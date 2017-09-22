Season of the Arts

What's happening in 2017 on Miami's live music scene

September 22, 2017

VENUES

AmericanAirlines Arena (AAA) : 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 786-777-1000 or aaarena.com. AAA.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (ARSHT): 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Artscenter.org.

▪ African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC), 6161 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami; 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.

Arts Garage (ARTS GARAGE): 180 NE First St., Delray Beach Center for the Arts/ Crest Theatre Beach; 561-450-6357 or artsgarage.org.

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AVENTURA): 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; 305-466-8002 or Aventura Arts & Cultural Centercenter.org;

BB&T Center (BB&T): 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. 954-835-8000 or thebbtcenter.com.

Broward College’s Bailey Hall (BAILEY): 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie; 954-201-6884 or www.Broward College’s Bailey Hallhall.org.

Bayfront Park Amphitheatre (BAYFRONT): 301 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. Bayfront Park Amphitheatreparkmiami.com/pages/park.html.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA): 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.

The Casino @ Dania Beach (CDB), 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com;

C. B. Smith Park (CB SMITH): 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines; 954-357-5170.

Colony Theatre (COLONY): 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-674-1040.

Coral Sky Amphitheatre (formerly Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre) (CORAL SKY): 601 Sansbury's Way, Suite 7, West Palm Beach. 561-793-0445 or livenation.com.

Coral Springs Center for the Arts (CSCA): 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5999 or coralspringscenterforthearts.com.

Culture Room (CR): 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. 954-564-1074 or cultureroom.net.

Faena Theater (FAENA): 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Ticketmaster.

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (FILL): 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673-7300 or fillmoremb.com.

The Ground (THE GROUND): 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001.

Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (HRL): 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 orhardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Hard Rock Stadium (HRS): 2269 Dan Marino Blvd., Miami Gardens. 305-623-6100 or hardrockstadium.com.

Heart Nightclub (HEART): 50 NE 11th St., Miami; heartnightclub.com.

James L. Knight Center (KNIGHT): 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. 305-416-5977 or jlkc.com.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (KRAVIS): 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or kravis.org.

Magic City Casino (MAGIC), 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or magiccitycasino.com.

Mana Wynwood South (MANA): Mana Wynwood South, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.iiipoints.com.

Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA): 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 or miamidade.gov/artsandculture/MDCA.asp.

Miniaci Performing Arts Center (MINIACI): 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.

Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark (MIRAMAR): 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org

Mizner Park Amphitheatre (MIZNER): 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7700 or http://myboca.us/pages/mizneramphi.

North Beach Bandshell (NORTH): 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-861-3616.

Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts (OLYMPIA): 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-667-7987 or olympiatheater.org.

Parker Playhouse (PP): 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or parkerplayhouse.com.

Pembroke Pines City Center (PPCC): 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; 954-392-9480.

Pinecrest Gardens Banyan Bowl (PINECREST): 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or pinecrest-fl.gov.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre (PBA): 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach. 954-946-2402.

Revolution Live (REV): 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-727-0950 or jointherevolution.net.

Seminole Coconut Creek Casino (SCCC): 5555 NW 40th St. Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700.

Seminole Theatre (SEMINOLE): 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; 786-650-2073 or www.seminoletheatre.org.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC): 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.

University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall (UM-GUSMAN), 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.

Watsco Center (formerly BankUnited Center) (WATSCO): 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-8686 or watscocenter.com

SEPTEMBER

10: Joel DaSilva. ARTS GARAGE.

13: Tove Lo. REV.

15: Depeche Mode. AAA.

15: Brad Paisley. CORAL SKY.

15: An Evening with Al Pacino. FILL.

15: Brazilian Voices Concert: Cabaret. BCPA.

15: Sean Chambers. ARTS GARAGE.

16: Clint Black. PBA.

16: The Metal Alliance Tour, featuring Overkill and Crowbar. CR.

16: Steven Wright. PP.

16: Nicky Jam & Plan B. AAA.

16: Lauren Mitchell Band. ARTS GARAGE.

16-17: Ethan Bortnick. BCPA.

17: 2 Chainz. FILL.

17: The Melvins. CR.

17: P.O.D., Alien Ant Farm & Powerflo. REV.

17: CeCe Winans – Free Gospel Sundays. ARSHT.

19: Mumford & Sons. AAA.

19: Sammy Hagar & The Circle. PBA.

