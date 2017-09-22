Knight’s challenge

Miami is becoming a gravitational force for arts in the new millennium, in no small part due to the Knight Arts Challenge, which encourages the exploration of new ways to create and present art. Consider staged theater productions in Miami motel rooms or a sculpture garden on an abandoned miniature golf course. These and other unconventional venues flourish with Knight Arts Challenge grants that support innovative ways to infuse art into local communities.
The grant program, created and funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Former Miami Herald publisher Alberto Ibargüen, who went on to become the Knight Foundation president and CEO, inaugurated the challenge in 2008. A spinoff from the Knight News Challenge, which was an open call for ideas on how best to use digital media to transform community news, the arts challenge is a community-wide effort to find the most cutting-edge arts projects in four of the major cities where the Knight brothers owned newspapers: Akron, Detroit, Miami and St. Paul. The foundation also underwrites community arts grants in four other cities that were home to Knight Ridder newspapers: Charlotte, Macon, Philadelphia and San Jose. (Knight Ridder was acquired by McClatchy Co. in 2006.)
Coming from a newspaper background, Ibargüen said, he tended to think in terms of stories. What were the themes and story lines driving each of these cities? And what was bringing the people of these communities together? Art — be it ballet, music, theater or visual — proved the common denominator.
“It occurred to me that you don’t need an instruction manual to have your foot tap when Gloria Estefan is singing or for your soul to soar when Beethoven is playing,” Ibargüen said. “So, it seemed like this was a logical thing for a town like ours, and I think it has paid off beautifully. I think the key is that all we did was leverage and accelerate what was already happening here in this city, in this region.”
The foundation uses a two-pronged approach to funding art. The bulk of the money goes to help improve programming at major institutions such as Pérez Art Museum Miami, the New World Symphony and the Miami City Ballet, where the foundation typically positions itself as the second biggest funder, Ibargüen said. The challenge grants are a smaller, but critical, component.
Since 2005, the foundation has given more than $220 million to the arts nationally, with $122 million to South Florida organizations. Of that, $29.6 million has gone to more than 335 South Florida Knight Arts Challenge grants. In 2017, the foundation earmarked $7.8 million nationwide for the challenge grants, with $2.5 million for South Florida. Individual awards have ranged from several thousand to half a million dollars. (Nationally, $52 million has gone to 822 challenge grantees.)
In August of each year, the foundation announces its Miami finalists — this year, 107 of them. The winners will be named in December. The process began in March, when applicants submitted 150-word essays about their projects. They had to follow three simple rules: come up with an arts idea; ensure that idea benefits the artist’s home city (be it Akron, Detroit, Miami or St. Paul); and match the award dollar-for-dollar.
The Knight Foundation will help the grant winners obtain matching money by introducing the recipients to other donors. The idea is to help the artist succeed.
“The match was really intended to help artists gain a skill set that would allow them to capitalize their art,” said Victoria Rogers, Knight Foundation vice president for the arts since 2015. “It was also to increase overall funding for the arts in our cities where we did a Knight Arts Challenge. We talk a lot about the importance of the arts. This match is a way of demonstrating just how important it is to people.”
The Knight Arts Challenge helps everyone improve their game. “It raises the artistic level in these cities,” Rogers said. “We may be the spark, but the ideas are coming from the artists. We create new programs. We create new partnerships. It attracts new donors, but it also helps to sustain funding so that people who give to the arts continue to give.”
In addition to attracting and keeping donors, Rogers said, the foundation is interested in how artists develop new ways to use technology to better communicate with their audiences. Michael Kaiser, chairman of the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland, applauds that forward thinking. Instant access to the arts online necessitates new approaches to the medium, Kaiser said.
“People now expect to get [their art] wherever and whenever they want it,” Kaiser said. “They’re used to plugging into their iPads and watching a movie or watching YouTube or watching Netflix. That’s different from saying, ‘I have to come to a theater at 8 o’clock next Thursday’ if I want to be entertained. That means we in the arts have to address this new reality.”
