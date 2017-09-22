Brad Paisley to Bruno Mars: Best Miami pop concerts for 2017-2018

Most tickets through Ticketmaster or LiveNation.
Depeche Mode, Sept. 15, AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
When the most successful electronic-music band in history comes to town, it’s officially an Event, especially when its lead singer, Dave Gahan, has never sounded better after kicking a devastating drug addiction a few years ago that nearly silenced his beautiful baritone. The British synth-pop trio returns to South Florida for its Global Spirit Tour in support of its 14th studio album, “Spirit,” featuring the single “Where’s the Revolution.” You’ll also hear hits including “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy the Silence,” “Never Let Me Down Again,” “Blasphemous Rumours,” “People Are People,” “Strangelove,” “World in My Eyes,” “Policy of Truth” and “Just Can’t Get Enough.”
Brad Paisley, Sept. 15, Coral Sky Amphitheatre (formerly Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre)
It’ll be nice to hear this Grammy-winning country crooner sing his hits rather than “Nationwide is on your side” from his recent TV commercial. The man who set a record for most consecutive No. 1 country singles with 10 heads to South Florida in support of his 11th studio album, “Love and War,” an eclectic effort that features collaborations with Timbaland, John Fogerty and Mick Jagger. You’ll also hear hits including “When I Get Where I’m Going,” “Waitin’ on a Woman,” “Whiskey Lullaby,” “She’s Everything,” “Then,” “Crushin’ It,” “Remind Me” and “Today.” Sept. 15 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre (formerly Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre).
Bruno Mars, Oct. 15 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise; Oct. 18 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami
One of our generation’s most dynamic and versatile pop singers, (he was born Peter Gene Hernandez in Honolulu), Mars brings his unmistakable high tenor and dance moves to South Florida for two shows in support of his third studio album, “24K Magic,” featuring the title track and the hit “That’s What I Like.” You’ll also hear his collab with Mark Ronson – the devilishly infectious “Uptown Funk,” one of the biggest hit of the 2010s – plus “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “The Lazy Song,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and the tender ballad “When I Was Your Man.”
The Weeknd, Oct. 24 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami
How big did this Canadian pop/hip-hop crooner get, seemingly overnight, in 2015? With the megahits “Earned It” (helped by the hoopla over the sultry film “Fifty Shades of Grey”), “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” the artist born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye became the first performer in history to seize the top 3 spots on the Billboard Hot R&B songs chart. He brings his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour to Miami on the strength of hit collabs with Daft Punk, “Starboy” and “I Feel it Coming.”
Carlos Santana, Oct. 28, at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, near Hollywood
One of the greatest guitarists in music history, whose beautiful tone soars like a siren sweetly singing, serves up his iconic fusion of Afro-Latin music and rock that helped win him 10 Grammys. He’s here for his “Transmogrify Tour,” during which you’ll hear all the hits including “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va,” “Evil Ways” and “Supernatural.”
JAY-Z, Nov. 12 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami
It’s about to go down: Rap royalty and multimedia mogul sets off on his own, without wife Beyonce, for his 4:44 Tour in support of his universally acclaimed, highly personal 13th studio album. Of course, you’ll also hear classics such as “Big Pimpin’,” “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” “Excuse Me Miss,” “Empire State of Mind,” “Numb/Encore” (his collaboration with Linkin Park – expect a shout-out to that band’s fallen lead singer, Chester Bennington) and “99 Problems.”
Lady Gaga, Nov. 30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami
Flamboyant, provocative pop queen and social activist - whose halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl became the most-watched performance in music history, with more than 150 million viewers – takes a break from acting (she won a Best Actress Golden Globe for her work in “American Horror Story,” and will appear in Bradley Cooper’s remake of “A Star Is Born”) to hit the road. You’ll hear the singles “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons” from her fifth album, “Joanne,” plus fan faves “Just Dance,” “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Alejandro,” “Born This Way” and “The Edge of Glory.”
Janet Jackson, Dec. 11 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise
Don’t ask what Miss Jackson has done for you lately – just enjoy the show. The youngest of the talented Jackson clan takes the stage for her State of the World Tour, during which she’ll belt out classics including “Nasty,” “Control,” “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” “Let’s Wait Awhile,” “All For You,” “When I Think of You,” “If,” “Together Again,” “Miss You Much,” “Rhythm Nation” and the more recent quiet-storm single “No Sleeep.”
Katy Perry, Dec. 20 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami
One of the hottest hitmakers in history brings her “Witness: The Tour” to town in support of her fifth studio album and its hits “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Swish Swish” and “Bon Appetit.” You’re also sure to hear smashes including “Dark Horse,” “Roar,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Hot n Cold,” “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “E.T.” and “Firework.” Fun fact: Perry’s parents are now born-again Christians, but neither was a saint in early years -- her father used to produce and deal LSD with Timothy Leary, while her mother once dated Jimi Hendrix.
Lorde, April 12 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami
New Zealand singer-songwriter, who at age 20 is being hailed as “one in a generation” (Pitchfork) and compared to Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Kate Bush (The New Yorker) will mesmerize the crowd with her brilliantly quirky talent and stage presence during her Melodrama Tour, featuring the new singles “Green Light,” “Sober” and “Perfect Places.” You’ll also hear the hits “Tennis Court,” “Team,” “Yellow Flicker Beat” and, of course, the transcendent “Royals.”