21: Front 242: Exclusive Florida Show. THE GROUND.

21: ONYX - Steve Pomeranz Band and the Leo Lee Rock Band. ARTS GARAGE.

22: Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas. BAYFRONT.

22: Luis Fonsi – Love + Dance World Tour. HRL.

22: Amy Arlo & Almost Blue. ARTS GARAGE.

22-23: Zac Brown Band. CORAL SKY.

23: Arcade Fire – Infinite Content Tour. WATSCO.

23: UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey. BCPA.

23: Young the Giant. BAYFRONT.

23: David Cook. BCPA.

23: Lynda Carter – The Other Side of Trouble. SCCC.

23: Epica & Lacuna Coil. REV.

23: Coyote Peterson. PP.

23: Alex Brown Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

24: 2Cellos. BCPA.

24: ISSUES – Headspace Tour. REV.

24: Miguel Bose. FILL.

24: Rata Blanca. THE GROUND.

26: David Gray. PP.

27: Foster the People. FILL.

27: Tesla. PP.

28: Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman. AAA.

28: Morgan James – Reckless Abandon Tour. BCPA.

28: Café Tacvba. FILL.

28: Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence – Blood Stained Earth Tour. CHURCH.

29: MUTEMATH – Play Dead Live. FILL.

29: John Mulaney – Kid Gorgeous. ARSHT.

29: Papadosio. CR.

29-30: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. REV.

30: Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull. AAA.

30: ‘90s Love Fest Concert, with Shai, Public Announcement, Jon B and Silk. KNIGHT.

30: Rose & Rosie. BCPA.

OCTOBER

1: Zunzún Children Fest – Latino Musicians Sing to Childhood. MDCA.

2: Clean Bandit. REV.

3: THE LANY TOUR – Part 2. REV.

4: Jake Miller. REV.

4: VNV Nation. CR.

5: Chris Isaak. CSCA.

5: Jack Johnson. CORAL SKY.

6: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA. CSCA.

6: Jazziz One Nite Stand featuring Christopher Cross. BOCA.

6: Jesse Cook – Beyond Borders Tour. PP.

6: Batuke Samba Funk. ARTS GARAGE.

7: Marlon Wayans. MAGIC.

7: The Coasters. CDB.

7: Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic – A Tribute to David Bowie. BCPA.

7: Layali Andaluz. OLYMPIA.

7: Artie Lange & Richard Lewis. SCCC.

7: Lisett Morales. ARTS GARAGE.

7: SZA: Ctrl Tour. THE GROUND.

8: An Evening with Blues Traveler’s John Popper: SEMINOLE.

8: Band of Horses. FILL.

8: Enrique Chia. MDCA.

8: J. Roddy Walston & The Business. CR.

8: Boyce Avenue. REV.

8: LaVie. ARTS GARAGE.

11: The Growlers. CR.

13: YES, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin & Rick Wakeman. KRAVIS.

13: J Balvin’s Energia Tour. AAA.

13: Bill Engvall. PPCC.

13: Isabel Pantoja. KNIGHT.

13: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes. HRL.

13: Agnostic Front. CHURCH.

13: Whethan. REV.

13: Dirty Work: A Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan. ARTS GARAGE.

13-15: III Points Festival, with Gorillaz, The xx, Richie Hawtin, Brian Eno. MANA.

14: Scorpions with Megadeth. BB&T.

14: Florida Georgia Line – Smooth Tour. CORAL SKY.

14: YES, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin & Rick Wakeman. ARSHT.

14: Ricardo Arjona. AAA.

14: Tiempo Libre. BCPA.

14: Barak Radical Live. KNIGHT.

14: Sweet Plantain Quartet. BAILEY.

14: Carlos Puig Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

15: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour. BB&T.

15: The Broadway Boys. AVENTURA.

17: Thievery Corporation. FILL.

17: Between the Buried and Me. CR.

17: Post Malone. REV.

18: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour. AAA.

18: La Beriso. THE GROUND.

19: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – Soul2Soul World Tour. BB&T.

19: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. CSCA.

19: ONYX - Anastasia Max and Rocket to Anywhere. ARTS GARAGE.

20: Conor Oberst. CR.

20: Krewella – New World Tour. FILL.

20: The James Hunter Six. BCPA.

20: Timbalive. ARTS GARAGE.

21: Blues Traveler – 30th Anniversary Tour. REV.

21: Stevie B & Judy Torres. MAGIC.