That takes creativity, and the challenge grants give artists the opportunity to explore new realms of expression. “The important thing about the Knight Arts Challenge to me is it’s not just about who or what gets funded, but it’s about the fact that we can learn from some of these new ideas — what worked, what didn’t work, what’s a model we can duplicate,” Kaiser said. “The Knight Arts Challenge is really allowing and encouraging those great ideas to find pots of money needed to implement them.”
The grant program also builds on South Florida’s existing arts infrastructure, which includes a rich combination of private collectors providing public access to their collections and public exhibition spaces, as well as pockets of arts neighborhoods such as Wynwood and the Design District in Miami and the Faena arts complex in Miami Beach.
Serious players in the international art world are taking notice, including the chairman of Sotheby’s North and South America, Lisa Dennison, who lauded the Knight Arts Challenge as something every city should emulate.
“What’s fantastic to me about the Knight Foundation’s challenge is that these really engage people from all over South Florida and they help bring attention, focus energy, to places that you wouldn’t normally expect. They’re out of the spectrum of larger institutions and touch on so many different communities that bring a kind of richness and texture to the city in all its neighborhoods. It’s an amazing thing and it’s something that has done even more to take an already — not even burgeoning anymore — but an already established art capital, which Miami has become, and made it more interesting, more accessible, more community-oriented. Every city would want something like this.”
Dennison was mightily impressed with the local talent. Of the 107 challenge grant finalists, “every single one is extraordinary,” she said. “There’s not a dud on that list.”
The foundation judges each project on its merits, not on the social standing of the artist.
“The Knight Foundation made and continues to make grants to everybody and anybody with a great idea,” said Dennis Scholl, who preceded Rogers at the foundation and was instrumental in launching the program. “It made grants to people who didn’t have a bank account.”
Case in point, Scholl said, is local artist Gean Moreno, whose 2009 challenge grant enabled him to launch [Name] Publications. The books he ended up creating with other area artists got such rave reviews that even the Museum of Modern Art in New York City took an interest. “If you go to MoMA, the bookstore, there you will find books by [NAME] Publications,” Scholl said, “which was a project that came about because of the Knight Arts Challenge entrusting a significant level of funds to an artist who had an idea. A great idea, it turns out.”
Other success stories include: Sweat Records, a mecca for Miami’s indie music; O Cinema, an arts house cinema now in three South Florida locations; the Miami Light Project, which produces live dance, music and theater performances in South Florida; and the Borscht Film Festival, whose co-founders, Lucas Leyva and Andrew Hevia, were instrumental in bringing to Miami the people who made the Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight.”
“We’re in this for the creation of a community of artists, a community where art is general,” Ibargüen said, invoking James Joyce’s conclusion in his poignant novel, “The Dead”: “Yes, the newspapers were right: snow was general all over Ireland.”
“I want the feeling to be the same. The newspapers had it right: art was general all over Miami,” Ibargüen said.
2017 finalists
After School Film Institute: To develop the next generation of filmmakers by expanding a program for low-income teens that teaches them all aspects of the industry under the supervision of noted local industry professionals
Aifos Agency: To celebrate Caribbean art and culture with a month-long concert series and family festival in Hollywood ArtsPark
All Like Minds: To brighten Liberty City by having local artists and students turn deteriorated bus stops along Martin Luther King Boulevard into works of art
Amir George: To explore virtual reality as a form of artistic expression with a series of experiential workshops for filmmakers of all ages that culminate in a VR project available for public viewing
Area Stage Company: To introduce Spanish playwright Federico García Lorca to a new generation with a 21st century, bilingual adaptation of his trilogy "Blood Wedding," "Yerma" and "The House of Bernarda Alba”
Armory Art Center: To use the arts to aid in healing by expanding a program that offers art classes to teenage survivors of sex trafficking
Arts 4 Learning: To explore a chapter of Miami’s history through a youth-led art project where Liberty City students study the remains of the segregation wall on Northwest 12th Avenue and create a living memorial for the site
Bakehouse Art Complex: To transform the complex’s silos, visible from I-95, by commissioning resident artist Troy Simmons to transform them into a permanent contemporary art installation
Barkesha Green: To show the connections between dance, spirituality, identity and culture with performances that look at dance traditions in Miami’s Caribbean and Latin-American communities
