South Florida art fairs, gallery shows for 2017

ART FAIRS / FESTIVALS
Oct. 21-22: Las Olas Art Fair, 600 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.
Nov. 16: FIU Interior Architecture Festival of the Trees, Moore Building, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-348-6914 or festivalofthetrees.net.
Dec. 4-6: Miami River Art Fair, James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 973-270-7774 or miamiriverartfair.com.
Dec. 5-9: Prizm Art Fair, Mana Downtown, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami. 954-372-6241 or prizmartfair.com.
Dec. 5-10: Context / Art Miami, Context / Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or contextartmiami.com.
Dec. 6-10: Ink Miami Art Fair, Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com.
Dec. 5-10: Scope, Scope Miami Beach Pavilion, 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 212-268-1522 or scope-art.com.
Dec. 5-10: Art Miami, Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or art-miami.com.
Dec. 6-10: Aqua Art Miami, Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-376-5850 or aquaartmiami.com.
Dec. 6-10: DesignMiami, Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach; 305-572-0866 or designmiami.com.
Dec. 6-10: Pinta Miami, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. pintamiami.com.
Dec. 6-10: Red Dot Art Fair, Red Dot Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami; reddotfair.com.
Dec. 6-10: Spectrum Miami Art Show, Spectrum Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami; info@redwoodmg.com or spectrum-miami.com.
Dec. 6-10: Untitled, Art Fair, along Ocean Drive at 12th Street, Miami Beach; 646-405-6942 or art-untitled.com.
Dec. 7-10: Art Basel Miami Beach, Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-674-1292 or artbasel.com.
Dec. 7-10: New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), Deauville Beach Resort, 6701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 212-594-0883 or newartdealers.org.
Dec. 7-10: Pulse Miami, Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 212-255-2327 or pulse-art.com.
Jan. 6-7: Las Olas Art Fair Part I, 600 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.
Jan. 11-15: Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Fair, Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Pavilion, 825 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 800-376-5850 or artpbfair.com.
Jan. 12-14: Art Deco Weekend, along Ocean Drive between Fifth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; 305-672-2014 or artdecoweekend.com.
Jan. 13-14: Beaux Arts Festival of Art, Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-1672 or beauxartsmiami.org.
Feb. 15-19: Art Wynwood, Art Wynwood Pavilion, Midtown Miami, 2901 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-517-7977 or artwynwood.com.
Jan. 17-21: ArtPalmBeach, Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; artpalmbeach.com.
Feb. 17-19: Coconut Grove Arts Festival, along McFarlane Road and South Bayshore and Pan American drives, Coconut Grove; 305-447-0401 or cgaf.com.
Feb. 24-25: South Miami Rotary Art Festival, along Sunset Drive between U.S. 1 and Red Road, South Miami; 305-769-5977 or southmiamiartfest.org.
March 3-4: Las Olas Art Fair Part II, 600 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.
March 14-18: ArtBocaRaton, Florida Atlantic University, Research Park, 3450 NW Eighth Ave, Boca Raton; nextlevelfairs.com/artbocaraton.
MUSEUMS, INSTITUTIONS, VENUES
▪ ARTCENTER/SOUTH FLORIDA GALLERY, 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-8278 or artcentersf.org.
May 2017-May : “Climate Synch.”
▪ ARTS & RECREATION CENTER (ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka; 305-687-3545 or opalockaart.com.
Sept. 23-Oct. 31: ATMAN: The Soul of the Caribbean Lion.
Oct. 11: Mother/Daughter Day.
Oct. 18: Creative Conversations.
Oct. 25: Hank Willis Thomas Sculpture Unveiling and Artist Reception.
Nov. 10-Jan. 28: Sixth Annual Art of Transformation.
Jan.-May: THRIVE Pop-Ups on the weekends.
Feb. 9-April 29: META Series Exhibition 1.
May 10-July 29: META Series Exhibition 2.