21: Halsey – hopeless fountain kingdom. BB&T.

21: South Motors Jazz Series – Janis Siegel with the South Florida Jazz Orchestra. PINECREST.

21: Whitney Cummings – I’m Fine … And Other Lies Tour. PP.

21: Maggie Carles. MDCA.

22: Shaun Martin & Drew Tucker. ARTS GARAGE.

22: Yoli Mayor. MDCA.

22: Jess & Gabriel Conte: Another Day, Another Tour. BCPA.

23: An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. BCPA.

24: The Weeknd – Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour. AAA.

24: Against Me! CR.

24: Dirty Heads. REV.

25: LCD Soundsystem. KNIGHT.

25: Toad the Wet Sprocket. CR.

26: Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul – Soulfire Tour. REV.

26: Twiztid – Mostasteless Tour. CR.

27: Kings of Leon. CORAL SKY.

27: Ana Gabriel. KNIGHT.

27: The Magpie Salute. REV.

27: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live. PP.

27: Anibal Berraute Tango Fusion Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

28: Carlos Santana – Transmogrify Tour. HRL.

28: Toadies. CR.

28: Andy Mineo. REV.

28: MercyMe with Ryan Stevenson and Unspoken. PBA.

29: The Marcus King Band, with Bobby Lee Rogers. REV.

29: Top of the World – A Carpenters Tribute. AVENTURA.

NOVEMBER

1: Roger Daltrey, with members of The Who. HRL.

1: John Cleese Live Onstage - Monty Python and the Holy Grail. KRAVIS.

1: Jon Bellion. FILL.

1: The Everly Brothers Experience. AVENTURA.

2: Wax Tailor. THE GROUND.

3: John Cleese Live Onstage - Monty Python and the Holy Grail. BCPA.

3: Andre Rieu. BB&T.

3: Jazz Roots – Ella Fitzgerald 100th Birthday Tribute. ARSHT.

4: Loretta Lynn. BCPA.

4: Tracy Morgan. HRL.

4: Gavin DeGraw – Raw Tour. ARSHT.

4: Boney James. SMDCAC.

4: Wiener Bash, starring Vince Neil of Motley Crue and Great White. MAGIC.

4: The Johnny Rogers Band: Buddy and Beyond – The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll. CDB.

4: Sachal Ensemble: Song of Lahore. OLYMPIA.

4: 55 Anos Del Gran Combo, with Grupo Niche and Eddie Santiago. KNIGHT.

4: Bad Suns. CR.

4-5: Rockfest ‘80s, with Dokken, Quiet Riot, Little River Band, Foghat and Lita Ford. CB SMITH.

5: Nobuntu. BAILEY.

5: Fernando Varela. PP.

5: Bashaum Stewart & the B-Stew Band. ARTS GARAGE.

6: Niall Horan – Flicker Sessions 2017. FILL.

6: Iron and Wine. CR.

7-8: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band. PP.

8: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents the Jeff Hamilton Trio. BCPA.

8: FROST Studio Jazz Band with Mike “The Drifter” Flanigin, guest on B3 Organ. UM-GUSMAN.

9: Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra. BCPA.

9: Shaggy. REV.

9: Josh Blue. BCPA.

10: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson. MIZNER.

10: alt-J. FILL.

10: A Tribute to the Palladium Night Club. MDCA.

10: Elio Piedra Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

10-11: Lynn Trefzger – The Voices of Comedy. SMDCAC.

11: Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie. HRL.

11: Legends of Pop: Prince and Michael Jackson Experience. CSCA.

12: Jay-Z – 4:44 Tour. AAA.

12: Thrice & Circa Survive. FILL.

12: DakhaBrakha. KRAVIS.

12: Doug Cameron. ARTS GARAGE.

14: Celtic Thunder – 2017 Symphony Tour. FILL.

15: Bumper Jacksons. KRAVIS.

16: Grizzly Bear. FILL.

16: Miles Electric Band. PP.

17: Paul Nelson Band. ARTS GARAGE.

17-18: Marc Anthony. AAA.

18: South Motors Jazz Series – Nestor Torres. PINECREST.

18: Freestyle Under the Stars. MIRAMAR.

18: Jersey Boy Charles Calillo. AVENTURA.

18: Lanzallamas. ARTS GARAGE.

19: Brandon Santini. ARTS GARAGE.

24-25: Sebastian Maniscalco. BCPA.

