS.
14: Spyro Gyra. PINECREST.
14: Danish String Quartet. BCPA.
17: Chris Botti. PP.
18: An Evening with Chris Botti. KRAVIS.
19: ABBA The Concert - A Tribute to ABBA. KRAVIS.
19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works. PP.
19: FROST Salsa/Caribbean Jazz Orchestra. UM-GUSMAN.
20: Jazz Roots – Cubismo! Chucho Valdes: Irakere 45. ARSHT.
20: The Kinsey Sicks: Things You Shouldn’t Say. SMDCAC.
21: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Anat Cohen Quartet. BAILEY.
22: Dead Horses. BCPA.
26: David Foster and Friends. KRAVIS.
27: Comic Cure: Latin Laughs or YaTuSabes. SMDCAC.
28: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration. SMDCAC.
28: Entourage concert. AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC.
29: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration. KRAVIS.
MAY
5: Innov Gnawa. NORTH.
9: Gold Coast Jazz Society Band & Friends. BCPA.
11: Terry Fator. CSCA.
12: Terry Fator. KRAVIS.
12: Albita In Concert. MDCA.
13: Here and Now: An Evening of Luther Vandross Starring Ruben Studdard. KRAVIS.
13: Kamelot. REV.
19: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Ignacio Berroa. BAILEY.
19: Voice of Heritage and Alumni Choir Concert. AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC.
JUNE
1: Shania Twain – NOW Tour. BB&T.
9: Harry Styles Live On Tour. BB&T.
16: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Nicole Henry. BAILEY.
