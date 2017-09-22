Miami 2017: Classical and chamber music, sometimes with a twist

PRESENTING / PERFORMING GROUPS
MIAMI-DADE
▪ ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org. All performances at the Arsht.
Oct. 22: Ludovico Einaudi Ensemble: Elements.
Nov. 5: The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Zubin Mehta, conductor.
Jan. 17: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: Pinchas Zukerman, conductor.
Jan. 26-27: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Mahler’s “Symphony No. 9.”
Feb. 2-3: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; three works by Beethoven.
Feb. 25: Perlman & Zukerman In Recital: Itzhak Perlman and Pinchas Zukerman, with pianist Rohan De Silva.
April 23: The Silk Road Ensemble, with Yo-Yo Ma.
▪ ALHAMBRA ORCHESTRA, 2829 Bird Ave., Suite 5, Coconut Grove. 305-668-9260 or alhambramusic.org.
Oct. 8: “Force and Fire” — blockbuster classics. Conductor Daniel Andai opens the orchestra’s 28th season with works by Beethoven, Verdi and Dvořák. Ransom.
Oct. 29: A Spooky Symphony: Multimedia Halloween spectacular, featuring the Greater Miami Youth Symphony. Arsht.
Nov. 19: The Silver Screen: Family Pops Concert of movie and video-game music, conducted by Nicolas Repetto. Pinecrest.
Dec. 10: “Messiah Sing-In” with Civic Chorale: Free performance of highlights from Handel’s masterpiece, conducted by Kenneth Boos. OCPC.
Feb. 11: “South Florida’s Got Talent” — Presenting the Young Winners of our annual Concerto Competition. FIU-Wertheim.
April 8: Four Or More: Orchestra members show their virtuosity in wind, string and mixed chamber ensembles. CGCC.
May 6: “Power of Five”: Season finale concert features Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 5” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5,” conducted by Daniel Andai, with Ciro Fodere as piano soloist. FIU-Wertheim.
▪ CHOPIN FOUNDATION, 1440 John F. Kennedy Cswy., Suite 17, North Bay Village. 305-868-0624 or chopin.org.
Nov. 4: Chopin for All. Elzbieta Bilicka. BCML.
Nov. 5: Chopin for All. Elzbieta Bilicka. Granada.
Nov. 19: Chopin Salon Concert. Yves Henry. La Gorce.
Dec. 2: Chopin for All. Tim Jones. BCML.
Dec. 3: Chopin for All. Tim Jones. Granada.
Jan. 13: Chopin for All. Alex Beyer. BCML.
Jan. 14: Chopin for All. Alex Beyer. Granada.
Jan. 21: Chopin Salon Concert. Mei-Ting Sun. La Gorce.
Feb. 10: Chopin for All. Athena Tsianos. BCML.
Feb. 11: Chopin for All. Athena Tsianos. Granada.
Feb. 25: Chopin at Key Biscayne. Ewa Danilewska. KBCC.
March 3: Chopin for All. Kate Liu. BCML.
March 4: Chopin for All. Kate Liu. Granada.
April 15: Chopin Salon Concert. Andrew Armstrong, piano, Frank Almond, violin. La Gorce.
April 17: Rafal Blechacz. CGCC.
April 21: Chopin for All. Young Pianists Concerts. Selected local piano students in an all-Chopin program. BCML.
April 22: Chopin for All. Young Pianists Concerts. Selected local piano students in an all-Chopin program. Granada.
May 19: Chopin for All. Drew Petersen. BCML.
May 20: Chopin for All. Drew Petersen. Granada.
▪ CONCHITA ESPINOSA CONSERVATORY OF THE ARTS, 12975 SW Sixth St., Miami. 305-227-1149 or conchitaespinosaconservatory.com
Nov. 17: Josu Okiñena Piano Concert.
March 10: Conchita Espinosa Conservatory Spring Concert.
▪ DEERING ESTATE LIVING ARTIST CONCERT SERIES, Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Cutler Bay. 305-235-1668, ext. 233, or deeringestate.com. All at the Deering Estate.
Oct. 20: Miami Liszt Piano Festival Opening Event.
Nov. 3: “Franz Liszt and his Circle,” with works by Liszt, Chopin, Raff and Hiller.
Feb. 23: “The French Romantics,” with works by Alkan and Saint-Saëns.
March 16: Piano recital by Jose Lopez: “Cuban Composers in the era of Franz Liszt, Part II.”
May 18: “Independencia de Cuba,” honoring contemporary and historic Cuban composers.
▪ FLORIDA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA, 6701 SW 55th St., Miami; 786-290-1888 or flco.org
Dec. 8: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Christmas Is In The Air. MDCA.
Feb. 25: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Spain In My Heart. MDCA.
May 20: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Herencia Cubana III. MDCA.