▪ ARTSPACE/VIRGINIA MILLER GALLERIES, 169 Madeira Ave., Coral Gables; 305-444-4493 or virginiamiller.com:
Oct. 6-Jan. 26: The Colorists: Leon Berkowitz, Michelle Concepcion, Florian Depenthal, and other artists.Ned Evans, Andy Moses, Linda Touby, Suzan Woodruff, among others;
Feb. 2-April 27: The Photographer’s Eye: Ansel Adams, Anna Atkins, Karim Borjas, Brassai, Bill DuPriest, Alberto Gandsas.
May 4-July 27: The Expressive Line: Hugo Crosthwaite, Enrique Chavarria, Michelle Concepcion, and other artists.Gunther Gerzso, Mario Segundo Perez, among others.
▪ THE BAKEHOUSE (BAC), 561 NW 32nd Street, Miami; 305-576-2828 or bacfl.org:
Through Oct. 30: The Open House, Living Space Revealed (Troy Simmons and Tom Scicluna) curated by Claire Breukel.
Sept. 26: The Open House, Living Space Revealed Artist Talk and Reception.
Sept. 26: South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC) Grant Program Workshop.
Oct. 5-Nov 5: Re-Thinking Venezuela From Different Latitudes curated by Tam Gryn and Alejandra Esayag.
Oct. 18: Re-Thinking Venezuela From Different Latitudes Reception and Live Auction.
Nov. 10-Jan. 21: Baked-In-House Series: Andrea Spiridonakos and Saadia Khabab curated by Ombretta Agró Andruff.
Nov. 17-Jan. 21: The Ban curated by Ombretta Agró Andruff.
Jan. 26-Mar. 26: Recently Residing at The Bakehouse.
April: Miami Dade County-Wide School Exhibition
April: Miami Arts Charter Student Exhibition
▪ THE BASS, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673-7530 or thebass.org:
Oct. 8-Feb. 19: Ugo Rondinone: good evening beautiful blue.
Oct. 8-April 2: Pascale Marthine Tayou: Beautiful.
Dec. 7-April 30: Mika Rottenberg.
▪ BRIDGE RED STUDIOS (Formerly Under the Bridge Art Space), 12425 NE 13th Ave., North Miami; muiemom@aol.com or 305-978-4856 or bridgeredstudios.com/.
Sept. 17-Oct. 29: Babette Herschberger; Mary Larsen.
▪ DAVID CASTILLO GALLERY, 420 Lincoln Rd., Suite 300, Miami Beach; 305-573-8110 or davidcastillogallery.com
Sept. 28-Nov. 21: Adler Guerrier solo exhibition.
Dec. 4-Jan. 31: Christina Quarles solo exhibition.
Feb. 8-March 30: Kalup Linzy solo exhibition.
April 12-May 31: Wendy White solo exhibition.
June 14-Aug. 31: Gallery summer group show.
▪ CENTRO CULTURAL ESPAÑOL (CCEMIAMI), 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-448 9677, ccemiami.org.
Through Oct. 22: Goaltending.
Nov. 2-Jan. 2: Beatriz Ruibal.
Jan. 11-Feb. 25: “All Science Transcending,” Raimundo Travieso.
▪ CERNUDA ARTE: 3155 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. 305-461-1050 orcernudaarte.com:
Sept. 1- Oct. 31: Miguel Florido in Focus: Paintings.
Dec.1- Mar.15: Important Cuban Artworks - Volume Fifteen.
▪ CISNEROS FONTANALS ART FOUNDTION (CIFO), 1018 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-455-3333 or cifo.org.
Through Nov. 5: “No Black / No White (No And).”
▪ CORAL GABLES MUSEUM, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or coralgablesmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 9: The Life and Art of Denman Fink (1880-1956).
Through Oct. 22: Between the Real and the Imagined: Abstract Art from CINTAS Fellows.
Through Nov. 19: Sublimations: Women in History.
Oct. 6-27: 2017 Cintas Finalist Exhibition.
Nov. 2-26: Boundaries.
Nov. 3-May 27: Shelter Design.
Dec. 1-Feb. 18: International Artist Series: Juan Antonio Guirado.
