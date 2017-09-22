What you most want to see in 2017 on the Miami dance scene

Breakin’ Convention: International Festival of Hip-Hop Dance Theatre, Oct. 21-22, Knight Concert Hall, Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
Curated by Britain’s Jonzi D, this is billed as the biggest world-wide hip-hop extravaganza, with workshops and free-style sessions supplementing b-boy and street culture performances, emanating from Soweto to Paris. 866-820-4553, www.arshtcenter.org.
Miami City Ballet’s “Jewels,” Oct. 20-21 at the Arsht; Oct. 28-29 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Southwest Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale.
With three pieces of “Emeralds,” “Rubies” and “Diamonds,” Miami City Ballet revisits Balanchine’s “Jewels,” conjuring the vibrancy, wit and exuberance of American Jazz combined with the classic grandeur of 19th-century Russian ballet at its Imperial height. 305-929-7010; www.miamicityballet.org.
Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami’s “Rapture: Ballet’s Pointe of Passion,” Nov. 18 at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th Street, Miami.
Former Miami City Ballet dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra unveil the second season of Miami’s most exciting new dance company with “Rapture: Ballet’s Pointe of Passion,” showcasing works by renowned choreographers Jerry Opdenacker, Vicente Nebrada, Gerald Arpino and more. www.dimensionsdancemia.com.
State Ballet Theatre of Russia’s “Sleeping Beauty,” Dec. 28 at the South Miami-Dade CAC.
Founded by legendary Bolshoi dancer Maya Plissetskaya, the State Ballet Theatre of Russia presents one of Tchaikovsky’s greatest gems, the timeless fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty.” www.smdcac.org.
Miami City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 15-24 at the Arsht; Dec. 28-30 at The Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach.
After 27 years as a holiday favorite, the company has revamped its snowflakes and re-engineered its toy soldiers in an all-new production re-imagined by Cuban-American couple Isabel and Ruben Toledo, accompanied at every show by the Opus One Orchestra. Dec. 15-24 at Arsht Center for the Performing Arts; Dec. 28-30 at The Kravis Center in West Palm Beach; 305-929-7010, www.miamicityballet.org.
ScreenDance Miami, Jan. 18-20, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., and the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th Street, Wynwood.
Directed by electrifying local choreographer Pioneer Winter, the annual celebration of cutting-edge dance and film returns for a fifth year, now under the tutelage of Miami Light Project after founders Tigertail Productions passed on the baton. 305-576-4350, www.miamilightproject.com.
The Martha Graham Dance Company’s “Bird Mountain”, Jan. 21-24, at the Arsht, the Broward Center and Key West’s Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road.
The Martha Graham Dance Company teams up with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra to unveil a world premiere, “Bird Mountain,” by Graham choreographer, Virginie Mecene, along with Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” and Copeland’s “Appalachian Spring.” 954-522-8445, www.southfloridasymphony.org.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Feb. 22-24, at the Arsht.
The renowned modern dance company now led by Robert Battle and featuring Jamar Roberts, both Miamians, returns for its 10th year with a premiere of Roberts’ first work “Members Don’t Get Weary” set to music by John Coltrane. 866-820-4553, www.arshtcenter.org.
Karen Peterson and Dancers, April 27-30 at Excello Dance Space, 8700 SW 129th Terr., Miami.
Miami’s unique contemporary company will energize the stage with “Moving Forward,” four choreographies that synergize dancers with and without disabilities, and incorporating projected and live video. 305-298-5879, www.karenpetersondancers.org.
Dance Now! Miami, April 28, at Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura.
Inspired by the texts of the old testament, Dance Now! Miami pushes the envelope of narrative and dance with the latest premiere of artistic directors Diego Salterini and Hannah Baumgartner in “Psalms,” a dance journey through the conflicting passions of the human heart. 305-975-8489, www.dancenowmiami.org.