Bass Museum: To spark dialogue with Curator Culture, a public conversation series hosted by musician Questlove, founder of The Roots, and Tom Healy, former Fulbright Scholars program chair, that explores challenging contemporary issues through the lens of art and culture
Bistoury: To promote the art of improvisation in performance art and film through an international improv festival to take place in both Miami and Havana
BlackFlorida: To document s community life by digitizing family photo albums, combining them with photographic portraits created by photographer Johanne Rahaman and presenting them in public exhibitions and innovative media platforms
Borscht Corporation: To ensure Miami women filmmakers’ stories are told in film by expanding funding and support for their work through the NoBroZone grant program
Buskerfest Miami: To make music accessible to all in Miami by celebrating international Make Music Day with performances in public spaces throughout the city augmented by interactive technology, in partnership with the Rhythm Foundation and Guitars Over Guns
Carrington Projects: To inspire a new generation to become art patrons and collectors through Commissioner, a quarterly series where local artists create works on Miami themes, patrons subscribe to them and contribute to the commission, and the art is celebrated at an event
Cathleen Dean: To tell the stories of South Florida neighborhoods and document the lives of the people who live and lived there, through an interactive art installation that captures audio and video and overlays it with images of those areas today to track people’s cultural contributions
CCEMiami: To experiment with theatrical formats by inviting two world-renowned theater directors to produce plays in the center’s microtheatres, located in shipping containers, where each 15 minute play has a full narrative structure but is part of a larger story that audience members can see in any order
City of Doral: To bring more culture to the city’s downtown by expanding Ritmo Doral, an international cultural event that will connect local artists and community members with artists in Doral’s sister cities
City of Miami: To enliven a city park with Miami Solar Art, a solar panel-filled installation that uses the sun’s energy to power an animated dance floor at the entrance to a city park
Community Arts and Culture: To celebrate Afro Roots Festival’s 20th anniversary with 20 satellite events – from master classes to concerts, lectures and interactive kids programming – throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe counties and featuring renowned African musicians
Dafnis Prieto Big Band: To celebrate Latin jazz by having Cuban-American MacArthur Genius Award-winner Dafnis Prieto lead University of Miami music students in a big band concert of his new works
Dance NOW! Miami: To provide a platform for an emerging choreographer by commissioning Miami native, dancer and choreographer Christopher Rudd to create a new ballet
Deborah Briggs: To celebrate a cappella music by creating the nation’s only bilingual a cappella festival, featuring music performed in Spanish and English
Deering Estate Foundation: To provide a platform for emerging artists, comedians, musicians and poets with Sugar Rush!, an incubator where artists can test new work
Delou Africa: To celebrate African arts with a maskmaking workshop and performance series for adults and children focused on the mask and performing arts traditions of Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America
Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami: To help keep local dance talent in Miami by offering professional opportunities at Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami, which will be based at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
Eccentrich Displays: To cultivate the positive impact of poetry by offering the incarcerated workshops inside prisons, writing exchanges with the public and apprenticeship programs - creating a “poetry to prison” pipeline
El Ingenio: To create a musical score for a handcranked “Oriental Organ” - one made in Miami from Cuban models - which will be used in a production of Ibsen’s “The Lady of the Lake”
Faren Humes: To develop future filmmakers through an after-school and summer program that trains high school students living in public housing to tell stories about their lives and communities
FilmGate Miami: To help Miamians explore iconic Stiltsville, the seven homes on stilts in Biscayne Bay, with a virtual reality documentary that looks at the structures, their caretakers and the underwater life formed under their protective shelter
Franchise Music: To explore the music that has influenced Miamians through a web series featuring artists deeply inspired by the roots music of their homeland
Fresh Art International: To provide a platform for critical discourse on the Miami arts scene by expanding the Internet radio show “LIVE Fresh Art International” with a new virtual platform
Fringe Projects: To explore issues of immigration and the refugee experience by commissioning the renowned Danish artist collaborative SUPERFLEX to do a site-specific work at Miami’s Freedom Tower