25: Tony! Toni! Tone! with Dru Hill featuring Sisqo. PBA.

25: Giving Thanks – A Musical Benefit. AVENTURA.

26: $uicideboy$. REV.

28: 6LACK. REV.

29: Poptone, featuring Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins. REV.

30: Lady Gaga – Joanne World Tour. AAA.

DECEMBER

1: Gabriel Iglesias – FluffyMania. KNIGHT.

1: The Mavericks. PP.

1: Linda Eder Live. CSCA.

1: Rags to Riches: Tribute to Tony Bennett with the Gary Lawrence Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

2: LeAnn Rimes – Today Is Christmas. PP.

2: Sankofa Barbecue & Blues Fest. AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC.

3: The Fab Four. CSCA.

5: Julie Budd – Remembering … Mr. Sinatra. KRAVIS.

5: GWAR. REV.

6: The Colors of Christmas. BCPA.

6: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents Ann Hampton Callaway. BCPA.

7: David Crosby & Friends. PP.

7: Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring Wynton Marsalis and special guest Catherine Russell. KRAVIS.

8: Kansas – 40th Anniversary Leftoverture Tour. PPCC.

9: South Motors Jazz Series – Brian Lynch with the Afro Caribbean Jazz Ensemble and vocalist Nicole Yarling. PINECREST.

9: Celia – Su Vida, Su Musica, Su Leyenda. MDCA.

9: A Well-Strung Christmas. BCPA.

9: The Best of Boston Comedy, with Lenny Clarke & Christine Hurley. CDB.

9: 98° at Christmas. MAGIC.

10: 98° at Christmas. KRAVIS.

11: Janet Jackson – State of the World Tour. BB&T.

14: Bill Burr – HRL.

14: A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas featuring Kirk Whalum and Donnie McClurkin and special guests John Stoddart, Sheléa and Kevin Whalum. KRAVIS.

15: Michael Carbonaro Live. CSCA.

15: Jazz Roots – An Evening with Jon Batiste and Stay Human. ARSHT.

15: Jose Negroni presents Ready for Christmas 3 Latino. MDCA.

15: Jean Caze Quintet. ARTS GARAGE.

16: School of Rock. BCPA.

16: Orquesta Brava. MAGIC.

16: Chyno Miranda & Guaco. FILL.

17: The TEN Tenors – Our Holiday Wish. KRAVIS.

20: Katy Perry – Witness The Tour. AAA.

21: Canadian Brass Holiday featuring Joel Bacon on Organ. KRAVIS.

21: The Reverend Horton Heat, The Blasters, Junior Brown. REV.

22: Rockapella Christmas. CSCA.

22: Sarge: The Chanukah Chutzpah Tour. AVENTURA.

29: Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape Tour. BB&T.

JANUARY

1: Salute to Vienna. CSCA.

6-7: Steve Solomon’s Cannolis, Latkes and Guilt. AVENTURA.

9: The Zombies. PP.

9: One Night in Memphis - Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash. KRAVIS.

9: Brad Garrett and Rita Rudner. KRAVIS.

10: Johnny Mathis - The Voice of Romance Tour 2018. KRAVIS.

10: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents Cyrille Aimee & Shelly Berg Trio. BCPA.

10: Santino Fontana with Special Guest Jessica Fontana. AVENTURA.

11: Shakira – El Dorado World Tour. BB&T.

12: Jazz Roots – Generations: Joey Alexander and Ramsey Lewis. ARSHT.

12: Comic Cure: Black Laughs Matter – Sean Grant. SMDCAC.

13: This Joint Is Jumpin’: Celebrating the Music of Fats Waller. AVENTURA.

13: Trio Nation: Dave Holland, Ignacio Barrero and Martin Bejerano. SMDCAC.

17: Dick Fox’s Golden Boys, Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell. KRAVIS.

18: Art Garfunkel: In Close-Up Tour. PP.

18: Dudu Fisher Celebrates JerUSAlem. AVENTURA.

19: A Temptations Revue featuring Barrington “Bo” Henderson. AVENTURA.

19: Bob Merrill - Celebrating the Trumpet Kings. KRAVIS.

19: Chita & Tune: Two for the Road. PP.

20: South Motors Jazz Series – The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. PINECREST.

20: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Monty Alexander Trio. BAILEY.

20: Darlene Love. PP.

20: Cristina Pato Quartet. SMDCAC.

20: Vic Dibitetto. AVENTURA.

