From hip-hop to the Nutcracker: 2017 Miami dance calendar

VENUES
Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Artime: Teatro Manuel Artime, 900 SW First St., Miami. 305-575-5057, 305- 596-1656, manuelartimetheater.com.
Aventura: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305- 466-8002, aventuracenter.org.
Broward Center: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954- 462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Caleb: Joseph Caleb Auditorium 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-636-2350, www.miamidadearts.org/facilities/joseph-calebauditorium.
Colony: Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-674-1040, colonytheatremiami beach.com.
Conchita Espinosa Conservatory of the Arts: Rosita Segovia Theatre at Conchita Espinosa Academy, 12975 SW Sixth St., Miami, 305-227-1149, conchitaespinosaconservatory.com.
Coral Gables Museum: 285 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables. 305-603-8067, coralgablesmuseum.org/
Excello Dance Space: 8700B SW 129th Terr., Miami. 305-298-5879, karenpetersondancers.org
FAU: Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-3000, fau.edu.
Flamingo Theater: 801 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami. 786-803-8194, flamingotheaterllc.com/
Kravis: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471, kravis.org.
LHCC: Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212-260 NE 59th Ter., Miami. 305-237-3341, littlehaiticulturalcenter.com.
Lightbox Theater Wynwood: 404 NW 26th St., Miami. 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
MBC: Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673- 4567, mbcinema.com.
MDC Kendall: Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, 11011 S.W. 104 St. Miami. www.mdc.edu/onstage.
MDCA: Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901W. Flagler St., Miami. 305- 547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.com.
Miramar Cultural Center: 2400 Civic Center Pl, Miramar. 954-602-4500, www.miramarculturalcenter.org/493/Cultural-Affairs
MSHS: Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW First St, Miami. 305-649-9800.
NBB: North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-672- 5202. www.northbeachbandshell.com
NWDT: New World School of the Arts Dance Theater, 25 NE Second St., Miami. 305-237- 3135, nwsa.mdc.edu.
Olympia Theater: 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-374-2444, www.olympiatheater.org
Parker: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462- 0222, parkerplayhouse.com.
PAMM: Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-375- 3000, pamm.org.
SMDCAC: South MiamiDade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5316, smdcac.org.
The Shops at Sunset Place: 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami. 305-663-0482, www.shopsunsetplace.com/
Vizcaya: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami. 305- 250-9133. vizcaya.org.
Youngarts: YoungArts Plaza, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140, youngarts.org
DANCE FESTIVALS
22nd International Ballet Festival of Miami, through Sept. 17. Performances at various locations in Miami-Dade and New York. 786-747-1877 or www.internationalballetfestival.org.
PERFORMANCES
MIAMI DADE
▪ ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Feb. 16-17: L.A. Dance Project.
Feb. 22-25: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
March 8-10: Flamenco Festival Miami featuring Ballet Nacional de España
March 4: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.
March 11: Flamenco Festival Miami featuring Andalusian Voices.
Oct. 13-14: James McGinn’s Ing An Die.
Dec. 2: Decadancetheatre’s Hip Hop Nutcracker.
Dec. 29-31: Peter London Global Dance Company: Rhythmic Atlantic.
▪ AFRICAN HERITAGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER, 6161 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami; 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.
April 21: Annual Dance Collective.
▪ ARTS BALLET THEATRE OF FLORIDA, 305-948-4777, artsballettheatre.org:
Oct. 7-8: Program I: Latin Bravura. Aventura.
Oct. 14-15: Program I: Latin Bravura. Broward Center.
Dec. 8-10: Program II: The Nutcracker. Aventura.
Dec. 15-17: Program II: The Nutcracker. Parker Playhouse.
March 3-4: Program III: Tribute to Marius Petipa I - Harlequinade & Sleeping Beauty. Broward Center.
March 10-11: Program III: Tribute to Marius Petipa I - Harlequinade & Sleeping Beauty. Aventura.
April 28: Program IV: Tribute to Marius Petipa II - La Bayadere, Talisman, Swan Lake, Don Quixote and Divertissements of Le Corsaire. Aventura.
April 29: Program IV: Tribute to Marius Petipa II - La Bayadere, Talisman, Swan Lake, Don Quixote and Divertissements of Le Corsaire. Broward Center.
▪ AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER
Oct. 7–8: Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents Latin Bravura.
Oct. 28: The Developing Dreams Foundation presents The Choreographers Ball.
Nov. 3: New World Dance Ensemble–Dances of the 21st Century.
Dec. 8-10: Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida: The Nutcracker.
Jan. 12: The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Miami: Dancing in the Moonlight.
Feb. 8: Carolyn Dorfman Dance: Dance That Connects.
March 10–11: Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida: Harlequinade–A Tribute to Marius Petipa I.
April 21: Dance NOW! Miami presents The Book of Psalms.
April 28: Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida: Le Corsaire–A Tribute to Marius Petipa II.
▪ BELLY MOTIONS INC., 305-663-1553, www.bellymotions.com
March 3: Belly Motions Belly Dance Show of the Year. Artime.
July 1: Belly Motions Belly Dance Showcase. Artime.
April 22: A Night at the Casbah. Flamingo Theater.
▪ CONCHITA ESPINOSA CONSERVATORY OF THE ARTS, 12975 SW 6th Street, Miami; 305-227-1149 or www.conchitaespinosaconservatory.com
Nov. 4: Danza y Poesía, una celebración de la hispanidad,
Dec. 3: Christmas in the Gardens
March 10: Conchita Espinosa Conservatory High School Spring Concert
June 2: Festival of the Arts
▪ DIMENSIONS DANCE THEATRE, www.dimensionsdancemia.com
Nov. 18: Ballet’s Pointe of Passion. SMDCAC.