Front Yard Theatre Collective: To create an interactive, Miami-centric play that takes place along a bicycle-guided tour of the city and touches on issues of sea level rise, transit and the Magic City’s history
FUNDarte: To nurture the careers of the city’s hidden talents, many of whom recently immigrated to the United States, by expanding its successful “From El Barrio to the Mainstage” program to mentor under-represented theater and dance artists
Glades Community Media Project: To highlight the story of Pahokee, a rural Palm Beach County town populated primarily by people of color and new immigrants, with a feature documentary that follows four high school students coming of age worlds away from the economic advantages of coastal South Florida
Global Caribbean: To delve into the story of Cuban artist José Aponte, executed in 1812 in part for creating a now lost book of 80 paintings for slaves in sugar mills, with an exhibit that explores both his work and contemporary artists’ reactions to it
Historic Hampton House Community Trust: To inspire conversations on timely topics through film by partnering with Florida International University and Miami Jazz and Film Society on a film and discussion series
IlluminArts: To explore issues women face today through an Art Song performance that combines the work of Cuban artist Ana Mendieta with a musical program presenting the work of high-caliber female composers and musicians
InterContinental Miami: To turn the hotel’s highly-visible digital facade into works of art by having Fringe Projects commission or select quarterly video interventions for this and the InterContinental’s many interior displays
Joseph Papp Yiddish Theatre: To help reinvigorate Yiddish culture for mainstream audiences by presenting a Yiddish “Death of a Salesman” in Miami, with English and Spanish supertitles
Juan Barquin: To build community, entertain and educate with Flaming Classics, a curated film series that pairs classic films from the queer canon with live performances from local drag artists
Juan Barquin, Hans Morgenstern: To provide critical discourse around film in Miami with a quarterly journal and online site for Miami’s growing community of cinephiles
Kunya Rowley: To illuminate the musical and theatrical contributions of people of color with a series of performances of works by African-American composers or inspired by African-American history
Kroma Gallery: To educate and empower low-income communities to tackle important issues like climate change by having visual artists explore these themes and the challenges that lie ahead
Laundromat Art Space: To provide opportunities for emerging and midcareer creatives with a curatorial and artist residency program in this Little Haiti studio space and gallery
Laura Randall: To bring art into people’s everyday lives with the Commuter Biennial, a series of artistic interventions by emerging artists that take place in the suburban communities of Kendall, Sweetwater, Westchester, Cutler Bay and Homestead
Letter16 Press: To preserve the history of 1970s South Beach and the Jewish retirees who lived there by restoring the photos of lauded photographer Andy Sweet and publishing them in a book
Mark Hedden: To tell the stories of Key West’s liveaboard community, boat dwellers who anchor in the shallows off Key West, in a photo narrative that explores this community living on the island’s, and society’s edge
Maureen O’Brien: To spread knowledge of and appreciation for tango by organizing a free outdoor milonga, a social tango dance party where people can take lessons and observe professional dancers
Miami Dade College/MDC Live Arts: To explore Muslim identity through the arts by presenting artists who individually and collectively defy popular stereotypes, and including a group that will use the elements of hip-hop to create new work with students around racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia
Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs: To solidify Miami’s reputation internationally as a center for arts and culture by hosting the 2018 Creative Time Summit, one of the world’s largest conferences on art and social change
Miami Light Project: To help artists bring their work to new heights by expanding the organization’s artists-in-residence program bringing Miami creatives together with artists from around the world to work alongside and with each other
Miami Music Festival: To experiment with new ways to present opera by producing works in nontraditional spaces that are transformed into stages with 3D projection mapping
Miami New Drama: To explore a piece of the city’s history by partnering with local filmmakers Billy Corben and Rakontur Productions to create a stage adaption of their acclaimed documentary “Cocaine Cowboys”
Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE): To bring new digital storytelling mediums including virtual reality to urban spaces like Little Haiti, Liberty City, Hialeah and Richmond Heights through exhibits at South Florida WebFest
Miami Wind Symphony and Miami-Dade Commissioner Dennis Moss: To engage Miami-Dade youth in music with the Youth Bands of America program, which will form marching bands composed of students who live in low-income communities to play at youth football games