21: Direct from Las Vegas: An Evening with Cher, Elton, Bette Midler & Streisand starring The Edwards Twins. AVENTURA.

21: Night Fever: Bee Gees Tribute. CSCA.

23: The Killers. AAA.

24: Pink Martini. BCPA.

24: The Return of Liona Boyd Accompanied by Andrew Dolson - Two Voices and Two Guitars. KRAVIS.

24: Loesser Known: The Stories and Songs of Frank Loesser. AVENTURA.

25: We Rock, Then We Soul Tour, with Elements and Beginnings. AVENTURA.

25: FROST Concert Jazz Band – The Works of Kenny Wheeler. UM-GUSMAN.

26: The Carpenters Tribute Concert. CSCA.

26: Chanticleer. PP.

26: Emilio Lovero. AVENTURA.

27: The Machine – A Pink Floyd Tribute. CSCA.

27: Tapestry – The Carole King Songbook. AVENTURA.

27: Sahba Motallebi. NORTH.

27-28: Fundarte presents Garifuna Collective featuring Umalali. MDCA.

28: Mutts Gone Nuts. AVENTURA.

29: Chris Mann – A Date with the Phantom. KRAVIS.

30: Paul Anka. KRAVIS.

31: Chris Mann – A Night with the Phantom. AVENTURA.

FEBRUARY

1: The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking. AVENTURA.

2: Orlando Transit Authority – A Chicago Tribute. CSCA.

2: Benise – Spanish Nights. PPCC.

3: Paul Anka – Celebrating 60 Years of Hits: His Way. BCPA.

3: Take Me to the River Live. PP.

3: To Ray With Love, Starring Maceo Parker and Featuring The Ray Charles Orchestra & The Raelettes. SMDCAC.

6: Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles. PPCC.

7-8: Van Morrison. KNIGHT.

9: Rufus Wainwright. ARSHT.

9: Nestor Torres. AVENTURA.

9: Live From Laurel Canyon. CSCA.

9-10: Avery Sommers: For Sentimental Reasons - The Songs of Love. KRAVIS.

10: The Temptations & Four Tops. CSCA.

10: Gilberto Santa Rosa. KNIGHT.

10: The Birdland All Stars Featuring Tommy Igoe – The Art of Jazz. BCPA.

10: California Guitar Trio. SMDCAC.

11: Birdland All-Stars – The Art of Jazz. SMDCAC.

11: Jose Negroni presents Negroni’s Trio New Era. MDCA.

12: Jackie Mason. KRAVIS.

14: Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert. AVENTURA.

14: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents the Willie Jones III All-Stars. BCPA.

15: Sierra Hull. BCPA.

16: The Beach Boys. KRAVIS.

16: Jazz Roots – George Benson: A Night of Breezin’ and Greatest Hits, with special guest Jake Shimabukuro. ARSHT.

16: Poco. CSCA.

16: The Hot Sardines. BCPA.

17: George Benson - An Exclusive Evening of Classic Music and Greatest Hits. KRAVIS.

17: Paula Poundstone. PP.

17: South Motors Jazz Series – The Ellis Marsalis Trio. PINECREST.

17: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Trio da Paz. BAILEY.

17: Wendy Liebman. AVENTURA.

17: Raul Di Blasio In Concert. MDCA.

17: FROST Studio Jazz Band – The Music of Christine Jensen. UM-GUSMAN.

22: Scott Coulter: You’ve Got a Friend - Carole King, Neil Sedaka and More. Music of the Brill Building. KRAVIS.

24: Globalfest on the Road: The Golden Age of Latin Music Featuring Las Cafeteras and Orkesta Mendoza. SMDCAC.

25: Aztec Two-Step Performing Classic Duos: Songs of Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers and Their Own Classics. KRAVIS.

25: Gospelfest Featuring The Jones Family Singers. SMDCAC.

27: George Winston. BCPA.

27: Howie Mandel. KRAVIS.

28: Howie Mandel. CSCA.

28: Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie. AVENTURA.

MARCH

1: Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy – Visions from Cape Breton and Beyond. BAILEY.

1: Kaki King - The Neck Is A Bridge To The Body. KRAVIS.

2: Jazz Roots – Gregory Porter: The Voice of Our Time. ARSHT.

2: The Fab Faux. PP.

2: One Hot Night – A Tribute to Neil Diamond. CSCA.

2-3: An Evening with Steve Ross. KRAVIS.