KAREN PETERSON & DANCERS, 305-298-5879, karenpetersondancers.org
April 26 – 29: “Motion Forward.” Excello Dance Space.
▪ MARTI PRODUCTIONS, 305-220-2863
Nov. 19: "Spain Fantasies" with Cristina Masdueño Ballet Español.
▪ MDC LIVE ARTS, 305-237-3010, www.mdclivearts.org
Feb. 10: Cie Herve Koubi: What the Day Owes to the Night. Olympia Theater.
▪ MIAMI CITY BALLET, 305-929-7010, www.miamicityballet.org/1718season
Oct. 20 – 22: Program I: Jewels. Arsht.
Dec. 15-24: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. Arsht.
Jan. 12 – 14: Program II: Robbins’ Centennial Celebration: Circus Polka, In The Night, The Cage, Other Dances, West Side Story Suite. Arsht.
Feb. 9-11: Program III: Theme and Variations and The Concert. Arsht.
April 13 – 15: Program IV: Apollo, Concert DSCH, La Valse. Arsht.
▪ MDC KENDALL
Oct. 12: Jubilation Dance Ensemble.
April 9-13: Annual A.I.R. Dance Conference.
▪ MIAMI DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM
Oct. 31: Cask.
Nov. 4-5: Casa Patas’ Binomio.
Nov. 10: A Tribute to the Palladium Night Club.
Dec. 2: The Nutcracker.
Dec. 8: Christmas is in the Air.
Dec. 12: A Whoville Christmas.
March 30: Flowers for Spring.
May 4-5: 305 & Havana International Improv Fest.
May 18-19: FlamenGO.
Sept. 9, 2018: 23rd International Ballet Festival of Miami.
▪ PETER LONDON GLOBAL DANCE COMPANY, 305-297-5751, www.plgdc.org
Oct. 22: Fire in the Coal Pot. Miramar Cultural Center.
Oct. 28: Caribbean and Latin Dance Night. Coral Gables Museum.
Dec. 29-31: Victoria London Showtime. Arsht.
▪ MIAMI YOUTH BALLET, 305-256-3700, www.miamiyouthballet.com
Sept. 22-23: Dance Creative. SMDCAC.
Dec. 1-2: The Nutcracker. SMDCAC.
June 16: A Day at the Park. SMDCAC.
▪ NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS, New World Dance Theater, 25 NE 2nd Street; 305-237-3341 or nwsa.mdc.edu. Performances at New World Dance Theater unless otherwise noted.
Oct. 21: Daniel Lewis Miami Dance Sampler presented by New World School of the Arts, FDEO and DanceNow!
Nov. 3: New World Dance Ensemble, works by Robert Battle, Paul Taylor and others, at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.
Nov. 17, 18: New World Dance Ensemble, New World Dance Ensemble, works by Robert Battle, Paul Taylor and others.
Dec. 2: Nutcracker, in collaboration with Thomas Armour Youth Ballet, at Dade County Auditorium.
Feb. 24, 25: College BFA dance performance.
March 15: High school student choreography performances.
March 22: Rising Stars Performance, at the Olympia Theater, 174 East Flagler Street, downtown Miami.
April 26-29: Spring dances featuring works by faculty and guest choreographers.
May 10-19: High school spring dance concert
May 24: High school senior dance showcase
▪ SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER
Oct. 21: Limon Dance Company.
Nov. 11-12: Flamenco: Steps through Time.
Nov. 18: Rapture: Ballet’s Pointe of Passion.
Dec. 1-2: Miami Youth Ballet presents "The Nutcracker."
Dec. 28: The State Ballet Theatre of Russia presents "The Sleeping Beauty."
Feb. 10: BalletBoyz.
Feb. 18: Pilobolus presents "Shadowland."
March 10-11: Dance Theatre of Harlem: The Return of the Black Ballerina.
March 31: Dance Heginbotham.
▪ YOUNGARTS
Nov. 4: Outside the Box: Yara Travieso.
BROWARD
▪ MIAMI CITY BALLET, 305-929-7010, www.miamicityballet.org/1718season
Oct. 28 – 29: Program I: Jewels. Broward Center.
Jan. 27 – 28: Program II: Robbins’ Centennial Celebration: Circus Polka, In The Night, The Cage, Other Dances, West Side Story Suite. Broward Center.
March 17 – 18: Program III: Theme and Variations and The Concert. Broward Center.
April 28 – 29: Program IV: Apollo, Concert DSCH, La Valse. Broward Center.
PALM BEACH
▪ KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Jan. 14: German Cornejo’s Tango Fire.
Jan. 19-20: 10 Hairy Legs: Celebrating the Artistry of the Male Dancer.
Feb. 9-10: Contra-Tiempo: Urban Latin Dance Theater.
April 13-14: Che Malambo.
▪ MIAMI CITY BALLET, 305-929-7010, www.miamicityballet.org
Nov. 17-19: Program I: Jewels. Kravis.
Dec. 28-30: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. Kravis.
Feb. 2-4: Program II: Robbins’ Centennial Celebration: Circus Polka, In The Night, The Cage, Other Dances, West Side Story Suite. Kravis.
March 2 – 4: Program III: Theme and Variations and The Concert. Kravis.
April 6-8: Program IV: Apollo, Concert DSCH, La Valse. Kravis.
Comments