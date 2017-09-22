Miami book-lovers calendar: What you won’t want to miss in 2017

The old myth that South Florida has no literary culture is just that — a myth. Here are a few of the literary events you can attend this season (though, sorry — one is so popular it’s already sold out).
Diane & Barry Wilen Jewish Book Festival, Sept. 19-Dec. 5: David Posnack JCC, 5850 S. Pine Island Rd., Davie
The David Posnack JCC opens its months-long festival with novelist Gabrielle Zevin ( “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry”) talking about her new book “Young Jane Young.” Other authors appearing this year include songwriter Steve Dorff and novelist Meir Shalav. www.dpjcc.org
36th Annual Berrin Family Jewish Book Festival, Oct. 18-March 14: 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami
The Alper JCC’s celebration of books brings notable Jewish authors to Miami. This year’s slate includes U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, NBC financial editor Jean Chatzky and actor Stephen Tobolowsky as well as such novelists as Nicole Krauss and Georgia Hunter. www.alperjcc.org
Miami Book Fair, Nov. 12-19: Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., downtown Miami
The annual king of all things literary in Miami brings more than 500 authors in English and Spanish to Miami Dade College’s downtown campus. This year’s fair opens with journalist Dan Rather on Nov. 12 and closes on Nov. 19 with U.S. Sen. Al Franken, and in between features readings by novelists, historians, poets, short story writers, biographers, kids’ authors and more. The biggest name this year probably belongs to former Vice President Joe Biden, who will appear at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Nov. 18; tickets available via the Arsht. The three-day street fair with food, music, book booths and plenty of activities for kids runs Nov. 17-19. www.miamibookfair.com
Key West Literary Seminar, Jan. 11-14, 717 Love Lane, Key West
If you know anything about this famous four-day event, you know you have to sign up immediately once tickets go on sale; the 2018 version is already sold out (you can fill out a wait list form and hope for the best). This year’s theme is “Writers of the Caribbean” and will feature a seminar and writers’ workshops with such authors as Marlon James, Jamaica Kincaid, Edwidge Danticat and Madison Smartt Bell. www.kwls.org
O, Miami Poetry Festival, April, various locations
If it’s April in Miami, you’re going to see poetry everywhere you look — on buses, on rooftops, in the Everglades, in Kendall, even on doggie poop bags. That’s because O, Miami’s lofty mission is to get every person in Miami-Dade County to encounter a poem during National Poetry Month. The festival is currently accepting ideas for events and projects, so if you’ve got an idea, visit the website, read the guidelines and submit it. www.omiami.org
Little Haiti Book Festival, May 5-6, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter.
Each spring for a weekend, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex transforms into a literary and cultural mecca, with authors from Haiti and the Haitian diaspora, literary panels and craft talks, workshops for writers, hands-on activities for children, a film screening, a dance workshop, poetry and dance and music performances. littlehaiticulturalcenter.com