▪ FLORIDA GRAND OPERA, 8390 NW 25th St., Doral. 305-854-1643, ext. 1600, or fgo.org.
Nov. 11, 12, 14, 17, 18: Lucia Di Lammermoor. Arsht.
Jan. 27, 28, 30; Feb. 2, 3: Salome. Arsht.
March 17, 18, 20, 23, 24: Orfeo ed Euridice.
April 28, 29; May 1, 4, 5: Florencia en el Amazonas.
▪ FRIENDS OF CHAMBER MUSIC OF MIAMI: 2665 S. Bayshore Dr., Grand Bay Plaza, Suite 220-14, Miami. 305-372-2975 or miamimusicchamber.org.
Nov. 2: Nikolai Lugansky — Piano: Works by Schumann, Chopin and Rachmaninoff. UM-Gusman.
Nov. 16: Roberto Diaz Trio — Strings: Works by Mozart, Beethoven. Temple.
Dec. 6: Stephen Hough — Piano: Works by Debussy, Schumann, Beethoven. Temple.
Jan. 7: Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio with Cynthia Phelps, Viola: Works by Beethoven, Dvořák, Brahms. UM-Gusman.
Feb. 1: Ehnes Quartet with Roberto Diaz, Viola: Works by Beethoven. UM-Gusman.
Feb. 20: Joseph Kalichstein — Piano: Works by Schumann and Beethoven. CGCC.
March 15: Russian String Orchestra: Misha Rachlevsky, music director, with Alex Fiterstein, clarinet. Program and venue to be determined.
April 17: Rafal Blechacz — Piano: Works by Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, and Schumann. CGCC.
April 29: Benjamin Grosvenor — Piano: Works by Bach, Brahms, Brett Dean, Debussy, Berg and Ravel. FIU-Wertheim.
May 13: Michelle Bradley, Soprano, with Ken Noda, Piano: Classical and Traditional vocal recital. UM-Gusman.
▪ GREATER MIAMI YOUTH SYMPHONY, 5275 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-667-4069 or gmys.org.
Oct. 15: Chamber Music Series. Pinecrest.
Oct. 29: Spooky Symphony featuring Alhambra Orchestra with GMYS Symphony Orchestra. Arsht.
Nov. 5: Symphony String Chamber Concert. Deering.
Dec. 16: Night of Lights featuring GMYS String Orchestra, Concert Orchestra and Jazz Band. Pinecrest.
Dec. 17: Holiday Concerts featuring all GMYS Performing Ensembles. Venue TBD.
Jan. 11-13: Art Deco Weekend. Ocean Drive.
March 11: Homestead Community Concert “Virtuosity” featuring GMYS Symphony Orchestra. Venue TBD.
April 22: Earth Day Performance featuring GMYS String Orchestra, Concert Orchestra and Young Mozart Ensemble. Pinecrest.
May 6: GMYS Season Finale Concert featuring All Performing Ensembles. Venue TBD.
▪ MIAMI INTERNATIONAL PIANO FESTIVAL, 20191 E. Country Club Dr., Suite 709, Aventura. 305-935-5115 or miamipianofest.com.
Oct. 22: Zlata Chochieva (Russia). Aventura.
Nov. 19: Amir Katz (Israel). Aventura.
Jan. 14: Kemal Gekic (Croatia). Aventura.
Feb. 18: Konstantin Lifschitz (Russia). Aventura.
March 17: Asiya Korepanova (Russia). Colony.
March 18: Evgeni Bozhanov (Russia). Colony.
March 25: Ilya Itin (Russia). Aventura.
May 6: Alexander Gavrylyuk (Ukraine). Aventura.
May 12: Prodigies & Masters of Tomorrow: Harmony Zhu (12 years old), and Andrew Tyson (United States). Colony.
May 20: The Magic of Opera & Piano Transcriptions Series, in collaboration with the Vocal Studio of Manny Perez, featuring Asiya Korepanova (Russia) and Florian Noack (Belgium). Colony.
▪ MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, themiso.org
Oct. 15: Grand Season Opening Concert, with Ed Calle on saxophone, Tulio Cremisini on guitar and Eduardo Marturet conducting. Arsht.
Oct. 20: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
Nov. 12: MISO-Chic — Works by Faure, Debussy, Arnold, Wagner, Brahms and Strauss. Arsht.
Nov. 17: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
Dec. 15: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
Jan. 21: Ocean Drive in Vienna — Works by Strauss, Tchaikovsky, von Suppe, Brahms and Sibelius. Arsht.
Jan. 26: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
Jan. 27: MISO in the Parks. Doral.
Jan. 28: MISO in the Parks. Bass.
Feb. 25: The Poetry of Music and Design — An Homage to Zaha Hadid. Moore.
March 18: Miami POPS — Works by Porter, Dominguez, Estefan, Perez, Liszt, Piazzolla, Benson, Gardel and Puccini. Arsht.