▪ CURTISS MANSION, 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs; 305-869-5180 or curtissmansion.org.
Sept. 17-24: Community Art Exhibit featuring the GroveHouse Artists Group.
▪ DE LA CRUZ COLLECTION CONTEMPORARY ART SPACE, 23 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-576-6112 or delacruzcollection.org.
Through Nov. 30: Progressive Praxis.
Dec. 1-Nov. 1, : Force and Form, .
▪ DEERING ESTATE, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. 305-235-1668, deeringestate.org:
Oct. 7-Jan. 5: Mythology and Site featuring artist Christina Pettersson.
Jan. 15-March 15: The Black Florida Project by Johanne Rahaman.
April 14-29: Deering Spring Contemporary: Junior League of Miami’s Design Show House.
▪ DIMENTIONS VARIABLE, 300 NE Second Ave., MDC Building 1, third floor, Miami. 305-607-5527, dimensionsvariable.net.
Oct. 20-Dec. 29: A Thread of Execution: Indira Allegra, Samantha Bittman, Julia Bland, and other artists. Pip Brandt, Elaine Reichek, Carrie Sieh, Frances Trombly, Margo Wolowiec
Feb. 5-March 20: Piotr Łakomy.
April-May: Emerging Artists: MDC Student exhibition.
May-August: Untitled with two fingers and glass: Juan Pablo Garza.
▪ PATRICIA AND PHILLIP FROST ART MUSEUM-FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890 or thefrost.fiu.edu.
Through Sept. 17: Becoming Mexico: The Photographs of Manuel Carillo.
Through Oct. 8: Possible Worlds: Photography and Fiction in Mexican Contemporary Art.
Through Dec. 10: Lewis Hine: Social Justice and Child Labor.
Late Sept. - Jan. 3: Pan-American Perspectives: New Acquisitions from the Collection of Univision.
Oct. 8-Feb. 18: Continental Abstraction: Highlights from the Art Museum of the Americas.
Oct. 28-Jan. 28: Rafael Soriano: The Artist as Mystic.
Feb. 17-May 27: Dangerous Women.
▪ GRIOTS’ GALLERY, 8260 NE Second Ave., Miami. 305-420-6545, griotsgallery.com.
Oct. 14-Dec. 31: “Selected Prints of Romare Bearden.”
▪ HISTORYMIAMI: 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492 or historymiami.org:
Through Sept. 17: Tropical Wildlife: Portraits of Miamians, 1991-1996.
Oct. 27-April 1: South Beach, 1974-1990: Photographs of a Jewish Community.
Dec. 7-10: Miami Street Photography Festival.
Feb. 2-4: Miami International Map Fair.
March 16-Sept. 16: Street Miami: The Culture of Our Streets.
May 16- Nov. 11: Miami Pop Festival: 50th Anniversary Exhibition.
▪ INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ART, MIAMI: 61 NE 41 St, Miami Design District, Miami. 305-901-5272, icamiami.org.
Dec. 5-Feb. 26: The Everywhere Studio, featuring works from Pablo Picasso, Yves Klein, Philip Guston, and others.
Dec. 1-April: Edward & Nancy Kienholz.
Dec. 1-April: Senga Nengudi: Wet Night Early Dawn.
Dec. 1-April: Tomm El-Saieh.
Dec. 1-November: Hélio Oiticica: Bólides.
Dec. 1-November: Charles Gaines.
Dec. 1-October 2019: Chris Ofili.
Dec. 1-October: Abigail DeVille.
Dec. 1-October 2019: Allora & Calzadilla.
Dec. 1-November 2020: Mark Handforth.
Dec. 1-November 2020: Pedro Reyes.
▪ JEWISH MUSEUM OF FLORIDA-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5044 or jewishmuseum.com.
Through Oct. 1: Evil: A Matter of Intent.
Through Nov. 5: Irene Williams: Queen of Lincoln Road.
Oct. 2-Jan. 14: Subject to Interpretation.