3: Stayin’ Alive. PP.

3: Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis. AVENTURA.

3: The Tierney Sutton Band – The Sting Variations. SMDCAC.

3: Amir El Saffar: Two Rivers Ensemble. NORTH.

3: The Hit Men. CSCA.

4: Michael McDonald. PP.

6: Lang Lang. BCPA.

9: Robert Klein. AVENTURA.

9: Red Hot Chilli Pipers. CSCA.

10: South Motors Jazz Series – Sammy Figueroa and Glaucia Nasser. PINECREST.

10: International Guitar Night. SMDCAC.

10: Global Cuban Fest. MDCA.

11: Audra McDonald. BCPA.

11: Mancini, Mercer and Manilow! Delores King Williams, Vocalist; Howard Breitbart, Musical Director. KRAVIS.

12: The Doo-Wop Project. KRAVIS.

14: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents the Loston Harris Trio. BCPA.

14: Mandy Gonzalez In Concert. AVENTURA.

15: Zakir Hussain, Tabla, with Rakesh Chaurasia, Bansuri. KRAVIS.

15: Get the Led Out. CR.

16: Mike and the Mechanics. PP.

16: Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live! AVENTURA.

16: Comic Cure: The Funny Faces of Rock - Michael Mack. SMDCAC.

17: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Jane Bunnett & Maqueque. BAILEY.

17: Audra McDonald. KRAVIS.

18: The Righteous Brothers – Bill Medley and Bucky Heard. KRAVIS.

21: Cherry Poppin’ Daddies. PP.

22: Video Games Live! BCPA.

24: Fuggedaboutit ... Three Guys From the Neighborhood. AVENTURA.

25: Joshua Bell, with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. BCPA.

27: Dudu Fisher Celebrates JerUSAlem. AVENTURA.

28: Dudu Fisher Celebrates JerUSAlem. KRAVIS.

30: FROST School's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra - Jack and Lennie. UM-GUSMAN.

31: Dennis Miller. KRAVIS.

APRIL

2: We’ve Only Just Begun - Carpenters Remembered. KRAVIS.

3: FROST Studio Jazz Band – Childhood Favorites. UM-GUSMAN.

4: FROST Concert Jazz Band – Beasley’s MONK’estra. UM-GUSMAN.

7: Stewie Stone. AVENTURA.

7: Edmar Castañeda & Gregoire Maret Duo. SMDCAC.

7: Sankofa Jazz Fest. AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC

8: Max von Essen. AVENTURA.

11: Gold Coast Jazz Society presents An Evening with The Four Freshman. BCPA.

11-12: Ranky Tanky. KRAVIS.

12: Lorde – Melodrama World Tour. AAA.

13-14: Carole J. Bufford: You Don’t Own Me - The Fearless Females of the 1960s. KRAVIS.

14: Spyro Gyra. PINECREST.

14: Danish String Quartet. BCPA.

17: Chris Botti. PP.

18: An Evening with Chris Botti. KRAVIS.

19: ABBA The Concert - A Tribute to ABBA. KRAVIS.

19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works. PP.

19: FROST Salsa/Caribbean Jazz Orchestra. UM-GUSMAN.

20: Jazz Roots – Cubismo! Chucho Valdes: Irakere 45. ARSHT.

20: The Kinsey Sicks: Things You Shouldn’t Say. SMDCAC.

21: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Anat Cohen Quartet. BAILEY.

22: Dead Horses. BCPA.

26: David Foster and Friends. KRAVIS.

27: Comic Cure: Latin Laughs or YaTuSabes. SMDCAC.

28: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration. SMDCAC.

28: Entourage concert. AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC.

29: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration. KRAVIS.

MAY

5: Innov Gnawa. NORTH.

9: Gold Coast Jazz Society Band & Friends. BCPA.

11: Terry Fator. CSCA.

12: Terry Fator. KRAVIS.

12: Albita In Concert. MDCA.

13: Here and Now: An Evening of Luther Vandross Starring Ruben Studdard. KRAVIS.

13: Kamelot. REV.

19: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Ignacio Berroa. BAILEY.

19: Voice of Heritage and Alumni Choir Concert. AFRICAN HERITAGE CAC.

JUNE

1: Shania Twain – NOW Tour. BB&T.

9: Harry Styles Live On Tour. BB&T.

16: Jazz at Bailey Hall: Nicole Henry. BAILEY.