March 23: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
April 27: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
April 29: The Hidden Love of Clara & Johannes — works by Brahms and Schumann. Arsht.
▪ NEW WORLD SYMPHONY, 541 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-428-6740 or nws.edu/newcampus.
Sept. 15: Pre-Season Brass Ensemble: Arnold, Turnage, Bach. NWC.
Sept. 16: Pre-Season String Orchestra: Mozart, Copland, Schoenberg. NWC.
Sept. 17: Pre-Season Woodwind Ensemble: Enescu, Schoenberg, Dvořák. NWC.
Sept. 23: Pre-Season Orchestra Concert: Puts. Mozart, Tchaikovsky. NWC.
Oct. 1: Percussion Consort — Reach Partnership with USC. NWC.
Oct. 8: Chamber Music for Virtuosi. NWC.
Oct. 14: Season Opener with Michael Tilson-Thomas and Yuja Wang (WALLCAST concert). NWC.
Oct. 15: Season Opener with Michael Tilson-Thomas and Yuja Wang. NWC.
Oct. 21: Project 305 (WALLCAST concert). NWC.
Oct. 23: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
Oct. 27: Mendelssohn’s Italy. NWC.
Oct. 28: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Strauss. Arsht.
Nov. 2-3: NWS Education Concerts. NWC.
Nov. 5: Concert for Kids. NWC.
Nov. 6: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.
Nov. 7: Inside the Music. NWC.
Nov. 11-12: Poetic Reflections. NWC.
Nov. 13: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
Nov. 17: Pulse: Late Night at The New World Symphony. DJ TBA. NWC.
Nov. 19: Kings of Vienna. NWC.
Dec. 2-3: Appalachian Spring. NWC.
Dec. 9: Sounds of the Times: Myths and Memories. NWC.
Dec. 12: Inside the Music. NWC.
Dec. 15-16: Sounds of the Season. NWC.
Dec. 17: New Impressionists and Old Masters. NWC.
Jan. 6: New Audience Fellow Initiative (NAFI). NWC.
Jan. 12: Beethoven and Barber. NWC.
Jan. 13: Bronfman Plays Beethoven. NWC.
Jan. 16: Pulse: Late Night at The New World Symphony. DJ TBA. NWC.
Jan. 21: An Afternoon in Paris. NWC.
Jan. 22: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
Jan. 27: Percussion Consort — Verses and Vices. NWC.
Feb. 3: New Work, Michael Tilson-Thomas, conductor. NWC.
Feb. 10: NWS Gala, Michael Tilson-Thomas, conductor, soloist TBA. NWC.
Feb. 13: Inside the Music. NWC.
Feb. 17-18: The Firebird. NWC.
Feb. 23: Brahms the Romantic. NWC.
Feb. 24: Gil Shaham and Brahms. Arsht.
Feb. 26: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.
March 2: New Audience Fellow Initiative (NAFI). NWC.
March 4: The League of Composers. NWC.
March 6: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
March 10-11: A Return to Bach’s Coffeehouse. NWC.
March 18: Concert For Kids. NWC.
March 20: Inside the Music. NWC.
March 24-25: Concerto Showcase. NWC.
March 26: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.
March 31: Sounds of the Times: John Adams and the Sounds of America. NWC.
April 2: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
April 7-8: Pines of Rome. NWC.
April 14: Maurice Ravel: A Musical Journey. NWC.
April 22: Schubert and the Light Within. NWC.
April 23: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.
April 28: Side-By-Side Concert. NWC.
May 5-6: The Mahler Legacy: 9. NWC.
▪ NU-DECO ENSEMBLE, 305-702-0116 or nu-deco.org
Oct. 26-28: Nu Deco at The Light Box.
Dec. 14-16: Nu Deco at The Light Box.
Jan. 25: Nu Deco at North Beach Bandshell.
Feb. 15: Nu Deco at The Arsht Center.
Mar. 29: Nu Deco at The Arsht Center.
Apr. 20-21: Nu Deco at New World Center.
May 17-19: Nu Deco at The Light Box.
▪ ORCHESTRA MIAMI, P.O. Box 7598, Miami, FL 33255. 305-274-2103 or orchestramiami.org.
Oct. 15: Family Fun Concert Series: The Composer Is Dead — based on the “Lemony Snicket” book. Pinecrest.
Nov. 19: Sundays at Scottish Rite — informal afternoon chamber music concerts. Scot.
Dec. 10: Family Fun Concert Series: Meet the Brass — Introduce your kids to the beauty of the brass section. Pinecrest.
Dec. 17: Orchestra Miami’s Holiday Pops Concert. Scot.
Jan. 28: Family Fun Concert Series: Storytime with Strings — “The Three Little Pigs” and “Rumplestiltskin” accompanied by the music of Beethoven and Mozart. Pinecrest.
