Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Marc Anthony: What Latin music lovers won’t want to miss in Miami

Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull and the legendary Gloria Trevi are among the Latin music stars coming to Miami stages this season.
MIAMI-DADE
▪ ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. Tickets through arshtcenter.org.
April 20: Grammy-winning pianist and jazz musician Chucho Valdés leads Irakere 45, a compendium of Afro-Cuban sounds celebrating his band, Irakere.
▪ AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA, 601 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. Tickets through Ticketmaster.
Sept. 19: Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Nicky Jam, whose “Hasta la Amanecer” has swept the airwaves, returns to the U.S. on his “The Winner Tour” tour.
Sept. 28: Mexican pop legends Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman perform together for the first time.
Sept. 30: Hometown heroes Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, accompanied by the band CNCO.
Oct. 8: Amor a la Música concert, organized by Univision, with appearances by Chayanne, Daddy Yankee, Wisin, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Carlos Rivera and Christian Nodal.
Oct. 13: J Balvin brings his contagious rhythm to Miami.
Oct. 14: Guatemala’s romantic Ricardo Arjona comes to South Florida as part of his Circo de Soledad tour.
Nov. 17-18: If you’ve missed Marc Anthony on stage, this is your chance.
Jan. 12: Colombian superstar Shakira brings her El Dorado world tour, showcasing hits from her new album as well as familiar favorites.
▪ FILLMORE MIAMI BEACH AT JACKIE GLEASON THEATER, 1700 Washington Ave. Tickets through livenation.com.
Sept 9: Colombian singer-songwriter Andrés Cepeda, accompanied by Kany Garcia.
Sept. 23: Grammy Award winner Rosario Flores showcases songs from her 13th album, “Gloria,” and others.
Sept. 24: Panamanian-born new wave musician Miguel Bosé celebrates his 40th year of performing.
Sept. 28: Mexico’s Café Tacvba takes the stage.
Dec. 16: Venezuela’s Chyno Miranda performs alongside tropical band Guaco.
▪ JAMES L. KNIGHT CENTER, 400 SE Second Ave., downtown Miami. Tickets through jlkc.com.
Oct. 13: Spain’s Isabel Pantoja presents her greatest hits, along with songs from a new album composed and produced by the late Mexican artist Juan Gabriel.
Oct. 19: Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame Musa Awards will feature performances by artists such as Carlos Vives, Wisin, Charlie Zaa, Camilo Sesto, Ana Gabriel, Erika Ender and Horacio Palencia.
Oct. 27: Mexican singer Ana Gabriel reprises her many award-winning songs.
Nov. 4: Dance and music swing the stage when the legendary Puerto Rico orchestra El Gran Combo celebrates its 55th anniversary.
Feb. 10: Puerto Rican singer Gilberto Santa Rosa celebrates his four decades of music.
▪ MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM, 2901 W Flagler St., Miami. Tickets through www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Sept. 10: Composer and pianist José Negroni takes the audience on a journey through Spain with “Las Zarzuelas, Canciones del Arte Popular.”
Oct. 21: Cuba’s Maggie Carlés and Spanish singer Falete celebrate her 50-year-long musical career.
Dec. 9: “Celia,’’ a musical production by Jeffry Batista and Gonzalo Rodríguez, celebrates the life and career of the late Queen of Salsa.
BROWARD
▪ SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood.
Oct: 28: Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana brings his band to Hollywood — our Hollywood.