Oct. 16-Jan. 7: Ruth Gruber: Photojournalist.
Nov. 20-March 18: Pointing the Way: The Art of the Torah Pointer.
Feb. 8-May 13: Stranded in Shanghai: Photographs from the Hongkou Ghetto, 1946.
Summer: Charlie Cinnamon: Life of The Legendary Press Agent.
▪ NINA JOHNSON GALLERY, 6315 NW Second Ave, Miami; 305-571-2288 or ninajohnson.com:
Sept. 7- Oct. 14: R.M. Fischer.
Oct. 19-Nov. 25: Nichole Wittenberg.
Dec. 4 - Jan. 15: Katie Stout.
▪ LOCUST PROJECTS: 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570 or locustprojects.org.
Through Oct. 1: Art on the Move: Marcus Kiser & Jason Woodberry — Intergalactic Soul II.
Through Oct. 7: Aaron T. Stephan: Concrete Houses and How to Build Them; Franky Cruz: Vivero; R+D LAB: Jamilah Sabur.
Nov. 18-Jan. 20: Nancy Davidson: Per sway; Pepe Mar: Man of the Night; R+D LAB: rootoftwo.
Nov. 18-March 17: rootoftwo: Whithervanes, a public art project.
▪ LOWE ARE MUSEUM, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-5587 or loweartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 24: Walter Wick: Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic.
Sept. 28-Dec. 17: Pop Art Prints.
Oct. 12-Jan. 14: Michele Oka Doner: Into the Mysterium.
Oct. 26-Jan. 14: Herbert Ferber: Space In Tension.
Nov. 16-April 29: Stone Levity: Small Sculptures by Del Geist.
Jan. 25 - April 22: Dignity: Tribes in Transition
▪ MARGULIES COLLECTION, 591 NW 27th St., Miami; 305-576-1051 or margulieswarehouse.com. Open Oct. 25 - April 8:
Oct. 25 - Dec. 10: Pop Art: Rarely seen works by Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, George Segal, Andy Warhol, and Tom Wesselmann
Oct. 25-April 8: Dermaßen Regiert Zu Warden, 2015, Olaf Metzel installation.
Oct. 25-April 8: É Ô Bicho! 2001, Ernesto Neto installation.
Oct. 25-April 8: Die Walküren, 2016, Anselm Kiefer installation.
Oct. 25-April 8: New paintings by Imi Knoebel.
Oct. 25-April 8: The Pure Necessity, 2016, Video installation by David Claerbout.
▪ MIAMI CENTER FOR ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN (MCAD): 100 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-636-1207 or miamicad.org.
Sept. 29-Dec. 12: Miami High Rise: Coming of a Tropical Metropolis.
▪ MIAMI-DADE MAIN LIBRARY: 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-2665 or mdpls.org.
Through Sept. 30: Tuscany.
Through Dec. 31: Emilio Sanchez: A Generous Life.
Through Jan. 2: Flat Land: Four Architect — artists Project —The City of Miami.
Jan. 12-May 26: Pinelands and Plumb-bobs; See the Trees for the Forest.
▪ MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART, NORTH MIAMI, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211 or mocanomi.org.
Through Nov. 4: “Drawing the Line,” a solo exhibition by Mira Lehr.
Through Nov. 5: Eduardo Duval-Carrie: Metamorphosis.
Dec. 6-Feb. 11: Jacob Fellander: How to Unlock a Portal.
March 8-May 6: Lionel Smit: Obscura.
▪ NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS GALLERY, 25 NE Second St., Miami; 305-237-3620 or nwsa.mdc.edu.
Sept. 21-Oct. 27: High School Exhibition.
Nov. 16-Dec. 22: Alternate Realities 2017.
Jan. 25-March 2: “No Rule” Rule Exhibition.
▪ PAN AMERICAN ART PROJECTS (PAAP) — LITTLE HAITI, 6300 NW Second Ave., Miami. 305-751-2550, panamericanart.com:
Sept. 16-Nov. 11: “Paint by Number,” Ruben Millares.