Feb. 11: Family Fun Concert Series: Flamenco Fun. Pinecrest.
Feb. 25: Sundays at Scottish Rite — informal afternoon chamber music concerts. Scot.
March 9: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in B Flat Major, Op. 60, and Telemann’s Concerto for Viola. Pinecrest.
March 10: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in B Flat Major, Op. 60, and Telemann’s Concerto for Viola. North.
March 11: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in B Flat Major, Op. 60, and Telemann’s Concerto for Viola. Gateway.
March 25: Family Fun Concert Series: Behold the Bold Umbrellaphant. Pinecrest.
April 22: Sundays at Scottish Rite — informal afternoon chamber music concerts. Scot.
▪ SERAPHIC FIRE, 1900 Coral Way, Suite 301, Miami. 305-285-9060 or seraphicfire.org.
Oct. 18: Monteverdi — Selva Morale et Spirituale. St. Sophia.
Oct. 19: Monteverdi — Selva Morale et Spirituale. All Souls.
Oct. 20: Monteverdi — Selva Morale et Spirituale. FUMCG.
Oct. 21: Monteverdi — Selva Morale et Spirituale. All Saints.
Nov. 8: American Hymns Rediscovered. St. Sophia.
Nov. 9: American Hymns Rediscovered. All Souls.
Nov. 10: American Hymns Rediscovered. St. Philip’s.
Nov. 11: American Hymns Rediscovered. All Saints.
Nov. 12: American Hymns Rediscovered. St. Gregory’s.
Dec. 6: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Sophia.
Dec. 7: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Philip’s.
Dec. 8: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. FUMCG.
Dec. 9: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Souls.
Dec. 10: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Saints.
Dec. 15: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Gregory’s.
Jan. 17: David Lang — “The Little Match Girl Passion.” St. Sophia.
Jan. 19: David Lang — “The Little Match Girl Passion.” FUMCG.
Jan. 20: David Lang — “The Little Match Girl Passion.” All Saints.
Jan. 21: David Lang — “The Little Match Girl Passion.” All Souls.
Feb. 16: J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion. FUMCG.
Feb. 17: J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion. All Saints.
March 14: Brahms — “Liebeslieder Waltzes.” St. Sophia.
March 16: Brahms — “Liebeslieder Waltzes.” St. Philip’s.
March 17: Brahms — “Liebeslieder Waltzes.” All Saints.
March 18: Brahms — “Liebeslieder Waltzes.” All Souls.
April 14: Arvo Pärt — Passio. FUMCG.
April 15: Arvo Pärt — Passio. All Saints.
May 9: Shakespeare — Music and the Bard. St. Sophia.
May 11: Shakespeare — Music and the Bard. St. Philip’s.
May 12: Shakespeare — Music and the Bard. All Saints.
May 13: Shakespeare — Music and the Bard. All Souls.
▪ SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, 2201 Wilton Drive, Suite 12, Wilton Manors; 954-522-8445 or southfloridasymphony.org.
Dec. 17: Masterworks I: Mozart Meets Hemingway & Flamenco. Arsht.
Jan. 24: Masterworks II: Martha Graham’s Dance of Life. Arsht.
Feb. 7: POPS II: And The Tony Goes To ... Arsht.
April 18: Masterworks IV: Symphonie Fantastique. Arsht.
▪ SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org. All performances at the center.
Oct. 28-29: Opera Gala, Performed by Miami Lyric Opera.
Dec. 17: Seraphic Fire Christmas Concert.
Jan. 6: Florida Grand Opera Family Day.
Feb. 23-24: Florida Grand Opera, Rising Stars Cabaret.
April 13-15: The Other Mozart.
April 14-15: La Bohème Performed by Miami Lyric Opera.
BROWARD
▪ BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.
March 6: Lang Lang.
March 25: The Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell.
April 14: Danish String Quartet.
▪ FLORIDA GRAND OPERA, 8390 NW 25th St., Doral. 305-854-1643, ext. 1600, or fgo.org.
Nov. 30, Dec. 2: Lucia di Lammermoor. Broward Center.
Feb. 8, 10: Salome. Broward Center.
March 29, 31: Orfeo ed Euridice. Broward Center.
▪ SYMPHONY OF THE AMERICAS, 2425 E Commercial Blvd. Suite 405, Fort Lauderdale; 954-335-7002 or symphonyoftheamericas.org
Oct. 10: Symphony of the Americas presents Hispanic & Italian Heritage Month Tribute. Broward Center.
Dec. 3-5: Holiday Voices. Broward Center.
Jan. 9: Orchestra Meets Jazz. Broward Center.
Feb. 18-20: Broadway Sizzle & Operatic Passion. Broward Center.
March 13: Music On Pointe. Broward Center.
April 10: Conrad Tao. Broward Center.
