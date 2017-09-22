Miami 2017: Classical and chamber music, sometimes with a twist

MDC Live Arts brings 'Steve Parker's Traffic Jam' to Miami

MDC Live Arts presents an inspired populist creation/demonstration with “Steve Parker’s Traffic Jam,” in which regular folks can join local artists in a citywide “musical” performance on a quintessential Miami issue — traffic — as jams hit their peak for Miami Art Week. Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2016 at various locations in Miami-Dade.