MIART Foundation: To heighten awareness around climate change and showcase solutions through DEEP SEE, a multimedia installation that includes artists working in virtual reality, video, light, sound and performance
Mideastern Dance Exchange Inc. DBA Hanan Arts: To foster dialogue between Miami and Havana through film screenings, dance workshops and live performances on the themes of diaspora, dance and identity explored in the documentary film “Havana Habibi”
Moksha Arts Collective: To experiment with technology and art by expanding the collective’s offerings to include an augmented reality experience
Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens: To expand the bounds of creativity with the Smallest Parade in the Universe, where artistic floats the size of a shoe box travel on a conveyor belt while float photos are projected on a large screen, creating a larger-than-life cartoon experience for the audience
Museum of Art + Design: To present South African artist William Kentridge’s Triumphs and Laments: A Project for Miami, which combines the artist’s animated film series and theatrical works in combination with musical performances at Miami Beach’s Soundscape Park and Downtown’s Bayfront Park
Nu Deco Ensemble: To present new, multimedia work from Kaoru Ishibashi, a Japanese-American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist exploring the involuntary internment of Japanese, German and Italian-Americans during World War II
NWD Projects: To use dance to explore two cities’ relationships to water by collaborating with Detroit’s Artlab J on a performance examining the importance of the Miami and Detroit Rivers
OCR: To honor Brownsville’s Lincoln Memorial Park cemetery and the lives and stories of the city’s black luminaries buried there with an art and research project led by artists Domingo Castillo, Adler Guerrier and their collaborators
Olympia Theater: To build on Miami’s spoken word scene by creating Taberna Fábula, a live storytelling series in Spanish at the Olympia
Opa-locka Community Development Corporation: To inspire the next generation of creatives through an artist residency where local poets of color work with middle school music students to write, perform and record new works
Overtown Youth Center: To chronicle Overtown’s musical history - from the early 1900s to today - by having students in the challenge-funded Beats Academy create, record and tour a multimedia project that tells the neighborhood’s story
PATH: Preserving, Archiving & Teaching Hip-hop: To introduce teens to Miami’s landmarks by having them create site-specific performance pieces that explore their stories and traditions, under the leadership of director Teo Castellanos and Brimstone127
PAXy: To bring the arts into people’s everyday lives by presenting established musicians in diverse performances at Metrorail stations on Monday mornings
Performing Arts Center Trust: To build community through song by partnering with acclaimed Massachusetts-based Young@Heart to build a chorus of seniors who perform popular music not typically sung by older adults
PureHoney Zine: To bring attention to West Palm Beach’s music community by expanding Bumblefest, which features local bands from the tricounty area performing on multiple stages throughout the city’s downtown
Prizm Art Fair: To support the knowledge of global African Diaspora arts and culture with a new gallery and an array of multi-arts community programming in Liberty City
Rivet Nation: To celebrate Steampunk, a genre of science fiction that envisions a technologically-advanced future as seen through the eyes of someone living in the Victoria era, with an event featuring its representations in the arts
SFCA [isaw+subtropics]: To create a sound art gallery for the city by redesigning its space at ArtCenter South Florida to host sound art residencies that lead to exhibitions
Sharif Earp: To tell the story of Miami’s first African-American burial ground, Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, with an immersive art and video documentary project
Silvia Ros Photography: To explore the international importance of Cuban modernist architects and architecture, both on the island and in the United States, with an online and traveling exhibition
Siren Arts: To raise awareness about climate change with a pop-up, irreverent, traveling talk show where mermaids interview guests and debate issues of biodiversity, global warming and other environmental challenges that affect life on Earth
Sofia Valiente: To tell the stories of South Florida’s pioneer families through Foreverglades, an interactive photography and photo book exhibition in downtown West Palm Beach
South Florida National Parks Trust: To celebrate Biscayne National Park’s 50th anniversary with art-driven events including exhibitions by emerging artists inspired by the park, musical performances and more
Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency: To help bring high-quality, live musical performances back to Overtown through a monthly concert and workshop series held at the new Overtown Performing Arts Center