▪ PAAP ANNEX — LITTLE RIVER, 274 A NE 67th St., Miami. panamericanart.com:
Oct. 21-Jan. 13: “Fetishism and the Art of Enchantment,” Collective exhibition.
▪ PÉREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or pamm.org:
Through May 20: Haroon Mizra: A C I D G E S T.
Through Aug. 19: Within Genres.
Sept. 22-Jan. 7: On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art. Chapter 2: Abstracting History.
Jan. 19-April 8: On the Horizon: Chapter 3: Domestic Anxieties.
Nov. 3-March 4: Dara Friedman: Perfect Stranger.
Nov. 17-March 11: Steve McQueen: End Credits.
Feb. 16-Aug. 12: The Words of Others: León Ferrari and Rhetoric in Times of War.
April 6–Sept. 2: The World’s Game: Fútbol and Contemporary Art.
April 27-Oct. 17: William Cordova.
May 18-Oct. 28: Sid Grossman.
▪ PINECREST GARDENS, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest; 305-669-6990, pinecrestgardens.org:
Through Oct. 8: Xavier Cortada solo show, Florida Is…
Oct. 12-Nov. 19: Group exhibit, Clima.
Nov. 23–Jan. 14: Xavier Cortada solo show, Epoch.
Nov. 30: Patrick Dougherty, Stickwork.
Jan. 18-Feb. 19: Group exhibit, The Miami River Project.
▪ RUBELL FAMILY COLLECTION, 95 NW 29th St., Miami. 305-573-6090, rfc.museum:
Through Nov. 4: High Anxiety: New Acquisitions.
Dec. 5-July 27: Art in the Age of Digital Production.
▪ MINDY SOLOMON GALLERY, 8397 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-6917, mindysolomon.com:
Through Oct. 7: Ali Smith, solo, Electric Prism.
Through Oct. 7: Group show: Can I touch it? Mandy Lyn Ford, Bobby Mathieson, Sophia Narrett, Mette Tommerup.
Oct. 14-Nov. 25: Jiha Moon, Green Space.
Nov. 27-Jan. 6: Ezra Johnson Curated Show: Weekend, featuring 14 artists. Trudy Benson, Maria Calandra, Andy Cross, Jules Debalicourt, Erik Den Breejen, Franklin Evans, Zach Harris, Sue Havens, James Hyde, Sam Jablon, Dominique Labauvie, Emily Lambert, Jered Sprecher, Wendy White.
▪ FREDERIC SNITZER GALLERY, 1540 NE Miami Ct., Miami; 305-803-4666 or snitzer.com.
Through Oct. 16: Ernesto Oroza.
Oct. 27-Nov. 25: 40th Year Anniversary Show.
Dec. 1-January: Enrique Martinez Celaya.
February-March: Jon Pylpychuk.
April-May: Kenny Scharf.
▪ BERNICE STEINBAUM GALLERY, 2101 Tigertail Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-573-2700, bernicesteinbaumgallery.com:
Oct. 21-Dec. 11: Pavel Acosta: Paintings and Works on Paper.
Dec. 23-March 20: They’re Fired: Group Show of New Ceramic Work.
March 31-May 26: Aurora Molina: Los Caprichos, The Decline of Rationality in American Politics.
▪ UNDER THE BRIDGE, 2425 NE 13th Ave., ground floor #4, North Miami; 305-987-4437 or rafaeldomenech.net.
Through Oct. 29: Alejandro Contreas.
Nov. 19-Jan. 7: Carol K. Brown: “SerpentS”
Jan. 28-March 18: Tom Scicluna: “FREE.”
April 8-May 27: Group show: “the past is more infinite than the future.”
▪ THE WOLFSONIAN-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001 or wolfsonian.org.
Through Oct. 8: North and South: Berenice Abbott’s U.S. Route 1.
Through Oct. 8: The Long Road to Now: Digital Photos Inspired by Berenice Abbott’s Road Trip.