Storycrafter Studio: To tell uniquely Miami stories with a production of short plays by local playwrights about Miamians, while maintaining gender parity for playwrights and directors
Theatre Lab, the professional resident company of Florida Atlantic University: To empower at-risk and incarcerated youth in Palm Beach County to reflect on and share their stories through theater workshops led by industry professionals and teaching artists, leading to a production of their work
The M Ensemble Company: To help Liberty City teens develop a passion for and prepare for careers in the arts by creating a stage management, lighting and sound training program at the Sandrell Rivers Theater
The Miami Rail: To share the perspectives of Haitian writers by offering a three-week residency for authors of note and translating their works for publication in the Rail
The New(s) Collective: To bridge generational and cultural divides through the universal power of music with a podcast where African-Americans play “DJ for a day” and share the soundtracks of their lives
National YoungArts Foundation: To spotlight Miami talent by bringing locally-raised YoungArts alumni home for week-long residencies, and showcasing their new works in the neighborhood where they grew up
Rhythm Foundation: To showcase emerging world music with a festival curated by Grammy Award-winning Spanish composer, guitarist and producer Javier Limón at the North Beach Bandshell
SWWIM (Supporting Women Writers in Miami): To promote Miami’s women writers through a reading series, a podcast and public arts projects where, for example, poems are inscribed at the bottom of pools or on lifeguard stands
Teatro Avante: To examine a pressing issue in Miami, immigration, by dedicating the 2018 International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami to the topic, and commissioning a playwright to write a piece on the topic that will premiere there
The Plantain: To bring Miami together through a web series, “Miami Irregardless,” that captures funny and sad aspects of Miami life told in interconnected vignettes
Third Horizon Caribbean Film Festival: To expand opportunities to view Caribbean-American film by programming for the festival by commissioning work from emerging Caribbean and Caribbean-American filmmakers
Tradisyon Lakou Lakay: To preserve the tradition of rara, or Haitian festival music, with year-round workshops in Little Haiti that culminate in the creation of a youth rara orchestra/band
Tribal Arts Project - Upper Room Art Gallery: To raise awareness about the danger of discarded balloons in Florida waterways by collecting old balloons, then inviting tribal members to use them to create panels of indigenous patchwork designs in a large-scale artwork
Jai-Alai Books: To examine three pressing issues facing Miami — transit, sea level rise and poverty —and inspire action on them through a trilogy of books by local authors
Viernes Culturales: To bring Cuban dance into people’s everyday lives by presenting pop-up Afro-Cuban performances in Little Havana’s public spaces
Villain Theater: To provide a hub for artistic talent in Little Haiti with a series where local singers, dancers, storytellers and other creatives tell the stories of traditional Haitian culture and the modern Haitian-American experience
Wanderess: To bring more art into communities with a series of nomadic exhibitions of national and local artists and curated by Gladys-Katherina Hernando in empty commercial spaces
WDNA 88.9 FM Public Radio: To expand the station’s nascent Miami Downtown Jazz Festival with jazz piano and festival poster competitions and a jazz jam session
West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency: To create a cultural hub in the city’s Northwest community by having residents and community artists work with artist Lily Yeh to create a block-long sculptural park
WLRN Public Media: To celebrate South Florida and all its quirks by commissioning playwrights to create radio theater plays inspired by real stories in the news, which will then be performed on stage and broadcast on WLRN
Work Untitled: To expand the conversation around the visual arts in Miami by growing Work Untitled, a Miami-based artist magazine that gives most revenues from magazine sales to participating artists
YMCA of South Florida: To bridge generations with art by inviting African-Americans living in Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk area to share their stories and art over a barbecue meal, document their songs, dance and poetry and then share it with the larger community
Young At Art Broward: To inspire both space and sea exploration with Over/Under, a multimedia exhibit created by local artists that takes visitors to a digital aquarium of corals off Miami’s coasts and to the surface of a faraway planet
Young Musicians Unite: To introduce jazz to Overtown youth by working with the Overtown Youth Center and Booker T. Washington High School to create an Overtown Open Community Jazz Band, providing the youth with free music lessons and mentorship by some of Miami’s top musicians
Zoetic Stage: To nurture the development of new plays about or inspired by Miami with an incubator program for South Florida-based, early-career playwrights