Through Oct. 8: America the Beautiful: American Indians and the Promotion of National Parks.
Oct. 6-April 1: Julius Klinger: Posters for a Modern Age.
Oct. 6-April 1: Double Vision.
Oct. 12-April 1: Selling the Golden Leaf: Exoticism in Tobacco Advertising.
▪ YOUNGARTS GALLERY, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., 1st & 2nd floors, Miami. 305-377-1140, youngarts.org:
Through Dec. 11: Imagination Land: Fantastical Narrative.
Oct. 7: In Process: Homecoming.
BROWARD MUSEUMS, CONSORTIUMS AND INSTITUTIONS
▪ ART AND CULTURES CENTER OF HOLLYWOOD, 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood; 954-921-3274 or artandculturecenter.org.
Through Oct. 22: Dual Frequency.
Nov. 10-Dec. 10: Change Agents.
TBA: Exposed.
TBA: Magnus Sodamin.
▪ ARTSERVE, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-8190 or artserve.org.
Through Sept. 29: ArtBrazil.
Oct. 5-Nov. 4: BIG - Big Bold Art.
Nov. 7-Dec. 2: 2+3: The Artists’ Organization.
December-January: unWRAPPED.
▪ BROWARD ART GUILD, 3280 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-537-3370 or browardartguild.org.
Through Sept. 22: Human Image Exhibit.
Sept. 27-Oct. 20: Fall Fiesta Salon.
Oct. 21-27: Youth Art Competition & Exhibit.
Nov. 1-17: For the Birds.
Nov. 3-28: Youth Art Competition & Exhibit.
Nov. 22-Dec. 15: Small works exhibit.
Dec. 4-19: 67th Anniversary Members exhibit.
▪ CORAL SPRINGS MUSEUM OF ART: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs; 954-340-5000 or coralspringsmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 18: Iconic Neo-POP, by Cory Bennett.
Through Nov. 18: Florida Watercolor Society.
Dec. 2-29: Daniel Garcia.
Dec. 2-March 3: Judi Regal.
Dec. 2-March 3: Luis Castaneda.
▪ GIRL’S CLUB, 723 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-9151 or girlsclubcollection.org
Nov. 10 – Jan. 7: Change Agents, Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, 1650 Harrison Street, Hollywood
SPF'17: Small Press Fair Fort Lauderdale, Nov. 11, Noon-6pm, at FATVillage, 517 NW 1 Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
Nov. 18: Change Agents Symposium, at Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, 1650 Harrison Street, Hollywood.
▪ HISTORY MUSEUM FORT LAUDERDALE (formerly New River Inn Museum), 219 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4431 or flhc.org.
Through Sept. 24: The Life and Work of Gretchen Thompson.
▪ NSU ART MUSEUM FORT LAUDERDALE: 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale;954-525-5500 or nsuartmuseum.org.
Through Oct. 8: Human Animals: The Art of Cobra.
Through Oct. 8: José Bedia Fieldwork: Selections from the de la Cruz Collection and the Artist.
Through Oct. 8: David Levinthal: Recent Acquisitions.
Through Jan. 14: William J. Glackens: A Modernist in the Making.
Nov. 12-July 8: Frank Stella: Experiment and Change.
Feb. 4-Sept. 30: Midnight in Paris and New York: Scenes from the Fin-De-Siècle; William Glackens and other artists.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
▪ BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-392-2500 or bocamuseum.org.
Through Oct. 22: Patricia Nix: American Baroque.
Through Oct. 22: Photography From The Bequest of Isadore and Kelly Friedman.
Through Dec. 31: Deep Line Drawings By Carlos Luna.
Nov. 7-April 8: Alex Katz: Small Paintings.
Nov. 7-April 8: Contemporary Photography Forum.
Nov. 7-April 8: Regarding George Ohr: Contemporary Ceramics in the Spirit of The Mad Potter.
▪ NORTON MUSEUM OF ART, 1451 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196 or norton.org.
Through Jan. 7: Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene.
Jan. 25-April 29: Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney: Sculpture.
